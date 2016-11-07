Miguel Angel Carballo Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (38) / 3/22/1979 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 179

Latest News Recent News

Miguel Angel Carballo blitzed Montrêux Golf and Country Club with a 5-under-par 34-33=67 during round one of the Barracuda Championship, collecting 14 points in the Modified Stableford scoring format to grab sole possession of the early clubhouse lead. The Argentine made the most of the unique scoring format in use this week, carding two eagles to pick up a quick 10 points. He opened on the back nine and the first eagle dropped at the par-4 17th, holing out on his 160-yard approach shot. That came immediately after a 31'11" hole out from the bunker at the par-3 16th. His second eagle was more traditional, but equally impressive. It came at the par-5 second where he stuck his 287-yard approach shot to 8'1" and splashed it home. The four-time Web.com Tour grad is no stranger to eagles. He even carded three eagles in a single round way back at the 2014 Travelers Championship. Carballo has finished T17 and T9 during his last two appearances at this event, so it's safe to say he likes the aggressive style of golf needed to contend here in Reno.

World No. 631 Miguel Angel Carballo is in Oakville, Ontario, for his fourth RBC Canadian Open and arrives at 200th in the FedExCup standings. The 38-year-old is 2-for-3 at the RBC with a best of T42 on debut in 2012. He finished 79th last year -- second-to-last -- on 11-over 299 (73-72-78-76). The Web.com Tour grad is just 6-for-19 on the season with one top 25, a T14 at the Sanderson Farms back in October. He's missed four of his last five cuts, sprinkling in a T50 two starts ago at the John Deere (68-68-68-72). Source: PGATOUR.com

Miguel Angel Carballo turns his attention toward El Camaleón Golf Club ahead of this week's OHL Classic at Mayakoba, the 10th edition of the event held south of the border. The four-time Web.com Tour grad will be making his fourth appearance at this event, missing the cut in all three trips while failing to record a single round in red numbers. The Argentine has an uphill battle to face with that course history, but a recent T14 at the Sanderson Farms Championship two weeks ago proves his game isn't that far off. Carballo finished 7-for-18 on the PGA TOUR last year but retained his card with some stellar play during the Web.com Tour Finals. The 37-year-old has won twice on the Web.com Tour, but there is nothing to suggest this will be the week his success finally translates to the big stage. Source: PGATOUR.com