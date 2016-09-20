Player Page

Andrew Loupe

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (28) / 11/22/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 175

Latest News

Recent News

Andrew Loupe finished a career-best 113th in the FedExCup standings last season, but has been dormant over the Fall while he recovers from a thumb injury.
The LSU product entered last season with just two top 10s in 38 career starts. He doubled that total last season alone, finding four top 10s in 27 starts. It was a breakout season for Loupe, anyway you slice it, but it ended with a torn ligament in his thumb. The injury took place in round three of the John Deere Classic and led to a disappointing even-par 71 in the finale which dropped him from 8th to 16th place. Loupe tried to play through the injury but finished the season with a pair of missed cuts. He had an empty schedule during the Fall but let his fans know on Twitter that he plans to return at the CareerBuilder Challenge in January. Dec 27 - 10:15 AM
Source: PGATOUR.com
More Andrew Loupe Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2016250 2 3 07152659214336
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 