Beau Hossler

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (21) / 3/16/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 165

Beau Hossler heads to Torrey Pines for this week's Farmers Insurance Open, his first PGA TOUR start since joining the professional ranks.
The University of Texas standout ended his college career on a sour note when a torn labrum forced him out of the championship match against Oregon. He needed shoulder surgery but announced his intentions to turn pro, anyways. In an attempt to play his way back into competitive form, he pegged it on the Adams Pro Tour in December. In his first start he finished T22 in a one-round shootout but a few days later he won a two-day event (Cypresswood Open - Cypress Course) with an aggregate score of 11-under 133, winning by three strokes. He cracked the field this week with a sponsor's invite. It will be his fifth career start on the PGA TOUR, missing just one cut previously, with a T29 at the 2012 U.S. Open being the highlight. Despite his limited TOUR knowledge, he will know a bit about this week's venue. Hossler won the 2011 Junior World Championships (Boys Division Age 15-17) played at Torrey Pines South Course. Jan 23 - 4:14 PM
