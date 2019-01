Adam Long Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (31) / 9/25/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 161

PGA TOUR rookie Adam Long soared up the leaderboard in round one of the Desert Classic, scribbling a 9-under-par 32-31=63 while battling the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA WEST, good for sole possession of second place at day's end. Long is making the sixth start of his PGA TOUR career. He opened with a 6-under 66 in R1 of this season's Safeway Open but every other round has gone for 69 or worse. Long figured things out today when he striped 11 (of 14) fairways and pelted 13 greens in regulation. It didn't look like a special round when he opened with a bogey but it was a clean card after that. The highlight was a hole out for eagle at the par-5 fourth hole. While this easily shatters his previous low on the PGA TOUR, he has posted four other rounds of 63 on the Web.com circuit. That includes another opening-round 63 in California (2018 Ellie Mae Classic). He followed that up with rounds of 66-66-70 to finish T4 that week.

PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 399 Adam Long makes his tournament debut at this week's RSM Classic. UPDATE: Long missed the cut by six on 4-over 146 (71-75). The 31-year-old began the season 37th on the Web.com priority list with the first reshuffle taking place at the end of this week. He's made two starts so far, a T63 at the Safeway (66-72-74-75), and a missed cut by seven at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms three weeks ago. So far, the New Orleans native, who graduated from Duke in 2010, ranks outside the top 100 in all strokes gained categories with the exception of 91st in SG: Approach (.081). He's played on three of the PGA TOUR's junior circuits, primarily the Web, where his best in 113 events is runner-up two times. Source: PGATOUR.com