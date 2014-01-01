Player Page

Patrick Reed

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/5/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 180

Patrick Reed returns to China for a second appearance in the UBS Hong Kong Open played over the traditional layout at Hong Kong GC.
Four rounds in the 60s on his Fanling debut (68-69-65-67) saw Reed coast into T3 last year, although he was six shots back of the winner Justin Rose. Soon afterwards he added two more top tens in China (BMW Masters, HSBC Champions), showing his fondness for the country, but a round three 66 was his only decent lap in the most recent renewal of the latter event (T60). He’s chalked up some air miles since the Ryder Cup: Malaysia and China, then across the U.S. to the Bahamas, before back to the far east again for this week. The pattern thus far has been one good round, but at least a couple of destructive ones. He closed with a bogey-free 68 in the Hero World Challenge and at eight in the world rankings, he’s the boss man in the field on that reckoning. Can he put four good rounds together? Dec 6 - 5:09 AM
