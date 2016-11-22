Player Page

C.T. Pan

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (25) / 11/12/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'6' / 150

Latest News

Recent News

PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 211 C.T. Pan crafted a 2-under-par 35-35=70 in the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open to close out his tourney debut on 10-under 278, up one spot into a two-way T2, three shy of champion and fellow first-timer Jon Rahm, who shot 65.
The 25-year-old was making his 13th career start (10th pro) and eighth start of the season. It's a new career mark, eclipsing T6 at the 2016-17 RSM Classic, where he was T2 thru 54 holes but closed in 1-over 71. After opening in 70-69-69, the University of Washington alum began the finale in a two-way T3 on 8-under, one back of 54-hole co-leaders Patrick Rodgers and Brandt Snedeker. Playing out of the penultimate threesome, he opened with six straight pars before squaring a lone bogey-5 at seven (3-putt from 33'10"). Pan bounced back with a 3-birdie train on holes 8-10, including a 21-footer at the par-4 10th that briefly gave him the top spot on 10-under. He stalled out from there however, ending his lap with eight consecutive pars, lowlighted by a 3-putt par at the par-5 13th. Jan 29 - 7:01 PM
More C.T. Pan Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201770 1 2 02599625241
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Farmers Insurance Open20001748700
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001035630
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000527400
The RSM Classic60011945700
OHL Classic at Mayakoba4600021381210
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open570011546901
Safeway Openn/a000920700
 

 