Ted Potter, Jr. Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (34) / 11/9/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 180

Ted Potter, Jr. cruised to a bogey-free, 6-under-par 31-35=66 during the opening round of this week's Farmers Insurance Open, staking his claim as the early clubhouse leader with play still in progress. TPJ is making his first appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open since a missed cut in his 2012 debut (74-73=147). It was a much different story, this time around, keeping a clean card while circling five birdies. The highlight of the round came at the closing, par-5 18th where he chipped in from just off the green for his final birdie of the day. Before that, par-savers were crucial as he kept his card clean with three converted savers in the 6-to-14 foot range. Today's round was a bit out of the blue, given his 2-for-7 record to start the season. If this lead holds it would go in the books as his first career first-round lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR (83rd start).

Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 184 Ted Potter, Jr. painted a bogey-free 7-under-par 34-31=65 in the third round of the Safeway Open for a three-day total of 8-under 208, up 49 spots to T17 and good for the low round of the day. This is the 33-year-old's second appearance after a missed cut in 2014 (75-72). He's back on the main stage for his fourth season, first since 2014, and enters at 10th in the WCT Priority Rankings. After opening in 72-71, the Floridian was one of 10 players to make the cut on the number, and carded seven birdies on Day 3. He landed 11 (of 14) fairways and pelted 16 greens in regulation, gaining 3.865 strokes tee-to-green. Potter, Jr.'s split included three conversions from between 11 and 21 feet, registering 1.563 putts per GIR and 1.922 SG: Putting with 27 total putts.

Ted Potter, Jr. takes his talents to White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, for his fourth attempt at The Greenbrier Classic, already with a win on his resume. The 2012 champ won in his Greenbrier debut. He returned to finish T6 and T26 the following two years. Overall, he's posted rounds of par or better in all 12 rounds played here at The Old White TPC. More recently, injuries have caused a decline in play which dropped him down to the developmental circuit. Fortunately, he's rounding into form with a 10-for-13 record on the Web.com Tour this season, ranking 4th on the money list. With strong course history and strong recent play on his side, the lefty is a very interesting sleeper to keep an eye on this week. Source: PGATOUR.com