Andrew Johnston Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (28) / 2/18/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 224

Andrew 'Beef' Johnston remained blemish-free for a second straight round at the Puerto Rico Open, styling a bogey-free, 6-under-par 34-32=66 during the third round to reach 13-under 203 and set another career low on the PGA TOUR. The popular Englishman fired a career-low 67 in yesterday's lap of Coco Beach Golf and Country Club. He wasted no time rewriting the record books, as he clipped it by one today (33rd career TOUR round). His last bogey at this event came at the par-4 ninth during round one, a stretch of 37 straight blemish-free holes. Today's round was all set up by great play off-the-tee, striping 11 (of 14) fairways to take full advantage of lift, clean, and place. From there, he peppered 16 greens and walked off in style by splashing home a lengthy birdie putt from outside 15 feet at the par-5 18th. A three-time winner overseas (1 Euro Tour, 2 Challenge Tour), Johnston will be vying for his first PGA TOUR title tomorrow in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Making his tourney debut, PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 100 Andrew Johnston smoothed a bogey-free 5-under-par 33-34=67 in the weather-delayed second round of the Puerto Rico Open to post 7-under 137, up 36 places on the live leaderboard to T16 and setting a new career low on TOUR in his 33rd career round. This is the 28-year-old's 10th career start, fifth as a member. He'd shot a previous-best 68 two times, most recently in R2 of the AT&T Pebble Beach, his last start six weeks ago, missing the scheduled 54-hole cut (by eight) with rounds of 78-68-77. The Englishman began with 70, carding six birdies against two bogeys and a double, and with lift, clean and place in effect, circled five in R2 on six (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, posting 1.692 putts per GIR and 27 putts total.

Andrew Johnston takes his talents to Coco Beach Golf and Country Club for his tournament debut at this week's Puerto Rico Open. Playing his first season as a PGA TOUR card carrier, Beef is slow out of the gates. He's posted a 2-for-4 record with one of those cuts made coming in the no-cut WGC-HSBC Champions. He's positioned himself outside the top 60 after each of his last nine rounds. Johnston's transition to the PGA TOUR hasn't gone as smoothly as he may have hoped, with just one top 40 in nine career starts, but he proved his talents on the European Tour many times. It should be just a matter of time before his form arrives, meaning gamers can give him a look this week if they like taking calculated risks. Source: PGATOUR.com