Richard McEvoy Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (38) / 6/13/1979 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 156

Latest News Recent News

In-form Richard McEvoy crafted a bogey-free 6-under-par 34-32=66 in his opening round at the Porsche European Open in Germany, his morning lap at Green Eagle GC in Hamburg securing a one-shot clubhouse lead over Alexander Levy, Charl Schwartzel and Stuart Manley. The Englishman's place at the top seems a surprise on first glance given that we've not seen him in action on the European Tour since T59 at last month's BMW International Open, also in Germany. However, prior to that he was T5 at the Lyoness Open in neighboring Austria on a course with similar traits to this one and at the start of July he shot a final-round 66 to win the Scottish Challenge on the Challenge Tour. McEvoy started his round from 10th tee today and the birdies came at regular intervals (11, 13, 15 and 18). He picked up another shot at 2 and then made a go-ahead birdie-3 at 7 to claim the outright lead on his own before maintaining it with a pair of closing pars.

Recent Challenge Tour winner Richard McEvoy will have a crack at the Porsche European Open on the North Course at Green Eagle GC in Hamburg this week. As reported in the Across the Pond preview there are some similarities between Diamond CC, the home of the Lyoness Open, and the North Course at Greem Eagle GC: close in yardage, lots of holes edged by water, greens partially surrounded by water, flat terrain. It all makes McEvoy an interesting challenger because he has finished T3-T5 at Diamond CC in the last two years. He’s also a friend of Matthew Southgate, top English performer in The Open (indeed Southgate name checked him afterwards), so may take inspiration and he’s in great nick too. Not just playing well in Austria but then claiming the Scottish Challenge on the Challenge Tour. Source: EuropeanTour.com

For a second year running Richard McEvoy led the Lyoness Open on the final day back nine, but came up agonisingly short after a fourth round 4-under-par 33-35=68 left him on 10-under 278 and solo fifth. The Englishman likes Diamond Country Club near Vienna, having finished T3 last year when for a short period he hit the top of the leaderboard deep into Sunday’s play. That happened again this year as he scooted around the layout in imperious style, ticking three birdies at 1, 7 and 8 on the front nine, then another three on the back at 12, 15 and 16. The first of that latter trio came after a magnificent holed bunker shot, the next two when he layed up short of both par-5s, but wedged close and drained the birdie putts both times. But he found sand on both the final two holes and, cruelly after his earlier heroics, failed to get up and down either time. He slipped out of the tie for the clubhouse lead in doing so. His search for a first European Tour win continues, but hopes of retaining his card are given a good boost. He started the week ranked 216 on the Race to Dubai so needed the Euros.