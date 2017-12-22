Player Page

Lanto Griffin

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (29) / 6/15/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 190

Lanto Griffin aced the par-3 13th during a practice round at Quail Hollow Club, giving him good vibes ahead of this week's Wells Fargo Championship.
The PGA TOUR rookie shared the news and celebrated with his fans via social media. Making an Instagram post of him grabbing the ball out of the hole, Griffin added "Drinks on me tonight, Aced the 13th today at @wellsfargogolf. Hit me with those Venmo requests." Griffin then fulfilled those Venmo requests and paid for dozens of refreshments for his fans. The VCU product will have some confidence and karma on his side as he preps for his second appearance at Quail Hollow Club, first since a missed cut in the 2011 edition of the Wells Fargo Championship. Griffin is 5-for-14 on the season to sit in 175th place on the FedExCup leaderboard. May 1 - 10:58 AM
Source: PGATOUR.com
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2018130 0 0 04181395106151
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Zurich Classic of New Orleansn/a000726120
Valero Texas Open5800016421130
Houston Openn/a000623610
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship2800017451000
The Honda Classicn/a0006191001
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Amn/a001835910
Farmers Insurance Open1200118401120
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0011824920
Sony Open in Hawaii580001449900
The RSM Classicn/a000722700
OHL Classic at Mayakoba6100113451210
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000425430
Safeway Openn/a001523700
 

 