John Huh Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 5/21/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 190

Latest News Recent News

John Huh breezed through TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course on his way toward a bogey-free, 5-under-par 35-32=67 in round one of the Valero Texas Open, throwing his name into the mix early on in the week. Huh put on a ball-striking clinic today, but took his time getting the scoring machine started. On the day he split 12 (of 14) fairways and pelted 15 greens in regulation, but his first birdie didn't come until the par-5 eighth hole where he bombed in a 30'8" putt. That was the only putt he converted from outside nine feet today, with most of his attack coming through the air. Huh walked off the course gaining 4.02 stroke approaching-the-green. That included a 173-yard tee shot at the par-3 13th that he stiffed to 22 inches. Huh already owns a runner-up finish on his Valero resume (2012) but this is just the second time he's opened his Valero week with a red number. This also matches his personal best at TPC San Antonio, with his prior 67 coming in R3 of the 2012 edition.

World No. 227 John Huh tacked on a 2-under-par 35-34=69 in today's final round of the Valspar Championship to finish up on 7-under 277, good for a two-way T9, seven shy of overnight leader and champion Adam Hadwin. This was the 26-year-old's sixth appearance and third cash, posting progressively better finishes of T33/2015 and T22 last year. It's his 10th cash on the season in 12 starts and second top 25, both top 10s (T10, Shriners). After opening in 69-70-69, the New York, New York, native began on 5-under (T9), nine in arrears to Hadwin. He squared a lone bogey-5 at nine, camouflaged with birdies at Nos. 1, 8 and 11, each from inside of seven feet. For the week, the UC-Northridge product totaled 13 birdies versus six bogeys.

World No. 227 John Huh orchestrated a 2-under-par 33-36=69 in the third round of the Valspar Championship for a three-day total of 5-under 208, up nine places to T11 with play still in progress. This is the 26-year-old's sixth straight appearance and third straight cash after T33/2015 and T22 last year (71-71-69-74). He arrived off a missed cut (by four) in his last start two weeks ago at the Honda (73-71). Overall, the UC-Northridge product is 10-for-12 on the season with one top 25, a T10 at the Shriners back in November. The Dallas resident began with 69-70, T20 on 3-under, and striped 10 (of 13) fairways and hit 11 greens in regulation, gaining 2.529 strokes tee-to-green and 0.455 SG: Putting. He was bogey-free 4-under thru 11, circling Nos. 4, 6, 7 and 11, the three former from between 13 and 17 feet, before giving shots back at 12, 14 and 15 (failed scrambles). Huh wrapped with a walk-off 3 at the par-4 18th from 4'4".