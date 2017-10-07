Player Page

Ted Potter, Jr.

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (34) / 11/9/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 180

Ted Potter, Jr. cruised to a bogey-free, 6-under-par 31-35=66 during the opening round of this week's Farmers Insurance Open, staking his claim as the early clubhouse leader with play still in progress.
TPJ is making his first appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open since a missed cut in his 2012 debut (74-73=147). It was a much different story, this time around, keeping a clean card while circling five birdies. The highlight of the round came at the closing, par-5 18th where he chipped in from just off the green for his final birdie of the day. Before that, par-savers were crucial as he kept his card clean with three converted savers in the 6-to-14 foot range. Today's round was a bit out of the blue, given his 2-for-7 record to start the season. If this lead holds it would go in the books as his first career first-round lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR (83rd start). Jan 25 - 5:22 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201860 0 0 12065433931
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0011134701
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000721710
The RSM Classic131021548700
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000524700
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000523620
Safeway Open280001156500
 

 