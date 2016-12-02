Welcome,
George Coetzee
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 7/18/1986
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 209
Latest News
Recent News
George Coetzee was leading at 9-under when Friday's play in round two of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic was called off early in the afternoon session after high winds battered the course.
The gusts were so strong that a tree fell at the edge of the sixth fairway. That led to an initial suspension at 14:26 local time and with no let up and driving rain adding to the mix officials decided that was that and to return on Saturday morning. When the call came, Coetzee was leading at 9-under after defying the poor conditions to make three birdies in the eight holes he managed of his afternoon round. That was a shot clear of Sergio Garcia, who had played five. Martin Kaymer and Rafa Cabrera-Bello were the leaders in the clubhouse on 4-under 140 after completing their rounds this morning. The second round will resume at 07:30 local time Saturday. With better conditions expected on the weekend it looks as if today's afternoon starters got a break. They played in the calmer winds of Thursday morning and should have favourable conditions in which to complete round two. The leaderboard certainly reflects that.
Feb 3 - 5:35 AM
George Coetzee showed his liking for Emirates GC again with an opening 6-under-par 33-33=66 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, good enough for T2 in the clubhouse.
That's just a single swing behind leader Sergio Garcia. Coetzee has finished T5 and T26 in two of his three starts in this event and today's lap matched the 66 he recorded in round two on his debut in 2012. That seemed unlikely when the South African started his day with a bogey-5 at No. 1 but he was soon under par after birdies at 3 and 4. Another gain at the tough par-4 8th hole was a bonus and Coetzee then attacked the easier back nine, picking up four more shots. That run featured circles on the par 5s at 10 and 13 along with back-to-back birdies at 16 and 17. Usually strong in the desert, Coetzee missed the cut in Abu Dhabi and was only T60 in Qatar so this is much more like it.
Feb 2 - 5:13 AM
George Coetzee thrashed a 7-under-par 36-29=65 in his second round at the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek, posting 9-under 143 at the midpoint to sit one shot behind clubhouse leader Charl Schwartzel.
The South African has plenty of good form in his home event with a third place in 2011 and T10 the following year after a closing 65, a personal best lap of the track he matched today. Such a score didn't look likely when he wiped out early gains at 12 and 13 with a double bogey-6 at 17. But from that point Coetzee played his final 10 holes in 7-under via red at 18, 1, 2, 4, 5, 6 and 9. After finishing off with a 20 footer for birdie, the big Springbok reflected: "I made the putts that you're supposed to make and I made a couple of extra ones as well, which is always quite nice. You've got to hit good tee shots in these winds and if you do that you've got a pretty good chance of making birdies."
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 09:57:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Middle Eastern specialist George Coetzee will try to turn around his record in the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai at Jumeirah Golf Estates this week.
For a man with a strong desert golf pedigree Coetzee has an ordinary, if consistent, record at The Earth Course. Four visits have seen him never finish worse than T32, but never better than T22 (on debut back in 2011). This is despite four FPs of T12 or better in the Qatar Masters, a T5 in the Dubai Desert Classic and three top tens in the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship. He's in a curious trot of form too. Four sub-70 rounds in the Portugal Masters for T31, then a second round 79 marred his effort in the WGC-HSBC Champions (T40), T5 in the Turkish Airlines Open even though he posted a second lap 73, and then two 69s (which left him T2) last week were followed by 82-70 to end the week T25. There is good golf there, but there is frequently some shocking stuff thrown in as well.
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 05:39:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
High winds suspend Dubai R2; return Saturday
Feb 3 - 5:35 AM
Coetzee back on track with Rnd 1 66 in Dubai
Feb 2 - 5:13 AM
George Coetzee back in 29; 1 off Dunhill pace
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 09:57:00 AM
Rollercoaster Coetzee needs four solid laps
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 05:39:00 AM
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
4
0
0
0
0
179
51
1
51
5
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
