Richard McEvoy

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (38) / 6/13/1979
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 156

In-form Richard McEvoy crafted a bogey-free 6-under-par 34-32=66 in his opening round at the Porsche European Open in Germany, his morning lap at Green Eagle GC in Hamburg securing a one-shot clubhouse lead over Alexander Levy, Charl Schwartzel and Stuart Manley.
The Englishman's place at the top seems a surprise on first glance given that we've not seen him in action on the European Tour since T59 at last month's BMW International Open, also in Germany. However, prior to that he was T5 at the Lyoness Open in neighboring Austria on a course with similar traits to this one and at the start of July he shot a final-round 66 to win the Scottish Challenge on the Challenge Tour. McEvoy started his round from 10th tee today and the birdies came at regular intervals (11, 13, 15 and 18). He picked up another shot at 2 and then made a go-ahead birdie-3 at 7 to claim the outright lead on his own before maintaining it with a pair of closing pars. Jul 27 - 7:32 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201110 0 0 045801810
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 