Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Athletic Clubbed
Jul 27
A Call to the Bullpen
Jul 26
Dose: Bring On Bader
Jul 26
MLB Power Rankings: Week 17
Jul 25
MLB Live Chat
Jul 25
Daily Dose: Cahill to Kauffman
Jul 25
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jul 24
Top 10 Prospects: July 24
Jul 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Justin Turner delivers walk-off win Wednesday
Hosmer gets five hits, five runs and six RBI
Anthony Rizzo plates four to lead Cubs in win
Nola tosses six shutout frames to beat Astros
Rupp cracks pair of two-run homers vs Astros
Morales cracks walk-off homer vs Athletics
Rockies acquire Neshek in trade w/ Phillies
Braves will send Swanson down to minors
Stephen Strasburg (arm) to be placed on DL
Blackburn fires seven shutout innings vs Jays
Casilla coughs up two homers in ninth, loses
Report: Nats to call up RHP prospect Fedde
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Broncos RB Woes Continue
Jul 27
Buccaneers Fantasy Preview
Jul 26
Trust or Bust?
Jul 26
Down Goes Dixon
Jul 26
Seahawks Fantasy Preview
Jul 25
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 25
Best Case/Worst Case 2017: RBs
Jul 23
Tight End Notebook
Jul 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Devontae Booker could miss 6-8 weeks
Kaepernick could 'come into play' for Ravens
'No one overly concerned' about Flacco's back
Ravens hope Flacco returns after week of rest
Kelvin Benjamin looking 'leaner and quicker'
Disk injury in back to cost Flacco 3-6 weeks
Bucs rookie RB McNichols cleared for camp
Chargers take flier on Cardale Jones in trade
Report: Falcons 'hit snag' in Freeman talks
Eagles slot WR role Nelson Agholor's to lose?
Jordan Reed starts camp on active/PUP list
Broncos send late-round pick for Allen Barbre
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Wolves have interest in Ian Clark
Cavs GM: Kyrie Irving situation is 'fluid'
LeBron working out with Eric Bledsoe in Vegas
Isaiah Thomas will not require hip surgery
Report: MIL actively shopping Monroe, Henson
Arron Afflalo agrees to one-year deal w/ ORL
Report: Brandon Knight tears ACL in left knee
Allen Crabbe traded to BKN for Nicholson
Derrick Rose agrees to join Cavaliers
Derrick Rose meeting w/ Cavaliers Monday
Hawks claim Nicolas Brussino off waivers
Knicks unwilling to trade Porzingis for Kyrie
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Boston signs Ryan Spooner to one-year deal
Report: Will Butcher will test open market
Montreal adds Mark Streit on one-year deal
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
Robin Lehner inks one-year deal with Sabres
Kyle Okposo feels ready for 2017-18 season
Jagr skates with Kladno, hopes for NHL deal
Pens' Brian Dumoulin receives 6-year contract
Johnny Oduya signs with Senators
Jets agree to one-year deal with Hellebuyck
Preds lock Viktor Arvidsson up for 7 years
Jordan Martinook, Yotes sign 2-year contract
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Indianapolis
Jul 25
Wrapup: Eldora & Indianapolis
Jul 23
Update: Indy
Jul 22
Brickyard 400 Stats
Jul 21
DFS: Indy
Jul 20
Chasing Indy
Jul 19
Caps After New Hampshire (Summ
Jul 18
Wrapup: NH Motor Speedway
Jul 16
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Dalton Sargeant: ModSpace 150 advance
Praytor making 10th ARCA start at Pocono
Vinnie Miller: K&N East-West Combined stats
T.J. Bell: Overton’s 150 advance
Will Rodgers: K&N East-West Combined stats
Michael Self: K&N East-West Combined stats
Dylan Lupton: US Cellular 250 advance
Chase Purdy: K&N East-West Combined stats
Jesse Little: K&N East-West Combined stats
Lacroix edges Labbe for Pinty's Series pole
Derek Kraus: K&N East-West Combined stats
Ben Kennedy: K&N East-West Combined stats
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
European Open Preview
Jul 24
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Perfect McEvoy takes R1 lead in European Open
Manley starts fast again; ties Euro Open lead
Course change doesn't faze Levy; ties R1 lead
Schwartzel has share of early lead in Germany
Kuchar back in the saddle at Canadian Open
Reed heads to Hamburg for European Open bid
Vegas leaking oil ahead of RBC title defense
Defending champion Levy faces new challenge
Lee McCoy Monday Qs into the RBC field
Snedeker (ribs) WDs from RBC Canadian Open
Collins runner-up at Barbasol; career best
Rookie Murray breaks through at Barbasol
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 12
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 7
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Trojans boot K Matt Boermeester
WKU nabs well-traveled WR Echols-Luper
Ohio RB Irons suspened for 2017 season
Ole Miss wants 2 Miss. St. players at hearing
Back at DT, Wilkins could be a top-15 pick
WMU adds medically-DQ'd ex-Orange DT Clark
Carrington's dad confirms son is now a Ute
Princeton nets pledge from four-star QB White
Notre Dame lands four-star LB Shayne Simon
Harbaugh: QB Speight 'tied for first' in comp
Jeremiah comps Mayfield to Colt McCoy
Fly with the Eagles: Horns snag 4-star WR
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ms
Jul 26
AM's Perfect XI 17/18 Preview
Jul 26
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Fs
Jul 25
FPL Prices Review - Part 2
Jul 24
Pre-season Draft FPL Guide
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ds
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - GKs
Jul 21
How to Win Your Draft League
Jul 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Ince continues hot start in friendly defeat
Mahrez provides later winner at Luton
Danilo favourite to start in the BPL opener
Hammers boss hails Chicharito signing
Burnley land Phil Bardsley from Stoke City
Izzy Brown signs for Brighton on loan
Smith pens new four-year deal at Bournemouth
Morata debuts as Chelsea fall to Bayern
Saints continue winless pre-season
Hazard stepping up recovery from ankle injury
Palace seals move for Ajax defender
Man City make Mendy most expensive DEF ever
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Richard McEvoy
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 6/13/1979
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 156
Latest News
Recent News
In-form Richard McEvoy crafted a bogey-free 6-under-par 34-32=66 in his opening round at the Porsche European Open in Germany, his morning lap at Green Eagle GC in Hamburg securing a one-shot clubhouse lead over Alexander Levy, Charl Schwartzel and Stuart Manley.
