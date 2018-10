Harris English Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (29) / 7/23/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 185

Harris English bounced back in a big way during round two of the Safeway Open, vaulting more than 90 spots on the live leaderboard with a bogey-free, 7-under-par 32-33=65, the low round of the morning to climb inside the cut line on 4-under 140. It looked like an early exit was in the cards for English after an opening 75. That would have freed up his weekend to enjoy plenty of Napa's finest. The Georgia Bulldog had different plans as he set the tone early with a 14'11" par-saver at the second hole. He would later add a 23'7" birdie splash at the 5th. His final highlight came at the par-5 ninth when he holed out from 85'6" for eagle. The other four birdies were all pretty ho-hum and he even missed four others scoring chances from inside 15 feet so this could have gone even lower. Making his fourth appearance at this California layout, he arrived with finishes of MC-T35-MC on his Safeway resume. This beats his previous low here by three shots (R2, 2017).

Beginning off No. 10 tee, World No. 283 Harris English styled a 5-under-par 31-34=65 in the second round of the Wyndham Championship for a 36-hole total of 9-under 131, up 16 places on the leaderboard to T4, five shy of leader Brandt Snedeker. The Georgia alum has made the Playoffs in his previous six seasons on TOUR, including a career-worst 118th final position in the standings last season. He's currently up 13 spots from 131st to 119th after two days in Greensboro. On 10 (of 14) fairways and 16 greens in regulation, the 29-year-old overpowered a lone bogey-6 at 15 (3-putt from 58'10") with four birdies and an eagle-3 at 5 from 12'0". His birdie split included a 44'6" bomb at 11 and a 13-footer at 1. English registered 3.322 SG: Tee-to-Green and 1.357 SG: Putting with 30 total putts. He opened with a five-birdie, one-bogey 66.

World No. 251 Harris English preps for his Barbasol Championship debut and arrives at 127th in the FedExCup standings. The Georgia alum finished a career-worst 118th in the FEC standings last season and recorded no podiums for the first time since his rookie campaign in 2012. He's not faring any better this season, checking in 9-for-27 and on the heels of five straight missed cuts, seven in his last eight (T20, Fort Worth). The 28-year-old, who celebrates his birthday on July 23rd, is a two-time winner on TOUR, most recently the 2014 OHL, and is a buried down at 66/1 outright in an extremely weak field, reflective of his months-long-slide. He's not missed the FEC Playoffs in his six previous seasons and with five events remaining in the regular season, needs to get on his horse. Source: PGATOUR.com