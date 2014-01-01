Lucas Bjerregaard Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (25) / 8/14/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'3 / 183

Latest News Recent News

Lucas Bjerregaard used a wide palette to paint his card on the way to a 3-under-par 35-35=70 which gave him a share of the four-way lead at the end of round one of the Trophee Hassan II at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam. To say his logbook was colorful is something of an understatement. His front nine had three splashes of red (at 2, 5 and 8), plus a double dose of blue (at 6 and 7). But the back nine was even wilder: red at 10, 13 and 15, blue at 11, 14 and 17, yellow for eagle at 12 and just the two pars at 16 and 18. The Red Course features five par-5s and the long hitting Dane (sixth in the Driving Distance category this year) played them in 5-under despite parring the last of them. His only previous experience of a round one lead was when he posted 66 to lead the 2016 Open de France on his own, prior to finishing T45. He heads into Friday’s play alongside morning pace-setter Gary Stal, plus fellow afternoon starters Gregory Havret and James Morrison. They hold a one shot lead over a group of nine on 2-under with no less than 23 players on 1-under.

Lucas Bjerregaard makes a third appearance in the Trophee Hassan II this week, but will play Royal Golf Dar Es Salam for the first time. The Dane finished T11 in this event in 2014, although that came on the previously used course Golf du Palais Royal. As a big hitter (sixth on this year’s rankings) it is often assumed that Bjerregaard is best suited to wide tracks and yet there is plenty of evidence that he’s attuned to tree-lined tests as well. He’s finished T4 at Lake Karrinyup, T3 at Milano, and T5 and T2 at Hong Kong. Showed his best this season at the Qatar Masters when T11. In all he is 5-for-6, but that result is his only top 30. As rudimentary as Putts per Round is as a stat, it maybe of concern that his number are going the wrong direction: 29.73 in 2014, he went 30.00 and 30.68 in the two following season and is 30.55 this term. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Lucas Bjerregaard is 4-for-5 on the European Tour this season and heads to South Africa this week to peg it up in his third Tshwane Open. The Dane has only managed one top 40 finish so far although that was a notable T11 in the Qatar Masters where he finished third in the Driving Distance stats and closed with a 66. This will be his first start since T47 in the Maybank Championship Malaysia. Bjerregaard finished T46 in the 2015 Tshwane Open at Pretoria and T21 in the 2014 edition which was held at Copperleaf. He's an impressive 12-for-14 on South African soil and was runner-up in the Sunshine Tour's Dimension Data Pro-Am in 2014. Source: EuropeanTour.com