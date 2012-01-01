Player Page

Emiliano Grillo

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (24) / 9/14/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 141

Emiliano Grillo blitzed Bay Hill Club and Lodge with a 5-under-par 34-33=67 to open his week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, staking his claim as the early clubhouse leader as the morning wave starts to wind down.
The Argentine looked shaky at the start, needing a 9'1" par saver at the first and then swallowing bogeys at No. 3 and 4. From there, he circled seven birdies over his final 14 holes. The biggest weapon was his iron play as he gained 3.55 strokes approaching-the-green at the time of his card signing to set up 11 birdie looks from inside 20 feet. It wasn't all ball-striking today, though, as he also splashed home a pair of lengthy birdies from the 40-to-48 foot range. Grillo impressed last year in his API debut (T17), and he's off to the races again this week. Mar 16 - 1:30 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201780 0 1 034712627571
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship5200013451220
The Honda Classic4300014441400
Waste Management Phoenix Open630001349820
Farmers Insurance Open3300112491000
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001136511
OHL Classic at Mayakoba100002537910
CIMB Classic1700122371200
Safeway Open260001650510
 

 