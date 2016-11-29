Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mets, Lucas Duda avoid arbitration at $7.25M
Phillies, Galvis avoid arb with $4.35M deal
Indians, Bauer avoid arb with a $3.55M deal
Cards avoid arbitration with Adams for $2.8M
Jays remain in touch with Michael Saunders
Trumbo willing to accept $40-50M from O's?
Report: A's sign Casilla to two-year contract
Thompson (back) might not be ready for ST
Rays acquire Mallex Smith in Smyly trade
Mariners acquire LHP Drew Smyly from Rays
Yankees haven't talked extension with Tanaka
Holland seeks two-year deal with opt-out
Russell Knox
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 6/21/1985
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 155
Latest News
Recent News
Russell Knox put on a ball-striking clinic en route to a 6-under-par 33-31=64 during round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The Scot split nine (of 14) fairways but it was his second shots that did most of the damage today. Knox gave himself 12 birdies looks from inside 15 feet on the day, gaining 3.037 strokes approaching-the-green in the process. His flat stick didn't catch fire, but an 18'4" birdie splash at the par-4 13th was definitely notable. It was his only putt converted from outside 10 feet. By day's end he walked off the course gaining 0.84 strokes putting. The 31-year-old entered the week with a sub-standard 1-for-5 record at Waialae Country Club but he's sure to improve upon that after today's quick start.
Jan 12 - 5:20 PM
World No. 18 Russell Knox spun a 5-under-par 35-33=68 in today's third round of the SBS Tournament of Champions to reach 11-under 208, up seven spots on the live leaderboard to T8.
After opening in 71-69, the 31-year-old began the third frame on 6-under (T15), six back of 36-hole co-leaders Justin Thomas and Ryan Moore. He split 14 (of 15) fairways and pelted 17 greens in regulation, circling seven birdies against two bogey-5s. The Scot 3-putted the par-4 fourth from 48'11" and had a failed sand save at the seventh on his only missed GIR. He overshadowed those with birdies on each of the four par 5s, adding birdie-3s and Nos. 3 and 16, and birdie-2 at the 11th. All seven of Knox's circles dropped from inside of 10 feet.
Jan 7 - 7:46 PM
Russell Knox makes his way back to Kapalua Resort for this week's SBS Tournament of Champions.
The Scot finished in solo 27th (of 32) during last year's TOC debut. He won the Travelers Championship to earn his way back to Maui. The Plantation Course at Kapalua has eight par 4s of 420 yards or shorter, which should really cater to his style of play, but it didn't the first time around. His biggest problem was surprisingly on the tee box as he lost 3.882 strokes off-the-tee, for the week. Knox usually has no troubles in this area so gamers should expect much better this week and give him a strong look in salary-cap formats.
Jan 3 - 1:37 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
World No. 19 Russell Knox is in The Bahamas for his Hero World Challenge debut and tees it up in the first round with Emiliano Grillo.
The 31-year-old arrives off a T19 (of 28 teams) at last week's ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf. He opened the season with a T10 at the no-cut CIMB Classic and T9 the following week as the WGC-HSBC defending champ. Two weeks ago, the Jacksonville Beach, Florida, resident went for solo 3rd at the OHL Classic, his eighth career podium in 117 career events. Last season, he was one (of six) multiple winners on TOUR, claiming his second of the season in come-from-behind fashion at the Travelers, and also was runner-up two times. The Scot posted a career-best 10th in the final FedExCup standings, advancing to the TOUR Championship for the first time where he finished 23rd (of 29).
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 06:06:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Knox dialed in with irons during R1 of Sony
Jan 12 - 5:20 PM
Knox progressively better laps of 71-69-68
Jan 7 - 7:46 PM
Knox back on Maui for seconds at Kapalua
Jan 3 - 1:37 PM
Knox three straight top 10s to begin season
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 06:06:00 PM
More Russell Knox Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
3
0
1
2
0
128
65
1
20
1
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Tournament of Champions
17
0
0
0
22
41
8
0
1
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
3
0
0
1
24
39
8
0
0
CIMB Classic
10
0
0
0
19
48
4
1
0
