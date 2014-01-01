Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Gardner (neck, jaw) out of NYY lineup Thurs.
Bird (flu, ankle) in Yankees lineup Thursday
Realmuto taking night off Thursday vs. NYM
Todd Frazier (flu) remains sidelined Thursday
Chisenhall starting in CF for Tribe on Thurs.
Tribe ship CF Tyler Naquin to AAA Columbus
Hector Rondon undergoes MRI on left knee
Rich Hill (blister) could return this Sunday
Lucroy getting the day off Thursday vs. LAA
White Sox place Geovany Soto (knee) on DL
Kaprielian to undergo Tommy John surgery
Justin Turner (quad) back in Dodgers lineup
Lucas Bjerregaard
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 8/14/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3 / 183
Latest News
Recent News
Lucas Bjerregaard used a wide palette to paint his card on the way to a 3-under-par 35-35=70 which gave him a share of the four-way lead at the end of round one of the Trophee Hassan II at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.
To say his logbook was colorful is something of an understatement. His front nine had three splashes of red (at 2, 5 and 8), plus a double dose of blue (at 6 and 7). But the back nine was even wilder: red at 10, 13 and 15, blue at 11, 14 and 17, yellow for eagle at 12 and just the two pars at 16 and 18. The Red Course features five par-5s and the long hitting Dane (sixth in the Driving Distance category this year) played them in 5-under despite parring the last of them. His only previous experience of a round one lead was when he posted 66 to lead the 2016 Open de France on his own, prior to finishing T45. He heads into Friday’s play alongside morning pace-setter Gary Stal, plus fellow afternoon starters Gregory Havret and James Morrison. They hold a one shot lead over a group of nine on 2-under with no less than 23 players on 1-under.
Apr 13 - 2:35 PM
Lucas Bjerregaard makes a third appearance in the Trophee Hassan II this week, but will play Royal Golf Dar Es Salam for the first time.
The Dane finished T11 in this event in 2014, although that came on the previously used course Golf du Palais Royal. As a big hitter (sixth on this year’s rankings) it is often assumed that Bjerregaard is best suited to wide tracks and yet there is plenty of evidence that he’s attuned to tree-lined tests as well. He’s finished T4 at Lake Karrinyup, T3 at Milano, and T5 and T2 at Hong Kong. Showed his best this season at the Qatar Masters when T11. In all he is 5-for-6, but that result is his only top 30. As rudimentary as Putts per Round is as a stat, it maybe of concern that his number are going the wrong direction: 29.73 in 2014, he went 30.00 and 30.68 in the two following season and is 30.55 this term.
Apr 11 - 9:51 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Lucas Bjerregaard is 4-for-5 on the European Tour this season and heads to South Africa this week to peg it up in his third Tshwane Open.
The Dane has only managed one top 40 finish so far although that was a notable T11 in the Qatar Masters where he finished third in the Driving Distance stats and closed with a 66. This will be his first start since T47 in the Maybank Championship Malaysia. Bjerregaard finished T46 in the 2015 Tshwane Open at Pretoria and T21 in the 2014 edition which was held at Copperleaf. He's an impressive 12-for-14 on South African soil and was runner-up in the Sunshine Tour's Dimension Data Pro-Am in 2014.
Feb 27 - 8:53 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Lucas Bjerregaard makes a third visit to Kuala Lumpur for this week's Maybank Championship, hosted by the Saujana Golf & Country Club.
This will be the Dane's third visit to Malaysia and, having missed the cut in the 2015 Malaysian Open, he gave a good account of himself 12 months ago in this event, a second round 67 helping him to finish T24. He has a solid record in Asia, being able to add two top five finishes in the Hong Kong Open and T14 in the Thailand Classic of 2016 to his logbook. It's also the case that his last top ten on tour was in the far east, when T3 in last May's China Open. Since then he has become a little static, but the Desert Swing threw a few hints that the good times are near. He had a couple of smart rounds in Abu Dhabi, then managed three good ones in Qatar to finish T11. A missed cut followed in Dubai, but returning to a favored part of the world might draw the elusive four good laps from him.
Feb 7 - 4:54 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Bjerregaard heads the four-way Hassan II lead
Apr 13 - 2:35 PM
Bjerregaard looking to sharpen his putting
Apr 11 - 9:51 AM
Bjerregaard back in action; heads to Tshwane
Feb 27 - 8:53 AM
Bubbling Bjerregaard might be ready to fire
Feb 7 - 4:54 AM
More Lucas Bjerregaard Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2015
1
0
0
0
0
23
3
0
8
1
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
