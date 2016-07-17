Richard H. Lee Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 5/4/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 170

Richard H. Lee cruised to a bogey-free, 8-under-par 31-33=64 during today's open qualifier into the Genesis Open, taking top honors of the day. Joining him at Riviera Country Club will be Zecheng Dou (-7), Parker McLachlin (-6), and Rob Oppenheim (-6) with the latter two surviving a 5-for-2 playoff. After a 17-month absence from the PGA TOUR, Lee is gaining some momentum recently. He survived a 3-for-2 playoff at the Waste Management Phoenix Open qualifier. He went on to post rounds of 74-70=144 (+2), missing the cut, but it didn't knock his confidence clearly. Lee has made one appearance at this week's Genesis Open (T45, 2014). Looking at the other qualifiers, Parker McLachlin missed the cut here in 2009 and finished 71st in 2010. Rob Oppenheim is 0-for-1 at Riviera CC, missing the cut here last year in his debut. Lastly, Zecheng Dou will be getting his first look at the classical layout. The trio that missed out on today's playoff included: Michael Block, Conrad Shindler, and Hyun-woo Ryu. Source: PGA.com -- Southern California Section

Richard H. Lee returned to McCormick Ranch Golf Club on Tuesday morning to finish the open qualifier, surviving a 3-for-2 playoff to punch his ticket to this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open. Lee was one (of three golfers) to post a 6-under 66 during the Monday Qualifier. Darkness stranded them, but Lee returned on Tuesday morning to face Cameron Tringale and Edward Olson. Lee and Tringale walked away victoriously. This will be Lee's first PGA TOUR start since the 2016 John Deere Classic. The University of Washington product has six career top 10s on his resume (87 starts) so there is some upside here. The obvious caveat is his form, failing to crack a top 25 across four starts last year on lower-tier events (Web.com Tour and Mackenzie Tour events). He is not a likely candidate to find himself in contention come Sunday afternoon. Source: PGA.com -- Southwest Section

World No. 1779 Richard H. Lee twirled a bogey-free, 6-under-par 32-33=65 in today's final round of the Barbasol Championship to reach 15-under 269, up 11 places into a four-way T4, good for his first top 10 since T4 at the 2014 Puerto Rico Open and a top-10 exemption into next week's RBC Canadian Open. The University of Washington alum is playing this season on a Non-exempt Medical Extension. He missed eight months at the end of 2014 into June following surgery on his left thumb. The 29-year-old had 11 events to earn 458.00 FedExCup points or $742,470, and entered the week with three remaining after missing all eight of his cuts in 2015-16. His last made cut was a T52 at the 2014 John Deere. Lee, making his tourney debut, began the final round on 9-under (T15), seven off the pace but just two shy of the overnight top 10. He circled six birdies on 12 greens in regulation, posting 1.583 putts per GIR, with his 65 matching a career low on TOUR (245th round), which he has shot six other times, most recently at the 2014 Pebble Beach/R1. The Chicago native was bogey-free over his final 39 holes.