Russell Knox Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (31) / 6/21/1985 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 155

Russell Knox put on a ball-striking clinic en route to a 6-under-par 33-31=64 during round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii. The Scot split nine (of 14) fairways but it was his second shots that did most of the damage today. Knox gave himself 12 birdies looks from inside 15 feet on the day, gaining 3.037 strokes approaching-the-green in the process. His flat stick didn't catch fire, but an 18'4" birdie splash at the par-4 13th was definitely notable. It was his only putt converted from outside 10 feet. By day's end he walked off the course gaining 0.84 strokes putting. The 31-year-old entered the week with a sub-standard 1-for-5 record at Waialae Country Club but he's sure to improve upon that after today's quick start.

World No. 18 Russell Knox spun a 5-under-par 35-33=68 in today's third round of the SBS Tournament of Champions to reach 11-under 208, up seven spots on the live leaderboard to T8. After opening in 71-69, the 31-year-old began the third frame on 6-under (T15), six back of 36-hole co-leaders Justin Thomas and Ryan Moore. He split 14 (of 15) fairways and pelted 17 greens in regulation, circling seven birdies against two bogey-5s. The Scot 3-putted the par-4 fourth from 48'11" and had a failed sand save at the seventh on his only missed GIR. He overshadowed those with birdies on each of the four par 5s, adding birdie-3s and Nos. 3 and 16, and birdie-2 at the 11th. All seven of Knox's circles dropped from inside of 10 feet.

Russell Knox makes his way back to Kapalua Resort for this week's SBS Tournament of Champions. The Scot finished in solo 27th (of 32) during last year's TOC debut. He won the Travelers Championship to earn his way back to Maui. The Plantation Course at Kapalua has eight par 4s of 420 yards or shorter, which should really cater to his style of play, but it didn't the first time around. His biggest problem was surprisingly on the tee box as he lost 3.882 strokes off-the-tee, for the week. Knox usually has no troubles in this area so gamers should expect much better this week and give him a strong look in salary-cap formats. Source: PGATOUR.com