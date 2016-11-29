Player Page

Russell Knox

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (31) / 6/21/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 155

Russell Knox put on a ball-striking clinic en route to a 6-under-par 33-31=64 during round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Scot split nine (of 14) fairways but it was his second shots that did most of the damage today. Knox gave himself 12 birdies looks from inside 15 feet on the day, gaining 3.037 strokes approaching-the-green in the process. His flat stick didn't catch fire, but an 18'4" birdie splash at the par-4 13th was definitely notable. It was his only putt converted from outside 10 feet. By day's end he walked off the course gaining 0.84 strokes putting. The 31-year-old entered the week with a sub-standard 1-for-5 record at Waialae Country Club but he's sure to improve upon that after today's quick start. Jan 12 - 5:20 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201730 1 2 01286512011
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Tournament of Champions170002241801
OHL Classic at Mayakoba30012439800
CIMB Classic100001948410
 

 