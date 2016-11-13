Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Matsuyama continues to shine @ TPC Scottsdale
John Peterson paces early starters at WMPO
Pat Perez (shoulder) WDs during R1 of WMPO
Colt Knost WDs from WM Phoenix Open
Garcia cashes in; posts lead with 65 in Dubai
Koepka back on site of 2015 WMPO victory
Woods continues comeback with start in Dubai
Stenson clear favorite for second Dubai win
Matsuyama preps for title defense @ WMPO
Willett returns to Dubai with fond memories
Jim Knous connects at WMPO Monday Qualifier
Garcia had weekend gloom in Desert Classic
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Northwestern snags Oregon grad transfer Brown
QB Browning (shoulder) cleared for the spring
4-st. outer space commit spurns Terps for UCF
RB Hill (shoulder) out for spring practices
Report: Park to enroll at Bama as a grayshirt
Schefter: Corey Davis had minor ankle surgery
TE coach: Njoku has most upside I've seen
Seminoles ink stud five-star DT Marvin Wilson
Nebraska flips 4-star CB Blades from Florida
Trojans brings in five-star WR Joseph Lewis
Alabama keeps on keepin' on, signs WR Smith
Internet celebrates ISU T Kobe Buffalomeat
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Wilson injury huge blow to Bournemouth
Van Dijk to miss 2 to 3 months with injury
Fraser signs Bournemouth contract extension
New contract for Tuanzebe after Man U debut
Clarets boost left side options with Brady
Westwood another deadline day signing for BUR
Swansea add another Ayew, swap Taylor to AVL
Jones injury could hand Bailly a recall
Man United held to draw by lowly Hull
Peter Crouch hits a century as Potters draw
Seamus Coleman scores again in 1-1 draw
Hull City steals a point from Old Trafford
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
John Peterson
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 4/18/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 165
Latest News
Recent News
John Peterson rocketed out of the gates with a bogey-free, 5-under-par 34-32=66 during the opening round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, grabbing the early lead with plenty of golfers still in action on day one.
Peterson arrived with a 2-for-5 record since returning from surgery on his hand. There was nothing wrong with his hand today, as he peppered 16 greens in regulation and made more than his fair share of putts. Peterson opened on the back nine today and rolled in three birdie putts from outside 10 feet before making the turn. That included a mammoth 30'4" birdie bomb at the par-4 11th. The 27-year-old cruised home from there with a 1-under 34 coming into the clubhouse. Peterson finished T61 in his 2014 WM Phoenix Open debut and this is his first time returning.
Feb 2 - 1:50 PM
Playing this season on a Major Medical Extension, John Peterson signed for a 3-under-par 36-32=68 after today's final round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to post 12-under 272, up 10 places to T14 with play still in progress.
The 27-year-old entered the week with 22 events remaining to collect 453.560 FedExCup points or $704,870. More importantly, he completed four rounds for the first time since a 77th- and LAST-place finish at the no-cut CIMB Classic
54
weeks ago. Making his third OHL appearance, the LSU product opened with 71-69 to make the cut on the number, and chased with a
career-tying-low
bogey-free 64 and today's four-birdie one-bogey effort. He's on the cusp of eclipsing a previous-best T16 on last visit in 2015.
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 02:53:00 PM
After an 11-month recess from the PGA TOUR, John Peterson is itching to return from injury as he gears up for this week's Safeway Open.
Peterson's last competitive round on the PGA TOUR came on November 20th, 2015, when he posted an even-par 72 during round two of The RSM Classic. A month later he alerted his social-media followers that he'd be having surgery on his left hand, forcing him to shut it down for the remainder of the season. The LSU product made a recent rehab stint on the Web.com Tour, posting a T48 at the Digital Ally Open and a T16 at the DAP Championship. More recently, Peterson posted the following on his
Instagram
, "Put many more hours into my prep than before I got hurt, great to play with no pain and be able to move how I should." Gamers with a short memory may need to be reminded of the seven top 25s he collected during the 2014-15 season, making him a fantastic rebound candidate for season-long formats.
Wed, Oct 12, 2016 02:29:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
John Peterson is expected to be out for the entirety of the 2015-16 season, as he alerted his social media followers.
UPDATE:
In his first competition since left-hand surgery in early January, Peterson shot a 2-under-par 69 in the first round of the Digital Ally Open on the Web.com Tour.
The always entertaining LSU product alerted his
instagram followers
by posting a photo with the caption "This season will be tough to watch from the sidelines. #TBT." While it's not a definite at this point, his comments on Twitter suggest the same timeline. Peterson first suffered this injury at the Valero Texas Open and played through the pain for the rest of the season. While gamers will miss him on the course, he will remain a must-follow on Twitter in the mean time.
Thu, Jan 28, 2016 01:36:00 PM
Source:
Instagram.com -- John Peterson
John Peterson paces early starters at WMPO
Feb 2 - 1:50 PM
J. Peterson cashes first TOUR check in 54 wks
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 02:53:00 PM
J. Peterson preps for PGA TOUR return in Napa
Wed, Oct 12, 2016 02:29:00 PM
Peterson announces length of injury timeline
Thu, Jan 28, 2016 01:36:00 PM
More John Peterson Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
5
0
0
0
0
171
48
1
28
4
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
24
6
2
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
58
0
0
0
17
44
11
0
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
5
28
3
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
15
0
0
1
16
50
4
1
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
25
4
1
0
Headlines
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Ryan Moore has a solid history in the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Check out where he lands in this week's power ranking.
More GOL Columns
»
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
»
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
»
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
»
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
»
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
»
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
»
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
»
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
GOL Headlines
»
Matsuyama continues to shine @ TPC Scottsdale
»
John Peterson paces early starters at WMPO
»
Pat Perez (shoulder) WDs during R1 of WMPO
»
Colt Knost WDs from WM Phoenix Open
»
Garcia cashes in; posts lead with 65 in Dubai
»
Koepka back on site of 2015 WMPO victory
»
Woods continues comeback with start in Dubai
»
Stenson clear favorite for second Dubai win
»
Matsuyama preps for title defense @ WMPO
»
Willett returns to Dubai with fond memories
»
Jim Knous connects at WMPO Monday Qualifier
»
Garcia had weekend gloom in Desert Classic
