Emiliano Grillo

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Showdown: Jansen vs. Chapman
Mar 16
ST Daily: Pineda Dazzles
Mar 16
Podcast: Royals Check-In
Mar 16
Standard Mock Draft
Mar 15
Bullpen Review: AL West
Mar 15
ST Daily: Rock Slide
Mar 15
Podcast: Marlins Check-In
Mar 14
2017 Breakdowns: Outfielders
Mar 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Scherzer after minors game: 'Now I feel back'
Corey Seager (oblique) runs, throws, swings
Dickerson has disc protrusion, out 3-4 weeks
Carrasco (elbow) to play catch on Thursday
Desmond (hand) likely to be ready in April?
Greg Holland (elbow) sharp in Cactus debut
Prado (hamstring) returning to Marlins camp
Matt Carpenter (back) says he feels '100%'
Eric Hosmer whacks go-ahead two-run homer
Smyly strikes out eight in Team USA victory
MRI reveals strained oblique for Tomas
Rayan Gonzalez lifted with right elbow injury
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 16
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 15
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Hankins wants more than $10M per year
Cowboys keep Darren McFadden with 1-year deal
Falcons get former first-round NT Dontari Poe
Raiders, Lions teams to watch for Peterson?
Rams add RB Lance Dunbar on one-year deal
Vikes sign Latavius Murray for 3 years, $15M
McCaffrey in mix for Broncos 1st-round pick?
Niners to host free agent RB Tim Hightower
49ers, Ravens swap sixth rounders for Zuttah
Thielen lands $17M deal after breakout season
Revis open to playing safety, lost 10 pounds
Judge dismisses all charges against FA Revis
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NCAA South Region Top Players
Mar 16
Midwest Region Top Players
Mar 16
Dose: Tyler Ulis time in PHX!
Mar 16
Home vs. Away Fantasy Splits
Mar 15
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 15
Mar 15
NCAA West Region Top Players
Mar 15
Dose: Westbrook tracking Big O
Mar 15
NCAA East Region Top Players
Mar 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Pelicans sign Jordan Crawford to 2-year deal
Wes Matthews (calf) questionable Friday
Derrick Favors, Rodney Hood out Thursday
Kenneth Faried (back) will play Thursday
Isaiah Thomas (knee) will miss next two games
Dwyane Wade (fractured elbow) out for season
Willie Cauley-Stein drops monster stat line
Eric Bledsoe (knee soreness) out for season
Skal Labissiere explodes for career-high 32
Marquese Chriss scores 17 points in full line
Tyler Ulis goes for 13 & 13, must-own player
Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan out Thursday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 23
Mar 16
Podcast: Ovi Finally Scores
Mar 16
Marchand takes lead in Richard
Mar 16
Passing Over Rushers
Mar 15
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 15
Patrick Kane Catches McDavid
Mar 15
Line Changes: Bobby's Back
Mar 14
Marchand and Slavin get three
Mar 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sharks will go with Aaron Dell on Thursday
Craig Anderson (LBI) might start on Tuesday
Alexander Radulov misses practice with flu
Report: Citi Field likely site of 2018 WC
Pastrnak extends streak, hits 30-goal mark
Matt Duchene snaps 11-game point drought
Brad Marchand gets goal lead in win v. Flames
Steve Mason blanks Penguins on Wednesday
Sean Couturier scores 1G, 1A in win over PIT
Artem Anisimov will miss 3-4 weeks
Matthew Tkachuk (lower body) will be a GTD
Patric Hornqvist skates, won't play Wednesday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Daniel Suarez shows consistent improvement
4-races of PIR experience for Timmy Hill
Chris Buescher aims for low-30s at Phoenix
Brennan Poole: DC Solar 200 advance
Tyler Reddick: DC Solar 200 advance
Joey Logano almost perfect at PIR with Penske
Austin Dillon is inconsistent at Phoenix
Bayne still seeking 1st top-10 on track type
DiBenedetto has never lost PIR place-diff
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is 6 for last 7 at Phoenix
Ryan Preece: Performance Plus 150 advance
Jamie Tomaino: Performance Plus 150 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
Hadwin breaks thru at Valspar
Mar 13
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Grillo grabs the early lead at Arnie's Invite
F. Molinari makes early move at Bay Hill
Danny Willett (illness) WDs from the API
Koepka slumping ahead of API appearance
Jason Day back in Orlando for API defense
Curtis Luck making PGA TOUR debut at API
Rookie Bozzelli career-best T3 at the Valspar
Sponsor invite Cantlay career-best solo 2nd
Hadwin breaks through w/ 1-shot win @ Valspar
Rookie Bryan bags his third straight top 10
Finau (-11) w/ bogey-free 64; ties career low
OQer Mitchell vying for top 10 in TOUR debut
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Joe Mixon visiting the Broncos on Thursday
Reuben Foster visited the Eagles on Wednesday
Lewis charged w/ misdemeanor domestic assault
QB Davis (knee) declares for the NFL Draft
Cam Robinson reveals future Jaguars visit
O.J. Howard set to visit the Bucs & Titans
Corey Davis won't work out at WMU pro day
Chris Godwin scheduled to visit the Steelers
Derwin James could see work as punt returner
Brandon Harris set for UNC if visit impresses
Joey Counts hits 44-inch pro day vertical
Report: WR VandeBerg (foot) to miss spring
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 16
The Bargain Hunter-Week 29
Mar 14
Team News - Week 28
Mar 11
DFS Soccer: Week 28
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW28
Mar 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Mar 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Middlesbrough parts ways with manager Karanka
AFC close to full strength for the WBA trip
Mourinho rules Rooney out of Thursdays EL tie
Snodgrass hoping to shake off an ankle injury
Scans reveal ligament damage for Harry Kane
Adam hoping for Stoke extension
Foxes stun Sevilla to reach UCL last eight
Arter injury tempers Bournemouth joy
Mendy ruled out for UCL, in doubt for week
Pulis, West Brom keen on move for John Terry
United's negative football punished by Blues
Niasse confident he can fire Hull to survival
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Emiliano Grillo
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 9/14/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 141
Latest News
Recent News
Emiliano Grillo blitzed Bay Hill Club and Lodge with a 5-under-par 34-33=67 to open his week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, staking his claim as the early clubhouse leader as the morning wave starts to wind down.
