Jason Kokrak

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (31) / 5/22/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 225

Jason Kokrak feasted on TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson, firing a bogey-free, 8-under-par 31-31=62, good for low round of the day to reach 12-under 128 at the midpoint, five shots clear from solo-second Billy Horschel.
Kokrak was no slouch on day one as he traded six birdies with two bogeys. He took it to another level today as he was throwing darts all day long. Kokrak circled eight birdies today, and all of them came on putts from 14 feet or shorter. He walked off the course gaining 3.738 strokes approaching-the-green, but it's been a balanced attack thus far, ranking inside the top 15 in all of the strokes gained sub-categories. This falls two shy of the course record set by Keegan Bradley in 2013, but it does go in the books as a new career low on the PGA TOUR for Kokrak. His previous best was a 63 in R1 of the 2013 CareerBuilder. In Kokrak's only other 36-hole lead (2016 Northern Trust) he would follow it up with rounds of 70-68 to finish T2. May 19 - 7:27 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017150 0 0 05391724149171
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
THE PLAYERS Championshipn/a000721620
Wells Fargo Championship660009501210
Valero Texas Open6700013401720
RBC Heritagen/a001620900
Shell Houston Open710001231731
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard5600012451410
Valspar Championship5800011471310
Genesis Open2200215421300
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am230001647810
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a000527310
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000524700
The RSM Classic450002041920
OHL Classic at Mayakoba150012042810
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open7400014421510
Safeway Openn/a000720810
 

 