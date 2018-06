Thorbjorn Olesen Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (28) / 12/21/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'9 / 152

Thorbjorn Olesen claimed the fifth and most prestigious victory of his European Tour career with a stunning final round of 7-under-par 32-32=64 to earn a slender one shot victory over home favorite Francesco Molinari on 22-under 262 in the Italian Open at Gardagolf CC in Brescia. The 28-year-old Dane has always possessed a touch of class, but inconsistency and injury has also dogged his years on the European Tour. With this win, besting a high quality Rolex Series field, he leaps into contention for a Ryder Cup spot in the team captained by his mentor Thomas Bjorn. Starting the day one back of 54-hole leader Lee Slattery but with plenty of winners hot on their heels, Olesen got off a to a sharp start with front nine birdies at 1, 5 and 7. But he stamped his authority on the tournament on the back nine, beginning with a 25'0" birdie conversion at 12, then another at 13, a third at 15 despite a wayward drive and finally a fourth when dropping a 12'0" putt at 17. His drive at 18 found trouble, his approach a bunker, he left himself 8'0" for the win and clinched it, He will move into the top ten of the Race to Dubai. "This is my first time coming from behind to win," he said. "I'm proud of that, I wanted to achieve that."

Thorbjorn Olesen conjured a 6-under-par 32-33=65 to reach 15-under 198 with 18 holes to play in the Italian Open at Gardagolf CC in Brescia; he heads into the final round one swing behind the leader Lee Slattery, sharing second with Francesco Molinari. The Dane was impeccable for 14 holes as he moved stealthily up the leaderboard. He ticked 3, 5 and 7 on the front nine, then added another birdie at the 10th and three in a row at 12, 13 and 14. He made a mistake at the 16th before parring his way home. He was T5 in the Turkish Airlines Open last November, but has made only one top ten since. A winner in Italy before (2012 Sicilian Open), he has also been T2 in this event (2011), and on Sunday he will seek a fifth European Tour winner and a leap into Ryder Cup reckoning. "I got lucky with the storm delay in round one," he admitted. "I wasn't playing well before then, but got to hit a few balls and slowly been better since then."

Thorbjorn Olesen twirled a 3-under-par 34-34=68 in round two of the Italian Open at Gardagolf Cc in Brescia, climbing to 9-under 133 at the halfway mark. That's currently good enough for T3 on the live leaderboard and just one swing back from joint-leaders Rafa Cabrera Bello and Graeme McDowell. The Dane didn't quite have the same sparkle he showed in his opening 65 but continued to make progress with a morning lap featuring four birdies against a single bogey. Olesen started his day with four pars and, despite not cashing in on the par 5s at 13 and 15, found red circles at 14 and 17 to turn in 34. He picked up another shot at 5 and, following bogey-5 at 6 for the second day in succession, the 2012 Sicilian Open winner added a final birdie at 7. It's a very packed leaderboard but Olesen is a four-time champion at this level and has to be considered as one of the more likely winners going into the weekend.