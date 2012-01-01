Scott Brown Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (33) / 5/22/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 170

Latest News Recent News

World No. 231 Scott Brown smoothed a 4-under-par 33-34=67 in the final round of the Genesis Open to post 12-under 272, up three places to joint second, five back of champion Dustin Johnson. This was the 33-year-old's fourth appearance and first top 10. His previous best was T39 last year (71-69-68-73). It's also his first top 10 of the season in eight starts, seventh straight cash, but first inside the top 40 (T41, Farmers). The Augusta, Georgia, native records his first top 10 on TOUR since T5 at the opposite-field Puerto Rico Open 47 weeks and 21 starts ago. Incidentally, the PRO is also site of his lone TOUR victory (in 140 career events) back in 2013. Brown began the finale in a four-way T5 on 8-under after laps of 68-68-69. He outpaced a lone bogey-4 at four with birdies at holes 1, 3, 6, 16 and 17, posting 1.545 putts per GIR and 3.566 SG: Putting, pacing the field in the latter with a cumulative 9.808.

Beginning on No. 10 tee, World No. 231 Scott Brown crafted a 3-under-par 33-35=68 in the two-day second round of the Genesis Open to reach the midpoint on 6-under 136, up 13 places to T6 with play still in progress. The 33-year-old improves to 3-for-4 at Riviera CC and is looking to better a T39 last year (71-69-68-73). It's also his seventh straight weekend of action, arriving with six finishes between T41 and T64. The Augusta, Georgia, native kicked off with 68 on Thursday, erasing two bogeys with three birdies and an eagle-3, and took all of Friday off (along with 58 others) due to the suspension in play. He striped 12 (of 14) fairways and hit 13 greens in regulation, gaining 2.994 strokes tee-to-green. Brown squared a lone bogey-5 at 18 (failed scramble) but camouflaged it with birdies at 11, 12 (from 41'4"), 1 and a walk-off 3 at 9 from 18'8".

Scott Brown caught fire with the flat stick en route to a 5-under-par 32-34=66 during the opening round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Brown used steady ball-striking (11-of-14 fairways and 15 GIR) to set up plenty of birdie looks. From there, he let his putter go to town, splashing home eight putts from 7'9" or longer. That includes a pair from just under 18 feet. Brown walked off the course gaining a massive 3.775 strokes putting. The 33-year-old entered the week with rounds of 72 or worse in three of his four previous rounds at TPC Scottsdale. With his name inside the top 5 early on in day one, he's in great position to earn his first paycheck at this event.