Andrew Loupe Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (28) / 11/22/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 175

Latest News

Andrew Loupe finished a career-best 113th in the FedExCup standings last season, but has been dormant over the Fall while he recovers from a thumb injury. The LSU product entered last season with just two top 10s in 38 career starts. He doubled that total last season alone, finding four top 10s in 27 starts. It was a breakout season for Loupe, anyway you slice it, but it ended with a torn ligament in his thumb. The injury took place in round three of the John Deere Classic and led to a disappointing even-par 71 in the finale which dropped him from 8th to 16th place. Loupe tried to play through the injury but finished the season with a pair of missed cuts. He had an empty schedule during the Fall but let his fans know on Twitter that he plans to return at the CareerBuilder Challenge in January. Source: PGATOUR.com

Andrew Loupe kept his name in the mix at the John Deere Classic, following a 4-under-par 32-35=67 during round three, posting 12-under 201 at the three-quarter checkpoint. The LSU product backpedaled in round two after a sizzling opening 7-under 64. He got right back on the scoring train today, circling six birdies, squaring just two bogeys along the way. Of the 73 golfers that made it past the cut, he's posted the least accurate numbers off the tee, just 23-of-42 fairways hit. Luckily his flat stick kept the momentum alive, splashing home four putts from outside nine feet today, including a 36'8" birdie bomb at the par-4 fifth hole. Loupe currently sits at T9 on the leaderboard and will have a crack at earning his seventh career top 10 tomorrow (63rd start).

First-round co-leader Andrew Loupe carved out a 1-under-par 33-37=70 in the second round of the John Deere Classic to reach halftime on 8-under 134, down four places on the live leaderboard to T5. The 27-year-old ends a streak of seven consecutive missed cuts dating back to T82/MDF at the Byron Nelson. It's also his first weekend of action at TPC Deere Run in three tries. The LSU alum improved to eight (of 14) fairways but digressed to 10 greens in regulation, posting a pedestrian 1.800 putts per GIR and -0.186 in SG: Putting at the time he signed his card. He outpaced bogeys on Nos. 15 and 17 (failed scrambles) with birdies on 2, 8 and 16, the latter his long of the day from 20'9".