Player Page

Richard H. Lee

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (30) / 5/4/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 170

Latest News

Recent News

Richard H. Lee cruised to a bogey-free, 8-under-par 31-33=64 during today's open qualifier into the Genesis Open, taking top honors of the day. Joining him at Riviera Country Club will be Zecheng Dou (-7), Parker McLachlin (-6), and Rob Oppenheim (-6) with the latter two surviving a 5-for-2 playoff.
After a 17-month absence from the PGA TOUR, Lee is gaining some momentum recently. He survived a 3-for-2 playoff at the Waste Management Phoenix Open qualifier. He went on to post rounds of 74-70=144 (+2), missing the cut, but it didn't knock his confidence clearly. Lee has made one appearance at this week's Genesis Open (T45, 2014). Looking at the other qualifiers, Parker McLachlin missed the cut here in 2009 and finished 71st in 2010. Rob Oppenheim is 0-for-1 at Riviera CC, missing the cut here last year in his debut. Lastly, Zecheng Dou will be getting his first look at the classical layout. The trio that missed out on today's playoff included: Michael Block, Conrad Shindler, and Hyun-woo Ryu. Feb 12 - 9:38 PM
Source: PGA.com -- Southern California Section
More Richard H. Lee Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201810 0 0 01980810
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a000819810
 

 