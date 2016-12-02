Player Page

George Coetzee

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (30) / 7/18/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 209

Latest News

Recent News

George Coetzee was leading at 9-under when Friday's play in round two of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic was called off early in the afternoon session after high winds battered the course.
The gusts were so strong that a tree fell at the edge of the sixth fairway. That led to an initial suspension at 14:26 local time and with no let up and driving rain adding to the mix officials decided that was that and to return on Saturday morning. When the call came, Coetzee was leading at 9-under after defying the poor conditions to make three birdies in the eight holes he managed of his afternoon round. That was a shot clear of Sergio Garcia, who had played five. Martin Kaymer and Rafa Cabrera-Bello were the leaders in the clubhouse on 4-under 140 after completing their rounds this morning. The second round will resume at 07:30 local time Saturday. With better conditions expected on the weekend it looks as if today's afternoon starters got a break. They played in the calmer winds of Thursday morning and should have favourable conditions in which to complete round two. The leaderboard certainly reflects that. Feb 3 - 5:35 AM
More George Coetzee Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201640 0 0 01795115151
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 