Miguel Angel Carballo

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (38) / 3/22/1979
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 179

Miguel Angel Carballo blitzed Montrêux Golf and Country Club with a 5-under-par 34-33=67 during round one of the Barracuda Championship, collecting 14 points in the Modified Stableford scoring format to grab sole possession of the early clubhouse lead.
The Argentine made the most of the unique scoring format in use this week, carding two eagles to pick up a quick 10 points. He opened on the back nine and the first eagle dropped at the par-4 17th, holing out on his 160-yard approach shot. That came immediately after a 31'11" hole out from the bunker at the par-3 16th. His second eagle was more traditional, but equally impressive. It came at the par-5 second where he stuck his 287-yard approach shot to 8'1" and splashed it home. The four-time Web.com Tour grad is no stranger to eagles. He even carded three eagles in a single round way back at the 2014 Travelers Championship. Carballo has finished T17 and T9 during his last two appearances at this event, so it's safe to say he likes the aggressive style of golf needed to contend here in Reno. Aug 3 - 5:41 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017170 0 0 04911462149201
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
RBC Canadian Open7000015461010
John Deere Classic500011352510
The Greenbrier Classicn/a0006191100
Travelers Championshipn/a0007191000
FedEx St. Jude Classicn/a000622800
AT&T Byron Nelsonn/a000523530
Wells Fargo Championship730017491230
Zurich Classic of New Orleansn/a000823410
Valero Texas Openn/a000123831
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1420007321320
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000720720
CareerBuilder Challenge7000017421300
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000721710
The RSM Classicn/a000524610
OHL Classic at Mayakoba6000018411210
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a010818810
Safeway Openn/a0009171000
 

 