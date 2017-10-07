Welcome,
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Farmers
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 23
Rahm wins CBC in extra time
Jan 22
Farmers Insurance Open Preview
Jan 22
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 22
DFS Dish: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 16
Kizzire wins Sony Open playoff
Jan 15
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Tiger Woods up-and-down in Farmers return
Finau grabs the Farmers lead with 7-under 65
Ryan Palmer cards a clean 66 in R1 of Farmers
Ted Potter, Jr. sets the pace early @ Farmers
Donaldson leads Dubai Desert Classic with 62
Horsey hits 10 birdies; leads Dubai DDC by 2
McIlroy ties early clubhouse lead in Dubai DC
McIlroy two-time winner at Dubai DC; returns
Fleetwood's focus is to maintain the hunger
Xiong heads home for PGA TOUR debut
Jason Day WDs from Wednesday Pro-Am
Rahm eyes World No. 1 spot ahead of Farmers
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Lawrence the top QB Farrell's ever scouted
Auburn QB Stidham had minor shoulder surgery
Bowling Green QB Morgan transfers to FIU
Wazzu LB Pelluer gains sixth year from NCAA
UCLA C Quessenberry steps up for Rosen
Pauline hears that Colts could move off No. 3
Missouri suspends starting S Kaleb Prewett
UCF LB Griffin waiting on invitation to Indy
OSU RB JK Dobbins now Heisman co-frontrunner
DT Shepherd (hand) to miss the Senior Bowl
LB Griffin lines up everywhere at Senior Bowl
Baker Mayfield undecided on playing in SB
COLUMNS
FPL Draft Recap - Week 24
Jan 25
Team News - Week 24
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW24
Jan 19
Stag's Take - Gameweek 24
Jan 18
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW24
Jan 18
Sean's Super Subs - Week 24
Jan 17
AM's Perfect XI - Week 24
Jan 17
The Bargain Hunter - Week 24
Jan 16
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
West Ham provide mixed report on key winger
LCFC defensive duo returns from injury
Alderweireld pushing for weekend return
Newcastle denies Brighton bid for Mitrovic
WHU defender back in light training
Conte hopeful Willian injury is not serious
Watford defender focusing on 2018/19
Arsenal almost at full strength
Southampton closing in on Carillo signing
Brighton make bid for Bristol defender
Howe rules out January move for a defender
Movement in Watford treatment room
Player Page
Ted Potter, Jr.
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 11/9/1983
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 180
Latest News
Recent News
Ted Potter, Jr. cruised to a bogey-free, 6-under-par 31-35=66 during the opening round of this week's Farmers Insurance Open, staking his claim as the early clubhouse leader with play still in progress.
TPJ is making his first appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open since a missed cut in his 2012 debut (74-73=147). It was a much different story, this time around, keeping a clean card while circling five birdies. The highlight of the round came at the closing, par-5 18th where he chipped in from just off the green for his final birdie of the day. Before that, par-savers were crucial as he kept his card clean with three converted savers in the 6-to-14 foot range. Today's round was a bit out of the blue, given his 2-for-7 record to start the season. If this lead holds it would go in the books as his first career first-round lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR (83rd start).
Jan 25 - 5:22 PM
Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 184 Ted Potter, Jr. painted a bogey-free 7-under-par 34-31=65 in the third round of the Safeway Open for a three-day total of 8-under 208, up
49
spots to T17 and good for the low round of the day.
This is the 33-year-old's second appearance after a missed cut in 2014 (75-72). He's back on the main stage for his fourth season, first since 2014, and enters at 10th in the WCT Priority Rankings. After opening in 72-71, the Floridian was one of 10 players to make the cut on the number, and carded seven birdies on Day 3. He landed 11 (of 14) fairways and pelted 16 greens in regulation, gaining 3.865 strokes tee-to-green. Potter, Jr.'s split included three conversions from between 11 and 21 feet, registering 1.563 putts per GIR and 1.922 SG: Putting with 27 total putts.
Sat, Oct 7, 2017 09:52:00 PM
Ted Potter, Jr. takes his talents to White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, for his fourth attempt at The Greenbrier Classic, already with a win on his resume.
The 2012 champ won in his Greenbrier debut. He returned to finish T6 and T26 the following two years. Overall, he's posted rounds of par or better in all 12 rounds played here at The Old White TPC. More recently, injuries have caused a decline in play which dropped him down to the developmental circuit. Fortunately, he's rounding into form with a 10-for-13 record on the Web.com Tour this season, ranking 4th on the money list. With strong course history and strong recent play on his side, the lefty is a very interesting sleeper to keep an eye on this week.
Tue, Jul 4, 2017 07:39:00 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Ted Potter Jr. contests his third Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.
The 32-year-old is set to make his last (of two) starts on a Major Medical Extension. He missed the cut two weeks ago at the Canadian Open. The one-time PGA TOUR winner (2012 Greenbrier) needs to earn $326,004 (solo third) or 127 FedExCup points to meet the terms. He's made eight starts this season on the Web.com Tour, cashing seven times with six top 25s, good for 60th on that tour's money list. The Florida native and resident is 0-for-2 at the Travelers, missing the cut in 2014 and 2012.
Wed, Aug 3, 2016 07:17:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Ted Potter, Jr. sets the pace early @ Farmers
Jan 25 - 5:22 PM
Potter, Jr. day-low bogey-free 65 in R3
Sat, Oct 7, 2017 09:52:00 PM
Ted Potter, Jr. returns for the Greenbrier
Tue, Jul 4, 2017 07:39:00 AM
Potter Jr. makes final start on Major Medical
Wed, Aug 3, 2016 07:17:00 PM
More Ted Potter, Jr. Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
6
0
0
0
1
206
54
3
39
3
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
1
11
34
7
0
1
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
7
21
7
1
0
The RSM Classic
13
1
0
2
15
48
7
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
5
24
7
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
23
6
2
0
Safeway Open
28
0
0
0
11
56
5
0
0
Headlines
DFS Dish: Farmers
Jan 24
Josh Culp dives into some DFS strategy for the Farmers Insurance Open.
More GOL Columns
»
DFS Dish: Farmers
Jan 24
»
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 23
»
Rahm wins CBC in extra time
Jan 22
»
Farmers Insurance Open Preview
Jan 22
»
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 22
»
DFS Dish: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
»
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 16
»
Kizzire wins Sony Open playoff
Jan 15
GOL Headlines
»
Tiger Woods up-and-down in Farmers return
»
Finau grabs the Farmers lead with 7-under 65
»
Ryan Palmer cards a clean 66 in R1 of Farmers
»
Ted Potter, Jr. sets the pace early @ Farmers
»
Donaldson leads Dubai Desert Classic with 62
»
Horsey hits 10 birdies; leads Dubai DDC by 2
»
McIlroy ties early clubhouse lead in Dubai DC
»
McIlroy two-time winner at Dubai DC; returns
»
Fleetwood's focus is to maintain the hunger
»
Xiong heads home for PGA TOUR debut
»
Jason Day WDs from Wednesday Pro-Am
»
Rahm eyes World No. 1 spot ahead of Farmers