The Argentine looked shaky at the start, needing a 9'1" par saver at the first and then swallowing bogeys at No. 3 and 4. From there, he circled seven birdies over his final 14 holes. The biggest weapon was his iron play as he gained 3.55 strokes approaching-the-green at the time of his card signing to set up 11 birdie looks from inside 20 feet. It wasn't all ball-striking today, though, as he also splashed home a pair of lengthy birdies from the 40-to-48 foot range. Grillo impressed last year in his API debut (T17), and he's off to the races again this week.
Mar 16 - 1:30 PM
World No. 32 Emiliano Grillo is at Bay Hill for his second Arnold Palmer Invitational and checks in at 64th in the FedExCup standings.
On debut last year, the 24-year-old was T7 thru 54 holes (68-71-68), closing in 1-over 73 for T17. It was one of 10 top 25s in 25 starts last season, highlighted by a T2 at The Barclays, a T10 at the TOUR Championship, and his maiden TOUR title at the Safeway Open (playoff), claiming Rookie of the Year honors. The Argentine's sophomore campaign got off to a solid start with four top-30 finishes, including solo 11th at the WGC-HSBC and T10 at the OHL Classic, posting 14 (of 16 rounds) in the red. Since the calendar has flipped, he's 4-for-5 but three of those are outside the top 40. In Grillo's last two starts (T43, Honda; T52, WGC-Mexico), he swallowed two rounds of 77, but also has a 65 and closed out the WGC with twin 69s, so consistency is all that's lacking right now -- particularly on the greens where he ranks 186th in SG: Putting (-.569).
Mar 15 - 9:39 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
World No. 28 Emiliano Grillo painted a 5-under-par 31-34=65 on Moving Day at The Honda Classic to reach 7-under 203, currently T6 on the leaderboard and up 22 places the round.
The 24-year-old began in 68-70, carding six birdies, three each day, against four bogeys. He equaled his two-day output with six circles in R3, camouflaging a lone bogey-5 at 10 (failed scramble). The reigning PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year found nine (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, gaining 3.476 strokes tee-to-green. He converted all six birdies from inside of 14 feet, posting a tidy 1.500 putts per GIR and 25 putts total.
Feb 25 - 2:52 PM
World No. 28 Emiliano Grillo arrives for his second Honda Classic after posting a T74 (of 77 players) last year (72-70-73-77).
The 24-year-old is making his 40th career start on TOUR and eighth this season. He was playing well prior to the six-week layoff for the holidays, opening with a T26 at the Safeway -- as defender -- and progressively better finishes of T17 (CIMB Classic), 11th (WGC-HSBC), and T10 at the OHL Classic. The reigning TOUR Rookie of the Year hasn't fared too well since returning from break, missing the cut at the CareerBuilder and chasing with T33 (Farmers) and T63 three weeks ago at the Phoenix Open (72-69-70-72). He ranks 15th in SG: Tee-to-Green but
205th
in SG: Putting.
Feb 22 - 4:11 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Grillo grabs the early lead at Arnie's Invite
Mar 16 - 1:30 PM
Grillo lacking consistency heading into API
Mar 15 - 9:39 AM
Grillo climbs the board with third-round 65
Feb 25 - 2:52 PM
Sophomore Grillo in mini slump ahead of Honda
Feb 22 - 4:11 PM
More Emiliano Grillo Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
P. Cantlay
PGA
(1138)
2
S. O'Hair
PGA
(891)
3
J. Day
PGA
(764)
4
A. Hadwin
PGA
(517)
5
K. Stadler
PGA
(473)
6
S. Kim
PGA
(457)
7
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(385)
8
T. Clark
PGA
(383)
9
C. Knost
PGA
(355)
10
T. Woods
PGA
(349)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
8
0
0
1
0
347
126
2
75
7
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
52
0
0
0
13
45
12
2
0
The Honda Classic
43
0
0
0
14
44
14
0
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
63
0
0
0
13
49
8
2
0
Farmers Insurance Open
33
0
0
1
12
49
10
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
11
36
5
1
1
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
10
0
0
0
25
37
9
1
0
CIMB Classic
17
0
0
1
22
37
12
0
0
Safeway Open
26
0
0
0
16
50
5
1
0
Headlines
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Henrik Stenson is one to watch this week, but what round should you slot him in FanDuel?
More GOL Columns
»
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
»
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
»
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
»
Hadwin breaks thru at Valspar
Mar 13
»
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
»
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
»
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
»
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
GOL Headlines
»
Grillo grabs the early lead at Arnie's Invite
»
F. Molinari makes early move at Bay Hill
»
Danny Willett (illness) WDs from the API
»
Koepka slumping ahead of API appearance
»
Jason Day back in Orlando for API defense
»
Curtis Luck making PGA TOUR debut at API
»
Rookie Bozzelli career-best T3 at the Valspar
»
Sponsor invite Cantlay career-best solo 2nd
»
Hadwin breaks through w/ 1-shot win @ Valspar
»
Rookie Bryan bags his third straight top 10
»
Finau (-11) w/ bogey-free 64; ties career low
»
OQer Mitchell vying for top 10 in TOUR debut
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved