Oliver Bekker Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (34) / 12/11/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 209

Latest News Recent News

Oliver Bekker thrashed a superb 6-under-par 33-33=66 to take the first round lead by one shot from Dimitrios Papadatos in the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek CC in Malelane, South Africa. The 34-year-old South African has never previously owned a first round lead on the European Tour so it is rare territory for him although he has quietly managed 11 top ten positions after 18 holes, the last three all in the Mauritius Open. His previous best was T2 in this event in 2012 although he will hope for a better 54 holes to follow his opening lap. Six years ago he shot 67-77-72–72 for T47 by the end of the week. He started on the back nine and ticked 11, 12, 13 and 14 for a superb start. His front nine witnessed ticks at 4, 6 and 8 with a bogey at the seventh. "Definitely a great afternoon on the golf course," he said. "The wind died a little bit on us so I’m glad to have been able to take advantage of that. The greens are really firm but I drove it well so I was in fairway most of the time so I could control my ball. I think the changes on this golf course are good for my game."

Oliver Bekker posted T7 in the Mauritius Open on his last start and now he faces a home game in this week's Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek. The 34-year-old South African from Pretoria is a seven-time winner on the local Sunshine Tour, banking three of those wins last year. He hasn't quite lived up to those heights in 2018 but has cracked the top ten in four of his last five starts on home soil. He's presenting a decent case so far but there's an obvious downside, a rather poor record at Leopard Creek. This is his ninth appearance and he's just 4-for-8 with a best of T29 in 2011 and nothing better than T47 since then. His short game looked sharp in Mauritius last time (4th Scrambling, 3rd Putting Average) so, with conditions expected to be dry and bouncy this week, perhaps those skills will take him higher up the Leopard Creek leaderboard this time. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Oliver Bekker has a minor claim to fame this week; he's the only player in the field at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open to have finished in the top 20 in all three editions. That comprises T8 (2015) and T9 (2017) at Heritage GC and T18 at this week's host course, Four Seasons GC, in 2016. The World No. 319 recently tested himself at the WGC-HSBC Champions but finished way down the field in T69 after a closing 83 but this is obviously much more in his comfort zone. Before the HSBC he was T26 in the Challenge Tour's Foshan Open while the South African had top tens on the second tier and also his home Sunshine Tour in the summer. The good vibes he carries from those previous strong finishes in Mauritius are likely to kick in again so Bekker has definite sleeper appeal. Source: EuropeanTour.com