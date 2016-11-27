Player Page

Thorbjørn Olesen

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (27) / 12/21/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 152

Latest News

Recent News

Thorbjørn Olesen faces a different format on the European Tour this week when he pegs it up at the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth in Australia but he'll expect to show up strongly having won at the course before.
Lake Karrinyup hosted four editions of the Perth International and the Dane won in 2014 to secure the second of his four European Tour titles. This week's format features three days of stroke play before a second cut is made and the top 24 battle it out under match play rules Sunday. Three years ago when he won Olesen was the leader after 54 holes so should be confident of making it through to the final day where each head-to-head match is played over just six holes. Olesen, who missed the cut at Lake Karrinyup when returning last year, won the Turkish Airlines Open in November and is 3-for-3 in 2017 after a run of 29-57-32 on the Desert Swing. He'll be a popular pick this week. Feb 14 - 9:15 AM
Source: EuropeanTour.com
More Thorbjørn Olesen Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201630 0 0 0863402211
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 