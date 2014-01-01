Player Page

Lucas Bjerregaard

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (25) / 8/14/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3 / 183

Latest News

Recent News

Lucas Bjerregaard used a wide palette to paint his card on the way to a 3-under-par 35-35=70 which gave him a share of the four-way lead at the end of round one of the Trophee Hassan II at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.
To say his logbook was colorful is something of an understatement. His front nine had three splashes of red (at 2, 5 and 8), plus a double dose of blue (at 6 and 7). But the back nine was even wilder: red at 10, 13 and 15, blue at 11, 14 and 17, yellow for eagle at 12 and just the two pars at 16 and 18. The Red Course features five par-5s and the long hitting Dane (sixth in the Driving Distance category this year) played them in 5-under despite parring the last of them. His only previous experience of a round one lead was when he posted 66 to lead the 2016 Open de France on his own, prior to finishing T45. He heads into Friday’s play alongside morning pace-setter Gary Stal, plus fellow afternoon starters Gregory Havret and James Morrison. They hold a one shot lead over a group of nine on 2-under with no less than 23 players on 1-under. Apr 13 - 2:35 PM
More Lucas Bjerregaard Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201510 0 0 02330811
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 