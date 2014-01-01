Patrick Reed Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 8/5/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 180

Latest News Recent News

Patrick Reed returns to China for a second appearance in the UBS Hong Kong Open played over the traditional layout at Hong Kong GC. Four rounds in the 60s on his Fanling debut (68-69-65-67) saw Reed coast into T3 last year, although he was six shots back of the winner Justin Rose. Soon afterwards he added two more top tens in China (BMW Masters, HSBC Champions), showing his fondness for the country, but a round three 66 was his only decent lap in the most recent renewal of the latter event (T60). He’s chalked up some air miles since the Ryder Cup: Malaysia and China, then across the U.S. to the Bahamas, before back to the far east again for this week. The pattern thus far has been one good round, but at least a couple of destructive ones. He closed with a bogey-free 68 in the Hero World Challenge and at eight in the world rankings, he’s the boss man in the field on that reckoning. Can he put four good rounds together? Source: EuropeanTour.com

World No. 8 Patrick Reed readies for his third straight Hero World Challenge and tees it up in the first round with tournament host and 5-time champion Tiger Woods. The 26-year-old has gotten progressively better in each of four seasons on TOUR, culminating with a career-best 3rd-place finish last season in the FedExCup standings. He's won five times on TOUR in 126 career events, most recently at the 2016 Barclays where he co-led after 18 holes and was the 36-hole leader. The Texan followed with T5 at the Deutsche Bank and T13 at the BMW Championship before T24 (of 29) at the TOUR Championship. He was the top point-earner for Team USA with 3.5 points (3-1-1) at the Ryder Cup and opened this season with T51 (CIMB Classic) and T60 at the WGC-HSBC. Reed has two top 3s at the Hero WC, highlighted by solo 2nd last year (69-65-66-66). Source: PGATOUR.com

After a poor finish in Malaysia last week, Patrick Reed turns his attention to the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament in China. Reed was just outside the top 20 after a third-round 66 in Malaysia but slumped to a 77 on Sunday to slip back to T51. He'll surely have his adrenaline back for this week's test as he bids to add a second WGC win to his resume. His first came at the 2014 WGC-Cadillac Championship while he's had two further top 10s in those events since. The most recent came here at Sheshan International in 2015 when the American Ryder Cup hero shot all four rounds under par and finished T7. He certainly seems to enjoy his trips to this part of the globe and either side of that strong showing in this event 12 months ago he was third at the 2015 Hong Kong Open and runner-up in the BMW Masters. Source: EuropeanTour.com