Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) in lineup Monday
Indians place Brantley (ankle) on 10-day DL
MLB upholds Strickland's 6-game suspension
Yankees prospect Torres needs Tommy John
Plouffe at DH, batting seventh in Rays debut
Hardy has fractured wrist, shut down 4-6 wks
Francona has Miller in ninth 'for time being'
Brewers release righty reliever Neftali Feliz
Winker at DH and hitting seventh on Monday
Zack Cozart placed on DL with strained quad
A's, Alonso have mutual interest in new deal
Leury Garcia (hand) placed on the 10-day DL
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Browns see some Josh Cribbs in Peppers' game
Laquon Treadwell clear No. 3 during offseason
Possible T. Bridgewater returns this season?
Roethlisberger: Martavis 'looks like a stud'
Goff learned offense 'much quicker' this year
Woodhead heavily used as receiver in minicamp
Titans land Eric Decker on one-year deal
Jets not a 'sure thing' to start McCown at QB
Ajayi has looked 'much smoother' as receiver
Redskins VP Williams wants Cousins extension
Myles Garrett (foot) wearing a walking boot
Hackenberg gaining ground on McCown?
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) making solid progress
76ers officially acquire No. 1 pick from BOS
Iguodala to 'seriously consider' leaving GSW
Sixers likely to take Markelle Fultz No. 1
Deng, Mozgov, Clarkson on the chopping block
Paul George intends to leave Indiana in 2018
Update: BOS only getting two 1st-round picks?
BOS to get No. 3, 2018 LAL & 2019 SAC picks?
Report: PHI, BOS trade to be finalized Monday
Woj: Philly waiting on medical info on Fultz
ESPN: Celtics, 76ers in serious trade talks
De'Aaron Fox will work out for 76ers Saturday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Coyotes won't make Shane Doan contract offer
NHL cap will increase to $75M in 2017-18
Ryan Kesler (hip surgery) out 12 weeks
Devils acquire Mirco Mueller from Sharks
Wild won't make a trade before roster freeze
Flames land Mike Smith from Arizona
Habs send Nathan Beaulieu to Sabres
Report: CGY, ARZ working on Mike Smith trade
Toby Enstrom agrees to waive NMC
Report: Marchessault could be available
Report: TB, MTL, TOR, DAL in on Jonas Brodin
Report: ARZ has 'serious interest' in Stepan
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bell: Second in NCWTS points after Gateway
Crafton: fourth at Gateway, third in points
Enfinger: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
Sadler XFINITY points leader after Michigan
Allgaier: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Daniel Hemric: Irish Hills 250 results
Briscoe: Runner-up in Gateway truck race
Ryan Truex: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
Kaz Grala: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
Road course ringer pilots the #43 at Sonoma
Brennan Poole: Irish Hills 250 results
Noah Gragson: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hoge headlines the Travelers Monday qualifier
Wyndham Clark readies for PGA TOUR debut
Special Temporary Member Fleetwood solo 4th
Rookie Schauffele nets T5 in his major debut
Harman dips to two-way T2 w/ even-par 72
Koepka wins U.S. Open for first major title
Matsuyama day-low 66 good for co-runner-up
Champ finishes 1 back of Scheffler for low am
Harman takes 1-shot lead at U.S. Open w/ 67
Koepka three-way T2 thru 54 holes; one back
Thomas makes history with 63; leads U.S. Open
Reed hangs up early number in U.S Open Rnd 3
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
UNC snags Elite 11 finalist, 4-star QB Shough
OU QB Mayfield pleads guilty to 3 charges
Oregon loses QB Travis Jonsen to transfer
Speight declines to confirm offseason surgery
Four-star OL Matt Jones pledges to Buckeyes
Grant Perry won't play until legal resolution
Report: Five-star USC QB Corral decommits
Notre Dame WR Brent transfers to Nevada
Former SC RB David Williams off to Arkansas
Report: LSU T Allen barred from TCU transfer
Maryland gains pledge from four-star T Duncan
OSU TE A.J. Alexander (knee) to miss season
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Enner Valencia linked with return to Liga MX
Januzaj may consider move to Celtic
Leicester leapfrog rivals to sign City star
Everton seals move for Ajax captain Klaassen
Gundogan hopeful for preseason tour
£50 million asking price slapped on Eric Dier
Interviews in progress to replace Claude Puel
Jakupovic set to join Maguire at Leicester
Kone could be the next to leave
Bravo battling to recover from injury
Chile hopeful Sanchez injury is not serious
Southampton has no more patience for Puel
Full Depth Charts
Tom Hoge
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 5/25/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 175
Latest News
Recent News
Tom Hoge twirled a 5-under-par 35-32=67 during the Monday qualifier into this week's Travelers Championship, earning his way alongside Chase Seiffert, Neil Johnson, and Zach Zaback (all finishing at 5-under 67).
