Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Graveman activated for Thursday's start
Kole Calhoun (hamstring) out again Thursday
Teheran (thigh) expects to make next start
Kipnis (hamstring) on track to return Sunday
Matt Adams (illness) out again vs. Dodgers
Aaron Judge absent from Thursday's lineup
Tigers place Michael Fulmer (elbow) on DL
Avisail Garcia (thumb) cleared for dry swings
Matt Davidson (knee) remains out Thursday
Moncada (knee) returns to lineup on Thurs.
Iglesias (wrist) back in DET lineup Thursday
Holland (finger) could be available Thursday
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Miguel Angel Carballo
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 3/22/1979
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 179
Latest News
Recent News
Miguel Angel Carballo blitzed Montrêux Golf and Country Club with a 5-under-par 34-33=67 during round one of the Barracuda Championship, collecting 14 points in the Modified Stableford scoring format to grab sole possession of the early clubhouse lead.
The Argentine made the most of the unique scoring format in use this week, carding two eagles to pick up a quick 10 points. He opened on the back nine and the first eagle dropped at the par-4 17th, holing out on his 160-yard approach shot. That came immediately after a 31'11" hole out from the bunker at the par-3 16th. His second eagle was more traditional, but equally impressive. It came at the par-5 second where he stuck his 287-yard approach shot to 8'1" and splashed it home. The four-time Web.com Tour grad is no stranger to eagles. He even carded three eagles in a single round way back at the 2014 Travelers Championship. Carballo has finished T17 and T9 during his last two appearances at this event, so it's safe to say he likes the aggressive style of golf needed to contend here in Reno.
Aug 3 - 5:41 PM
World No. 631 Miguel Angel Carballo is in Oakville, Ontario, for his fourth RBC Canadian Open and arrives at 200th in the FedExCup standings.
The 38-year-old is 2-for-3 at the RBC with a best of T42 on debut in 2012. He finished 79th last year -- second-to-last -- on 11-over 299 (73-72-78-76). The Web.com Tour grad is just 6-for-19 on the season with one top 25, a T14 at the Sanderson Farms back in October. He's missed four of his last five cuts, sprinkling in a T50 two starts ago at the John Deere (68-68-68-72).
Jul 26 - 7:42 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Miguel Angel Carballo turns his attention toward El Camaleón Golf Club ahead of this week's OHL Classic at Mayakoba, the 10th edition of the event held south of the border.
The four-time Web.com Tour grad will be making his fourth appearance at this event, missing the cut in all three trips while failing to record a single round in red numbers. The Argentine has an uphill battle to face with that course history, but a recent T14 at the Sanderson Farms Championship two weeks ago proves his game isn't that far off. Carballo finished 7-for-18 on the PGA TOUR last year but retained his card with some stellar play during the Web.com Tour Finals. The 37-year-old has won twice on the Web.com Tour, but there is nothing to suggest this will be the week his success finally translates to the big stage.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 12:32:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Miguel Angel Carballo finished three off the pace after signing a 5-under-par 31-35=66 during the final round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco, closing his week on 20-under 264 for solo second, also good enough to secure his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season.
The Argentine was making it a trend of earning his PGA TOUR card in odd-numbered years (2011,2013,2015) but he's not waiting until 2017 this time around. Carballo opened his round with an eagle and three birdies in the first six holes, grabbing a two-shot lead at the time. From there, he slowed his pace and got overtaken by Thompson in the end. Regardless, this solo-second finish moves him to third in The Finals 25 and secures his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season.
Sun, Sep 18, 2016 06:29:00 PM
Miguel Angel Carballo leads early in Reno
Aug 3 - 5:41 PM
Carballo 200th in FEC ahead of Canadian Open
Jul 26 - 7:42 PM
Carballo 93rd in FEC ahead of OHL Classic
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 12:32:00 PM
Carballo punches ticket back to TOUR in Boise
Sun, Sep 18, 2016 06:29:00 PM
More Miguel Angel Carballo Player News
Recent News
Game Log
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
17
0
0
0
0
491
146
2
149
20
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
RBC Canadian Open
70
0
0
0
15
46
10
1
0
John Deere Classic
50
0
0
1
13
52
5
1
0
The Greenbrier Classic
n/a
0
0
0
6
19
11
0
0
Travelers Championship
n/a
0
0
0
7
19
10
0
0
FedEx St. Jude Classic
n/a
0
0
0
6
22
8
0
0
AT&T Byron Nelson
n/a
0
0
0
5
23
5
3
0
Wells Fargo Championship
73
0
0
1
7
49
12
3
0
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
n/a
0
0
0
8
23
4
1
0
Valero Texas Open
n/a
0
0
0
1
23
8
3
1
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
142
0
0
0
7
32
13
2
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
7
20
7
2
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
70
0
0
0
17
42
13
0
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
7
21
7
1
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
5
24
6
1
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
60
0
0
0
18
41
12
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
1
0
8
18
8
1
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
9
17
10
0
0
Expert Picks: WGC-Bridgestone
Aug 1
Rickie Fowler is trending well ahead of this week's WGC-Bridgestone. Will our experts click on his name this week?
