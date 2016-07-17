Welcome,
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Dodgers in 'serious talks' to re-sign Utley
Report: Padres remain in touch on Eric Hosmer
Report: Cardinals to sign RHP Bud Norris
Boras met with D-Backs owner on J.D. Martinez
Odorizzi drawing interest on trade market
Passan: Darvish has opt-out after second year
Astros talking to Marlins about J.T. Realmuto
Yu Darvish agrees to six-year deal with Cubs
Dustin Fowler the favorite for A's CF job?
Report: Sergio Romo re-signs with Tampa Bay
Red Sox, LoMo 'have been in touch recently'
Giants ink Derek Holland to minor league deal
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Richard H. Lee
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 5/4/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 170
Latest News
Recent News
Richard H. Lee cruised to a bogey-free, 8-under-par 31-33=64 during today's open qualifier into the Genesis Open, taking top honors of the day. Joining him at Riviera Country Club will be Zecheng Dou (-7), Parker McLachlin (-6), and Rob Oppenheim (-6) with the latter two surviving a 5-for-2 playoff.
After a 17-month absence from the PGA TOUR, Lee is gaining some momentum recently. He survived a 3-for-2 playoff at the Waste Management Phoenix Open qualifier. He went on to post rounds of 74-70=144 (+2), missing the cut, but it didn't knock his confidence clearly. Lee has made one appearance at this week's Genesis Open (T45, 2014). Looking at the other qualifiers, Parker McLachlin missed the cut here in 2009 and finished 71st in 2010. Rob Oppenheim is 0-for-1 at Riviera CC, missing the cut here last year in his debut. Lastly, Zecheng Dou will be getting his first look at the classical layout. The trio that missed out on today's playoff included: Michael Block, Conrad Shindler, and Hyun-woo Ryu.
Feb 12 - 9:38 PM
Source:
PGA.com -- Southern California Section
Richard H. Lee returned to McCormick Ranch Golf Club on Tuesday morning to finish the open qualifier, surviving a 3-for-2 playoff to punch his ticket to this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Lee was one (of three golfers) to post a 6-under 66 during the Monday Qualifier. Darkness stranded them, but Lee returned on Tuesday morning to face Cameron Tringale and Edward Olson. Lee and Tringale walked away victoriously. This will be Lee's first PGA TOUR start since the 2016 John Deere Classic. The University of Washington product has six career top 10s on his resume (87 starts) so there is some upside here. The obvious caveat is his form, failing to crack a top 25 across four starts last year on lower-tier events (Web.com Tour and Mackenzie Tour events). He is not a likely candidate to find himself in contention come Sunday afternoon.
Jan 30 - 11:46 AM
Source:
PGA.com -- Southwest Section
World No. 1779 Richard H. Lee twirled a bogey-free, 6-under-par 32-33=65 in today's final round of the Barbasol Championship to reach 15-under 269, up 11 places into a four-way T4, good for his first top 10 since T4 at the 2014 Puerto Rico Open and a top-10 exemption into next week's RBC Canadian Open.
The University of Washington alum is playing this season on a Non-exempt Medical Extension. He missed eight months at the end of 2014 into June following surgery on his left thumb. The 29-year-old had 11 events to earn 458.00 FedExCup points or $742,470, and entered the week with three remaining after missing all eight of his cuts in 2015-16. His last made cut was a T52 at the 2014 John Deere. Lee, making his tourney debut, began the final round on 9-under (T15), seven off the pace but just two shy of the overnight top 10. He circled six birdies on 12 greens in regulation, posting 1.583 putts per GIR, with his 65 matching a career low on TOUR (245th round), which he has shot six other times, most recently at the 2014 Pebble Beach/R1. The Chicago native was bogey-free over his final 39 holes.
Sun, Jul 17, 2016 06:17:00 PM
Richard H. Lee arrived at the midpoint of The RSM Classic in 5-over-par 75-72=147 and will miss the cut.
He hit only 21 greens in regulation and circled three birdies at Sea Island Resort this week. That was hardly enough to deflect six bogeys and a double. He's now 0-for-2 on the season and hasn't cashed in his last six starts on the PGA TOUR dating back to July of 2014. Today's latest shortfall leaves him with nine starts on a Non-exempt Medical Extension to earn $742,470 or 458 FedExCup points and a promotion to the Major Medical category.
Fri, Nov 20, 2015 02:03:00 PM
Richard H. Lee medals at Genesis Monday Q
Feb 12 - 9:38 PM
Richard H. Lee earns first start since 2016
Jan 30 - 11:46 AM
Richard H. Lee posts first top 10 in 28 mos.
Sun, Jul 17, 2016 06:17:00 PM
R.H. Lee's drought extends to six in a row
Fri, Nov 20, 2015 02:03:00 PM
More Richard H. Lee Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
1
0
0
0
0
19
8
0
8
1
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Waste Management Phoenix Open
n/a
0
0
0
8
19
8
1
0
