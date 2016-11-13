John Peterson rocketed out of the gates with a bogey-free, 5-under-par 34-32=66 during the opening round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, grabbing the early lead with plenty of golfers still in action on day one.

Peterson arrived with a 2-for-5 record since returning from surgery on his hand. There was nothing wrong with his hand today, as he peppered 16 greens in regulation and made more than his fair share of putts. Peterson opened on the back nine today and rolled in three birdie putts from outside 10 feet before making the turn. That included a mammoth 30'4" birdie bomb at the par-4 11th. The 27-year-old cruised home from there with a 1-under 34 coming into the clubhouse. Peterson finished T61 in his 2014 WM Phoenix Open debut and this is his first time returning.