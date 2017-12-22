Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Shop MLB Gear
Full Depth Charts
Lanto Griffin
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 6/15/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 190
Latest News
Recent News
Lanto Griffin aced the par-3 13th during a practice round at Quail Hollow Club, giving him good vibes ahead of this week's Wells Fargo Championship.
The PGA TOUR rookie shared the news and celebrated with his fans via social media. Making an Instagram post of him grabbing the ball out of the hole, Griffin added "Drinks on me tonight, Aced the 13th today at @wellsfargogolf. Hit me with those Venmo requests." Griffin then fulfilled those Venmo requests and paid for dozens of refreshments for his fans. The VCU product will have some confidence and karma on his side as he preps for his second appearance at Quail Hollow Club, first since a missed cut in the 2011 edition of the Wells Fargo Championship. Griffin is 5-for-14 on the season to sit in 175th place on the FedExCup leaderboard.
May 1 - 10:58 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Hopeful to have a good rookie season, Lanto Griffin will need to find some form after the holidays, currently sitting at 194th in the FedExCup race.
The VCU product has opened his rookie campaign with four missed cuts and a T61 at the OHL Classic. That was on the heels of a Web.com Tour season that saw him rack up nine top 25s in 24 starts. Inaccuracy off the tee and poor putting has been his downfall thus far. The 29-year-old won on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica circuit (2015 Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open) as well as the Web.com Tour (2017 Nashville Golf Open). There is plenty of upside for Griffin but gamers looking to play it safe should take the wait-and-see approach before investing in fantasy leagues.
Fri, Dec 22, 2017 10:39:00 AM
Lanto Griffin snapped out of a hot streak last week but looks to get right back on the horse at this week's DAP Championship.
Griffin was slow out of the gate this season with a 3-for-9 start to the year. Things really turned for the better with his win a tthe Nashville Golf Open, as he rattled off nine straight cuts made after the win, five of them going as top 20s. During that stretch he even got the seal of approval on Twitter from DFS darling Willy Wilcox, who said Griffin (and Aaron Wise) are going to be cash machines next year on the PGA TOUR. Griffin will have a chance to prove himself on the big stage as he earned his TOUR Card after finishing 22nd on the regular season money list. His WCT Finals started with a T8 at the NCHC but he finally missed a cut last week. Griffin will look to keep padding his money totals to improve his spot in the reshuffle over these final two events for when the PGA TOUR picks back up this fall.
Mon, Sep 18, 2017 03:00:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Lanto Griffin celebrates Monday ace with fans
May 1 - 10:58 AM
May 1 - 10:58 AM
Lanto Griffin did find groove during the fall
Fri, Dec 22, 2017 10:39:00 AM
Lanto Griffin one to watch closely at the DAP
Mon, Sep 18, 2017 03:00:00 PM
More Lanto Griffin Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
13
0
0
0
0
418
139
5
106
15
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
n/a
0
0
0
7
26
1
2
0
Valero Texas Open
58
0
0
0
16
42
11
3
0
Houston Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
23
6
1
0
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship
28
0
0
0
17
45
10
0
0
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
0
6
19
10
0
1
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
n/a
0
0
1
8
35
9
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
12
0
0
1
18
40
11
2
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
1
18
24
9
2
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
58
0
0
0
14
49
9
0
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
7
22
7
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
61
0
0
1
13
45
12
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
25
4
3
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
1
5
23
7
0
0
Horschel, Piercy win at Zurich
Apr 30
Apr 30
Team Horschel/Piercy came from three back with a bogey-free, 5-under 67 to win the Zurich Classic by one shot.
