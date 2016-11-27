Thorbjørn Olesen Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (27) / 12/21/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 152

Thorbjørn Olesen faces a different format on the European Tour this week when he pegs it up at the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth in Australia but he'll expect to show up strongly having won at the course before. Lake Karrinyup hosted four editions of the Perth International and the Dane won in 2014 to secure the second of his four European Tour titles. This week's format features three days of stroke play before a second cut is made and the top 24 battle it out under match play rules Sunday. Three years ago when he won Olesen was the leader after 54 holes so should be confident of making it through to the final day where each head-to-head match is played over just six holes. Olesen, who missed the cut at Lake Karrinyup when returning last year, won the Turkish Airlines Open in November and is 3-for-3 in 2017 after a run of 29-57-32 on the Desert Swing. He'll be a popular pick this week. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Denmark, represented by Thorbjørn Olesen and Soren Kjeldsen, closed out victory at the World Cup of Golf in sensational style, shooting 6-under-par 35-31=66 to total 20-under 268 at Kingston Heath Golf Club and finish four clear of France, China and the U.S.A. A second round 60 had vaulted the Danes into the lead, a calm head kept them there through Saturday's foursomes and a becalmed front nine Sunday, before they confirmed victory with a blistering back nine. Veteran Kjeldsen had been to the fore on that front nine, with a superb approach to 4'0" for birdie at the par-three 6th and a classy up-and-down from sand for par at the 7th. But a bogey at No. 8 saw them turn in level par, just two ahead of a chasing, and charging, pack. Whereupon Olesen caught fire. At 10, 11 and 13 he sucked approaches inside 6-feet. At the first of those Kjeldsen beat him into the hole for the red number but otherwise he did the ticking as the pack got to within a shot. He made two more at 14 and 15 before closing out his nation's first-ever success in the event with a 25'0" par breaker on the final green. "Today on the back nine I felt like I would die for my partner," said Kjeldsen afterwards. "I've never experienced that before."

Thorbjørn Olesen and Soren Kjeldsen parlayed to slot a superb third round of 2-under-par 33-37=70 leaving Denmark 14-under 202 after three laps of Kingston Heath GC and four clear of the United States in the World Cup of Golf. The Danes had thrashed the course in Friday's fourballs (carding 60), but returning to the foursomes format on Saturday required patience and guile; they were more than up to task, with only two of the 28 teams bettering their 70. They made bogey at No. 3 but atoned in style; Kjeldsen dropped a birdie at the 4th from 6'0" and Olesen followed him in from 12'0" at the 5th. A magnificent Kjeldsen sand shot from greenside at the 8th set up another par breaker and when Olesen arrowed his approach at the 10th to 12'0" Kjeldsen took advantage; they led by 6. There was another red number at 13, but bogeys at 11 and 17 saw the gap drop to four by the close of play. The Danes are chasing history: their nation has never claimed victory in this tournament, but they are wary of the heightened volatility of the final round betterball format. "We showed yesterday that a really low score is possible out there in the fourballs," said Olesen. Source: EuropeanTour.com