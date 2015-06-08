Beau Hossler Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (21) / 3/16/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 165

Beau Hossler heads to Torrey Pines for this week's Farmers Insurance Open, his first PGA TOUR start since joining the professional ranks. The University of Texas standout ended his college career on a sour note when a torn labrum forced him out of the championship match against Oregon. He needed shoulder surgery but announced his intentions to turn pro, anyways. In an attempt to play his way back into competitive form, he pegged it on the Adams Pro Tour in December. In his first start he finished T22 in a one-round shootout but a few days later he won a two-day event (Cypresswood Open - Cypress Course) with an aggregate score of 11-under 133, winning by three strokes. He cracked the field this week with a sponsor's invite. It will be his fifth career start on the PGA TOUR, missing just one cut previously, with a T29 at the 2012 U.S. Open being the highlight. Despite his limited TOUR knowledge, he will know a bit about this week's venue. Hossler won the 2011 Junior World Championships (Boys Division Age 15-17) played at Torrey Pines South Course. Source: PGATOUR.com

Amateur Beau Hossler is on his way to his third U.S. Open after sharing runner-up honors at today's sectional qualifier in Newport Beach, California. Currently No. 6 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the University of Texas standout shot 65-71=136 at Newport Beach Country Club and Big Canyon Country Club, respectively. He missed the cut in his U.S. Open debut in 2011, and then tied for 29th at Olympic Club in 2012. At 9-under 68-66=134 today, Kevin Lucas coasted to medalist honors. Jared Becher (67-69) and UCLA's Jake Knapp (64-72) equaled Hossler's aggregate. Brian Campbell of the University of Illinois took outright fifth at 6-under 69-68=137. Alex Kim survived a two-man playoff for the final berth of six at 5-under 138. Notables that failed to qualify from this final site of 10 to conclude today include: 139--Patrick Cantlay ... 140--Jason Gore ... 141--Tom Johnson ... 144--Max Homa ... 150--Jeff Brehaut ... 152--Keith Clearwater. Source: USOpen.com

The third round of the AT&T National has been delayed until 1:00 p.m. ET due to significant storm damage at Congressional Country Club. Violent weather ripped through the area on Friday night. Winds were reported to gust up to 70 and even 80 mph. About 3 million people lost power as a result. Originally, all golfers were going to go off the first tee in twosomes today, but threesomes will now begin on split tees. This includes amateur Beau Hossler who is 3-over-par 71-74=145 at the midpoint. He will begin on the 10th tee with Kevin Chappell and John Huh. Due to safety concerns, volunteers and spectators will not be allowed on the property until Sunday. Source: PGATOUR.com