Lanto Griffin Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (29) / 6/15/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 190

Lanto Griffin aced the par-3 13th during a practice round at Quail Hollow Club, giving him good vibes ahead of this week's Wells Fargo Championship. The PGA TOUR rookie shared the news and celebrated with his fans via social media. Making an Instagram post of him grabbing the ball out of the hole, Griffin added "Drinks on me tonight, Aced the 13th today at @wellsfargogolf. Hit me with those Venmo requests." Griffin then fulfilled those Venmo requests and paid for dozens of refreshments for his fans. The VCU product will have some confidence and karma on his side as he preps for his second appearance at Quail Hollow Club, first since a missed cut in the 2011 edition of the Wells Fargo Championship. Griffin is 5-for-14 on the season to sit in 175th place on the FedExCup leaderboard. Source: PGATOUR.com

Hopeful to have a good rookie season, Lanto Griffin will need to find some form after the holidays, currently sitting at 194th in the FedExCup race. The VCU product has opened his rookie campaign with four missed cuts and a T61 at the OHL Classic. That was on the heels of a Web.com Tour season that saw him rack up nine top 25s in 24 starts. Inaccuracy off the tee and poor putting has been his downfall thus far. The 29-year-old won on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica circuit (2015 Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open) as well as the Web.com Tour (2017 Nashville Golf Open). There is plenty of upside for Griffin but gamers looking to play it safe should take the wait-and-see approach before investing in fantasy leagues.