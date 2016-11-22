Cheng Tsung Pan Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (25) / 11/12/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'6' / 150

PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 211 Cheng Tsung Pan crafted 2-under-par 35-35=70 in the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open to close out his tourney debut on 10-under 278, up one spot into a two-way T2, one shy of champion and fellow first-timer Jon Rahm, who shot 65. The 25-year-old was making his 13th career start (10th pro) and eighth start of the season. It's a new career mark, eclipsing T6 at the 2016-17 RSM Classic, where he was T2 thru 54 holes but closed in 1-over 71. After opening in 70-69-69, the University of Washington alum began the finale in a two-way T3 on 8-under, one back of 54-hole co-leaders Patrick Rodgers and Brandt Snedeker. Playing out of the penultimate threesome, he opened with six straight pars before squaring a lone bogey-5 at seven (3-putt from 33'10"). Pan bounced back with a 3-birdie train on holes 8-10, including 21-footer at the par-4 10th that briefly gave him the top spot on 10-under. He stalled out from there however, ending his lap with eight consecutive pars, lowlighted by a 3-putt par at the par-5 13th.

PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 211 Cheng Tsung Pan tossed up a 3-under-par 35-34=69 in today's third round of the Farmers Insurance Open to reach 8-under 208, one adrift of 54-hole co-leaders Patrick Rodgers and defending champ Brandt Snedeker in a two-way tie for 3rd place. The 25-year-old began the third round in a five-way T6 on 5-under after opening his tourney debut in 70 (South Course) and 69 on the North Course at Torrey Pines. He found eight (of 14) fairways and hit 14 greens in regulation, posting 1.714 putts per GIR and 1.206 SG: Putting. The Washington Huskie alum kicked off with bogey-5 at the first and bogeyed the par-4 12th, both on failed scrambles, but overshadowed them with five birdies, including three over his final five holes. This is his 13th career start, eighth as a member, with T6 at the 2017 RSM a lone top 10.

Cheng Tsung Pan made quick qork of Torrey Pines North, piecing together a 3-under-par 34-35=69 during round two of the Farmers Insurance Open, reaching halftime in a share of sixth place on 5-under 139. The University of Washington product gained 2.95 strokes putting in round one (Torrey Pines South). Today, he took advantage of a much easier course assignment as he battled the North Course. There was nothing spectacular about his stats as he split eight (of 14) fairways, landed 13 greens in regulation, and took 29 swipes with the flat stick. He capitalized on scoring chances and avoided any true disasters. Pan is making his debut at the Farmers this week and took full advantage of softer greens and preferred lies in rounds one and two. He will now turn his attention back to the South Course for the weekend while lift, clean, and place will likely be out of the picture as the fairways and greens have enjoyed a nice break from the rain.