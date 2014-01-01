Player Page

John Huh

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/21/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 190

John Huh breezed through TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course on his way toward a bogey-free, 5-under-par 35-32=67 in round one of the Valero Texas Open, throwing his name into the mix early on in the week.
Huh put on a ball-striking clinic today, but took his time getting the scoring machine started. On the day he split 12 (of 14) fairways and pelted 15 greens in regulation, but his first birdie didn't come until the par-5 eighth hole where he bombed in a 30'8" putt. That was the only putt he converted from outside nine feet today, with most of his attack coming through the air. Huh walked off the course gaining 4.02 stroke approaching-the-green. That included a 173-yard tee shot at the par-3 13th that he stiffed to 22 inches. Huh already owns a runner-up finish on his Valero resume (2012) but this is just the second time he's opened his Valero week with a red number. This also matches his personal best at TPC San Antonio, with his prior 67 coming in R3 of the 2012 edition. Apr 20 - 1:11 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017150 0 2 06541942110111
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
RBC Heritagen/a000526500
Shell Houston Open390001448910
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard6600010501011
Valspar Championship90001353600
The Honda Classicn/a000622620
Genesis Open4900111491100
Waste Management Phoenix Open340001648800
Farmers Insurance Open760009331200
CareerBuilder Challengen/a000836730
Sony Open in Hawaii270001554210
The RSM Classic270001748700
OHL Classic at Mayakoba280001748700
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open100002145510
CIMB Classic390001845720
Safeway Open350011449800
 

 