The Englishman's place at the top seems a surprise on first glance given that we've not seen him in action on the European Tour since T59 at last month's BMW International Open, also in Germany. However, prior to that he was T5 at the Lyoness Open in neighboring Austria on a course with similar traits to this one and at the start of July he shot a final-round 66 to win the Scottish Challenge on the Challenge Tour. McEvoy started his round from 10th tee today and the birdies came at regular intervals (11, 13, 15 and 18). He picked up another shot at 2 and then made a go-ahead birdie-3 at 7 to claim the outright lead on his own before maintaining it with a pair of closing pars.
Jul 27 - 7:32 AM
Recent Challenge Tour winner Richard McEvoy will have a crack at the Porsche European Open on the North Course at Green Eagle GC in Hamburg this week.
As reported in the Across the Pond preview there are some similarities between Diamond CC, the home of the Lyoness Open, and the North Course at Greem Eagle GC: close in yardage, lots of holes edged by water, greens partially surrounded by water, flat terrain. It all makes McEvoy an interesting challenger because he has finished T3-T5 at Diamond CC in the last two years. He’s also a friend of Matthew Southgate, top English performer in The Open (indeed Southgate name checked him afterwards), so may take inspiration and he’s in great nick too. Not just playing well in Austria but then claiming the Scottish Challenge on the Challenge Tour.
Jul 25 - 3:10 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
For a second year running Richard McEvoy led the Lyoness Open on the final day back nine, but came up agonisingly short after a fourth round 4-under-par 33-35=68 left him on 10-under 278 and solo fifth.
The Englishman likes Diamond Country Club near Vienna, having finished T3 last year when for a short period he hit the top of the leaderboard deep into Sunday’s play. That happened again this year as he scooted around the layout in imperious style, ticking three birdies at 1, 7 and 8 on the front nine, then another three on the back at 12, 15 and 16. The first of that latter trio came after a magnificent holed bunker shot, the next two when he layed up short of both par-5s, but wedged close and drained the birdie putts both times. But he found sand on both the final two holes and, cruelly after his earlier heroics, failed to get up and down either time. He slipped out of the tie for the clubhouse lead in doing so. His search for a first European Tour win continues, but hopes of retaining his card are given a good boost. He started the week ranked 216 on the Race to Dubai so needed the Euros.
Jun 11 - 9:30 AM
Richard McEvoy will be hoping to revive memories of a strong week this time last year when he returns to the Diamond CC for the Lyoness Open.
Rounds of 75-74 saw McEvoy return home early from Sweden last week, the fourth time in his eight starts this season. He has carded some nice rounds this term, unfortunately he’s also thrown in a lot of big numbers. The recent Rocco Forte Open was typical: opened with two 67s, closed with a 77 and 71 for T48. More encouragingly he has a neat record in Austria. His first two visits there as a pro on the 2003 Challenge Tour both earned top tens and he notched another in this event in 2007. A round one 66 had him T3 on this course in 2013 (finished T47) and then last year he carded 71-69-68-69 to end the week T3.
Jun 6 - 3:07 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Perfect McEvoy takes R1 lead in European Open
Jul 27 - 7:32 AM
Will aesthetic similarities work for McEvoy?
Jul 25 - 3:10 PM
McEvoy notches a second top five in Vienna
Jun 11 - 9:30 AM
McEvoy looking to hotwire season in Austria
Jun 6 - 3:07 AM
More Richard McEvoy Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
A. Connelly
PGA
(1630)
2
B. Snedeker
PGA
(800)
3
K. Stadler
PGA
(732)
4
T. Clark
PGA
(682)
5
B. Curtis
PGA
(665)
6
D. Lee
PGA
(652)
7
M. Kuchar
PGA
(603)
8
A. Cabrera
PGA
(554)
9
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(532)
10
G. McNeill
PGA
(486)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2011
1
0
0
0
0
45
8
0
18
1
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
Matt Kuchar had his first major championship title in sight but fell just short at Royal Birkdale. Will he rebound in Oakville, Ontario?
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
»
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
»
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
»
European Open Preview
Jul 24
»
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
»
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
»
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
»
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
GOL Headlines
»
Perfect McEvoy takes R1 lead in European Open
»
Manley starts fast again; ties Euro Open lead
»
Course change doesn't faze Levy; ties R1 lead
»
Schwartzel has share of early lead in Germany
»
Kuchar back in the saddle at Canadian Open
»
Reed heads to Hamburg for European Open bid
»
Vegas leaking oil ahead of RBC title defense
»
Defending champion Levy faces new challenge
»
Lee McCoy Monday Qs into the RBC field
»
Snedeker (ribs) WDs from RBC Canadian Open
»
Collins runner-up at Barbasol; career best
»
Rookie Murray breaks through at Barbasol
GOL Links
»
FanDuel Golf is better than ever!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved