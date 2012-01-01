Player Page

Scott Brown

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (33) / 5/22/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 170

World No. 231 Scott Brown smoothed a 4-under-par 33-34=67 in the final round of the Genesis Open to post 12-under 272, up three places to joint second, five back of champion Dustin Johnson.
This was the 33-year-old's fourth appearance and first top 10. His previous best was T39 last year (71-69-68-73). It's also his first top 10 of the season in eight starts, seventh straight cash, but first inside the top 40 (T41, Farmers). The Augusta, Georgia, native records his first top 10 on TOUR since T5 at the opposite-field Puerto Rico Open 47 weeks and 21 starts ago. Incidentally, the PRO is also site of his lone TOUR victory (in 140 career events) back in 2013. Brown began the finale in a four-way T5 on 8-under after laps of 68-68-69. He outpaced a lone bogey-4 at four with birdies at holes 1, 3, 6, 16 and 17, posting 1.545 putts per GIR and 3.566 SG: Putting, pacing the field in the latter with a cumulative 9.808. Feb 19 - 8:42 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201770 0 0 02979806760
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5800014451300
Waste Management Phoenix Open5200016451010
Farmers Insurance Open410001251810
CareerBuilder Challenge5800016461000
Sony Open in Hawaii6400016451010
OHL Classic at Mayakoba550001647720
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000818910
 

 