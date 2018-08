Thomas Bjorn Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (47) / 2/18/1971 Ht / Wt: 6'2 / 194

Prior to the start of the event, Thomas Bjorn has withdrawn from this week's PGA Championship, citing a back injury. First alternate Kevin Streelman will take his spot in the field. The European Ryder Cup captain was in the field to get a close look at some of his potential captain's picks. He was set to peg it with Rafa Cabrera Bello and James Hahn in rounds one and two but his back had different plans. The 47-year-old hasn't posted a top 25 on any tour since the 2017 Scottish Open. Bjorn will still be able to scout some potential picks this week, but he won't be teeing it up with them. Source: Thomas Bjorn (Twitter)

Thomas Bjørn crafted a bogey-free 6-under-par 32-33=65 in his opening round at The Rocco Forte Open, landing four shots behind joint-leaders Sebastian Soderberg and Michael Hoey. Europe's Ryder Cup skipper has played for much of this season as if his attentions are understandably elsewhere and before arriving in Italy he'd missed his last three cuts. But today at Verdura GC it was a mixture of only birdies and pars as he moved into the top 10 on the leaderboard. The Dane started at 11 with a run of five pars and then got hot with five red numbers in his next six holes (16, 17, 18, 2 and 3). He would add one more birdie at 7 as he completed an excellent afternoon's work at the par 71 on the Sicilian coast. This may not be a true links test but Bjorn loves playing by the sea and it showed today.

Thomas Bjørn will take on Matt Fitzpatrick in one of the most attractive first-round matches at the Paul Lawrie Match Play at Archerfield Golf Links in Scotland. The Dane is a veteran of six Ryder Cups (three as player, three as captain) while Fitzpatrick is hoping to play in his first later this year. Bjørn is making cuts right now and is 5-for-6 since late May but none of those were top 50s. But he does have plenty of good form in Scotland, including winning the 2011 Johnnie Walker Championship, while he enjoyed an outrageous piece of fortune in a special hole-in-one challenge ahead of this week's event. He'll hope to have more luck on his side against Fitzpatrick in Thursday's clash which starts at 14:15 local time. Source: EuropeanTour.com