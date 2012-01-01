Player Page

Andrew Johnston

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (28) / 2/18/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 224

Latest News

Recent News

Andrew 'Beef' Johnston remained blemish-free for a second straight round at the Puerto Rico Open, styling a bogey-free, 6-under-par 34-32=66 during the third round to reach 13-under 203 and set another career low on the PGA TOUR.
The popular Englishman fired a career-low 67 in yesterday's lap of Coco Beach Golf and Country Club. He wasted no time rewriting the record books, as he clipped it by one today (33rd career TOUR round). His last bogey at this event came at the par-4 ninth during round one, a stretch of 37 straight blemish-free holes. Today's round was all set up by great play off-the-tee, striping 11 (of 14) fairways to take full advantage of lift, clean, and place. From there, he peppered 16 greens and walked off in style by splashing home a lengthy birdie putt from outside 15 feet at the par-5 18th. A three-time winner overseas (1 Euro Tour, 2 Challenge Tour), Johnston will be vying for his first PGA TOUR title tomorrow in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. Mar 25 - 4:45 PM
More Andrew Johnston Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201730 0 0 0972713421
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1340015351201
Waste Management Phoenix Open6800018371520
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000425700
 

 