Emiliano Grillo Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (24) / 9/14/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 141

Emiliano Grillo blitzed Bay Hill Club and Lodge with a 5-under-par 34-33=67 to open his week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, staking his claim as the early clubhouse leader as the morning wave starts to wind down. The Argentine looked shaky at the start, needing a 9'1" par saver at the first and then swallowing bogeys at No. 3 and 4. From there, he circled seven birdies over his final 14 holes. The biggest weapon was his iron play as he gained 3.55 strokes approaching-the-green at the time of his card signing to set up 11 birdie looks from inside 20 feet. It wasn't all ball-striking today, though, as he also splashed home a pair of lengthy birdies from the 40-to-48 foot range. Grillo impressed last year in his API debut (T17), and he's off to the races again this week.

World No. 32 Emiliano Grillo is at Bay Hill for his second Arnold Palmer Invitational and checks in at 64th in the FedExCup standings. On debut last year, the 24-year-old was T7 thru 54 holes (68-71-68), closing in 1-over 73 for T17. It was one of 10 top 25s in 25 starts last season, highlighted by a T2 at The Barclays, a T10 at the TOUR Championship, and his maiden TOUR title at the Safeway Open (playoff), claiming Rookie of the Year honors. The Argentine's sophomore campaign got off to a solid start with four top-30 finishes, including solo 11th at the WGC-HSBC and T10 at the OHL Classic, posting 14 (of 16 rounds) in the red. Since the calendar has flipped, he's 4-for-5 but three of those are outside the top 40. In Grillo's last two starts (T43, Honda; T52, WGC-Mexico), he swallowed two rounds of 77, but also has a 65 and closed out the WGC with twin 69s, so consistency is all that's lacking right now -- particularly on the greens where he ranks 186th in SG: Putting (-.569). Source: PGATOUR.com

World No. 28 Emiliano Grillo painted a 5-under-par 31-34=65 on Moving Day at The Honda Classic to reach 7-under 203, currently T6 on the leaderboard and up 22 places the round. The 24-year-old began in 68-70, carding six birdies, three each day, against four bogeys. He equaled his two-day output with six circles in R3, camouflaging a lone bogey-5 at 10 (failed scramble). The reigning PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year found nine (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, gaining 3.476 strokes tee-to-green. He converted all six birdies from inside of 14 feet, posting a tidy 1.500 putts per GIR and 25 putts total.