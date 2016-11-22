Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Cheng Tsung Pan
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Cheng Tsung Pan
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 11/12/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'6' / 150
Latest News
Recent News
PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 211 Cheng Tsung Pan crafted 2-under-par 35-35=70 in the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open to close out his tourney debut on 10-under 278, up one spot into a two-way T2, one shy of champion and fellow first-timer Jon Rahm, who shot 65.
The 25-year-old was making his 13th career start (10th pro) and eighth start of the season. It's a new career mark, eclipsing T6 at the 2016-17 RSM Classic, where he was T2 thru 54 holes but closed in 1-over 71. After opening in 70-69-69, the University of Washington alum began the finale in a two-way T3 on 8-under, one back of 54-hole co-leaders Patrick Rodgers and Brandt Snedeker. Playing out of the penultimate threesome, he opened with six straight pars before squaring a lone bogey-5 at seven (3-putt from 33'10"). Pan bounced back with a 3-birdie train on holes 8-10, including 21-footer at the par-4 10th that briefly gave him the top spot on 10-under. He stalled out from there however, ending his lap with eight consecutive pars, lowlighted by a 3-putt par at the par-5 13th.
Jan 29 - 7:01 PM
PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 211 Cheng Tsung Pan tossed up a 3-under-par 35-34=69 in today's third round of the Farmers Insurance Open to reach 8-under 208, one adrift of 54-hole co-leaders Patrick Rodgers and defending champ Brandt Snedeker in a two-way tie for 3rd place.
The 25-year-old began the third round in a five-way T6 on 5-under after opening his tourney debut in 70 (South Course) and 69 on the North Course at Torrey Pines. He found eight (of 14) fairways and hit 14 greens in regulation, posting 1.714 putts per GIR and 1.206 SG: Putting. The Washington Huskie alum kicked off with bogey-5 at the first and bogeyed the par-4 12th, both on failed scrambles, but overshadowed them with five birdies, including three over his final five holes. This is his 13th career start, eighth as a member, with T6 at the 2017 RSM a lone top 10.
Jan 28 - 5:54 PM
Cheng Tsung Pan made quick qork of Torrey Pines North, piecing together a 3-under-par 34-35=69 during round two of the Farmers Insurance Open, reaching halftime in a share of sixth place on 5-under 139.
The University of Washington product gained 2.95 strokes putting in round one (Torrey Pines South). Today, he took advantage of a much easier course assignment as he battled the North Course. There was nothing spectacular about his stats as he split eight (of 14) fairways, landed 13 greens in regulation, and took 29 swipes with the flat stick. He capitalized on scoring chances and avoided any true disasters. Pan is making his debut at the Farmers this week and took full advantage of softer greens and preferred lies in rounds one and two. He will now turn his attention back to the South Course for the weekend while lift, clean, and place will likely be out of the picture as the fairways and greens have enjoyed a nice break from the rain.
Jan 27 - 7:21 PM
The Chinese Taipei team might be dark horses at this week's World Cup of Golf hosted by Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia.
The team is led by Cheng Tsung Pan the 24-year-old second year pro who graduated from the Web.com Tour with seven top tens helping him to 11th in the rankings. He opened the 2017 season with two missed weekends, then made two but struggled to impose himself (T57, T46) before hitting his straps with a T6 in the RSM Classic last week. The University of Washington grad is highly thought of and was a proud and humbled representative of his nation at the Rio Olympics so expect more of the same this week. His team-mate Shih Chang Chan has floated around the Asian and OneAsia Tours for a while without imposing himself before a burst mid-season changed his prospects. He won European Tour co-sanctioned King's Cup in Thailand in late July and added a win in Japan soon after. He didn't use the ET win to play in Europe, instead committing to the rest of the Asian Tour season.
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 03:09:00 PM
Rookie Pan wraps FIO with 70; career-best T2
Jan 29 - 7:01 PM
Rookie Pan in the hunt at FIO with 70-69-69
Jan 28 - 5:54 PM
C.T. Pan keeps foot on the gas in R2 of FIO
Jan 27 - 7:21 PM
Chinese Taipei pair offer wins and promise
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 03:09:00 PM
More Cheng Tsung Pan Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
6
0
0
1
0
211
79
2
45
4
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
10
35
6
3
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
5
27
4
0
0
The RSM Classic
6
0
0
1
19
45
7
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
46
0
0
0
21
38
12
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
57
0
0
1
15
46
9
0
1
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
9
20
7
0
0
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Tiger Woods has an incredible history at Torrey Pines. See where he lands in this week's Farmers Insurance Open Power Ranking.
