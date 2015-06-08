Welcome,
Beau Hossler
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 3/16/1995
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 165
Latest News
Recent News
Beau Hossler heads to Torrey Pines for this week's Farmers Insurance Open, his first PGA TOUR start since joining the professional ranks.
The University of Texas standout ended his college career on a sour note when a torn labrum forced him out of the championship match against Oregon. He needed shoulder surgery but announced his intentions to turn pro, anyways. In an attempt to play his way back into competitive form, he pegged it on the Adams Pro Tour in December. In his first start he finished T22 in a one-round shootout but a few days later he won a two-day event (Cypresswood Open - Cypress Course) with an aggregate score of 11-under 133, winning by three strokes. He cracked the field this week with a sponsor's invite. It will be his fifth career start on the PGA TOUR, missing just one cut previously, with a T29 at the 2012 U.S. Open being the highlight. Despite his limited TOUR knowledge, he will know a bit about this week's venue. Hossler won the 2011 Junior World Championships (Boys Division Age 15-17) played at Torrey Pines South Course.
Jan 23 - 4:14 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Amateur Beau Hossler is on his way to his third U.S. Open after sharing runner-up honors at today's sectional qualifier in Newport Beach, California.
Currently No. 6 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the University of Texas standout shot 65-71=136 at Newport Beach Country Club and Big Canyon Country Club, respectively. He missed the cut in his U.S. Open debut in 2011, and then tied for 29th at Olympic Club in 2012. At 9-under 68-66=134 today, Kevin Lucas coasted to medalist honors. Jared Becher (67-69) and UCLA's Jake Knapp (64-72) equaled Hossler's aggregate. Brian Campbell of the University of Illinois took outright fifth at 6-under 69-68=137. Alex Kim survived a two-man playoff for the final berth of six at 5-under 138. Notables that failed to qualify from this final site of 10 to conclude today include:
139--
Patrick Cantlay ...
140--
Jason Gore ...
141--
Tom Johnson ...
144--
Max Homa ...
150--
Jeff Brehaut ...
152--
Keith Clearwater.
Mon, Jun 8, 2015 10:55:00 PM
Source:
USOpen.com
The third round of the AT&T National has been delayed until 1:00 p.m. ET due to significant storm damage at Congressional Country Club.
Violent weather ripped through the area on Friday night. Winds were reported to gust up to 70 and even 80 mph. About 3 million people lost power as a result. Originally, all golfers were going to go off the first tee in twosomes today, but threesomes will now begin on split tees. This includes amateur Beau Hossler who is 3-over-par 71-74=145 at the midpoint. He will begin on the 10th tee with Kevin Chappell and John Huh. Due to safety concerns, volunteers and spectators will not be allowed on the property until Sunday.
Sat, Jun 30, 2012 10:45:00 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Beau Hossler spun a third-round even-par 70 at the U.S. Open to maintain his position at 3-over 213.
Hossler immediately bounced back from each of his four bogeys with birdies on the very next hole. He had a chance to post a red number with a 20-foot birdie attempt on the 18th, but the amateur missed it on the pro side and tapped in for par. He hit an impressive 13 GIR after splitting eight (of 14) fairways. Should he do the unthinkable and win the tournament on Sunday, he would be the first amateur to do so since John Goodman in 1933.
Sat, Jun 16, 2012 09:21:00 PM
Hossler hopes to kick-start career at Farmers
Jan 23 - 4:14 PM
Final U.S. Open sectional to end exempts six
Mon, Jun 8, 2015 10:55:00 PM
Storm damage delays third round until 1pm ET
Sat, Jun 30, 2012 10:45:00 AM
Hossler (a) spins third-round 70 @ U.S. Open
Sat, Jun 16, 2012 09:21:00 PM
More Beau Hossler Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2015
1
0
0
0
0
41
12
0
14
5
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
