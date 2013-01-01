Jason Kokrak Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (31) / 5/22/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 225

Latest News Recent News

Jason Kokrak feasted on TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson, firing a bogey-free, 8-under-par 31-31=62, good for low round of the day to reach 12-under 128 at the midpoint, five shots clear from solo-second Billy Horschel. Kokrak was no slouch on day one as he traded six birdies with two bogeys. He took it to another level today as he was throwing darts all day long. Kokrak circled eight birdies today, and all of them came on putts from 14 feet or shorter. He walked off the course gaining 3.738 strokes approaching-the-green, but it's been a balanced attack thus far, ranking inside the top 15 in all of the strokes gained sub-categories. This falls two shy of the course record set by Keegan Bradley in 2013, but it does go in the books as a new career low on the PGA TOUR for Kokrak. His previous best was a 63 in R1 of the 2013 CareerBuilder. In Kokrak's only other 36-hole lead (2016 Northern Trust) he would follow it up with rounds of 70-68 to finish T2.

Making his first start at the AT&T Byron Nelson since a missed cut in 2012, Jason Kokrak opened the week with a 4-under-par 31-35=66 to find himself just two off the early pacesetters. The big hitter gained 2.112 strokes off-the-tee today, using power over accuracy as he bombed seven drives over 300 yards, including a pair of 373-yard dingers. From there, he landed 14 greens in regulation and converted on six scoring chances, five from inside nine feet. The lone conversion from double digits came from 17'6" for birdie at the par-3 fifth hole. Kokrak entered the week with seven straight finishes outside the top 50, so it will be interesting to see if he can piece together two or three more good rounds.

World No. 120 Jason Kokrak readies for his sixth Wells Fargo Championship, which is making a 1-year stop at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, North Carolina, and arrives at 115th in the FedExCup standings. The Canadian, who resides in Charlotte, NC, has had limited success at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, the tournament's host site for the first 14 editions. He posted one top 25 (T23/2014) among two cashes in five attempts, so perhaps a change in venue will produce better results. The 31-year-old, who celebrates his birthday on May 22nd, is 10-for-14 on the season with four top 25s, most recently T22 at the Genesis in mid-February, and a season best of T15 at the OHL Classic back in November. The Xavier alum ended calendar-year 2016 ranked 89th in OWGR, so he's heading the wrong way. Source: PGATOUR.com