Hoge traded four birdies and an eagle with just one bogey today at Ellington Ridge Country Club. The TCU alum currently ranks 181st in the FedExCup standings, so any and all starts are crucial for his hopes of 2018 status.
Neil Johnson
will be making his second career PGA TOUR starts (MC/2017 Puerto Rico Open).
Chase Seiffert
missed the cut in his PGA TOUR debut (2013 St. Jude Classic) and finished T74 in his only other start (2017 RSM Classic). Lastly,
Zach Zaback
will be making his PGA TOUR debut. The UConn Husky alum is from Farmington, Connecticut, and calls TPC River Highlands his home course.
Jun 19 - 3:55 PM
Source:
PGA.com -- Connecticut Section
TCU alum Tom Hoge fired a bogey-free, 4-under-par 35-33=68 during the opening round of the Valero Texas Open, finding himself just two off the early pace set by Branden Grace.
Starting his day on the back nine, Hoge got his scoring started with a 21'4" hole out from the fringe at the par-5 14th. He would add two more circles to post a nice birdie train that ended with an 11'1" bird. Just after the turn, Hoge dropped in his longest off the day, a 31-foot birdie bomb at the par-5 second hole. While the highlights are all lengthy conversions, Hoge maintained a clean card with steady striking, landing 14 greens on the day. The TCU product missed the cut here in his 2015 debut but appeared to have figured things out last year, posting a T9.
Apr 20 - 4:07 PM
Tom Hoge carried over his form from Puerto Rico into the first round of the Shell Houston Open, carding a bogey-free, 5-under-par 32-35=67 to throw his name into the mix early.
The TCU product collected a T10 at last week's alternate-field Puerto Rico Open. That earned him a spot in this week's field and he's taking advantage thus far. Hoge started his round on the 10th tee and failed to get the scoring machine started early in his round. He made the turn with just one birdie while also missing a 3'2" birdie opportunity at the par-5 13th. He cruised home by adding birdies at Nos. 1, 2, 4, and 7. Hoge is fighting for status with every start he earns this year. A big finish this week would go a long way for Hoge as he currently ranks just 180th in the FedExCup race.
Mar 30 - 8:18 PM
Tom Hoge capped off his week at the Puerto Rico Open with a 5-under-par 32-35=67 to finish in a share of 10th place on 15-under 273, earning him a spot in next week's Shell Houston Open.
The TCU product carded 18 birdies and an eagle this week to easily offset a mere three bogeys and one double bogey. During the final round he was locked in with his irons, missing just one green in his fourth navigation of Coco Beach Golf & Country Club. This was Hoge's third appearance at the event, arriving with missed cuts in both previous trips. Playing with only conditional status, starts have been tough to secure, just 2-for-4 now on the season. This top 10 does opens the door for another much-needed start next week in Houston.
Mar 26 - 3:54 PM
Hoge headlines the Travelers Monday qualifier
Jun 19 - 3:55 PM
Hoge heats up early at the Valero Texas Open
Apr 20 - 4:07 PM
Hoge stays hot in R1 of Shell Houston Open
Mar 30 - 8:18 PM
Tom Hoge heats up in R4 of Puerto Rico Open
Mar 26 - 3:54 PM
More Tom Hoge Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
8
0
0
0
0
298
98
1
54
14
3
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
FedEx St. Jude Classic
n/a
0
0
0
6
22
7
0
1
AT&T Byron Nelson
55
0
0
0
14
47
7
4
0
Wells Fargo Championship
n/a
0
0
0
8
19
8
1
0
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
24
0
0
0
19
49
4
0
0
Valero Texas Open
53
0
0
0
10
51
9
1
1
Shell Houston Open
65
0
0
0
12
50
6
4
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
39
0
0
0
19
41
10
1
1
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
1
10
19
3
3
0
Headlines
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
Dustin Johnson is set to defend his U.S. Open title this week at Erin Hills. Expect him to be in the hunt on Sunday.
More GOL Columns
»
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
»
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
»
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
»
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
»
U.S. Open Preview
Jun 12
»
FedEx St. Jude: Power Ranking
Jun 6
»
Expert Picks: St. Jude Classic
Jun 6
»
Dufner wins the Memorial by 3
Jun 5
GOL Headlines
»
Hoge headlines the Travelers Monday qualifier
»
Wyndham Clark readies for PGA TOUR debut
»
Special Temporary Member Fleetwood solo 4th
»
Rookie Schauffele nets T5 in his major debut
»
Harman dips to two-way T2 w/ even-par 72
»
Koepka wins U.S. Open for first major title
»
Matsuyama day-low 66 good for co-runner-up
»
Champ finishes 1 back of Scheffler for low am
»
Harman takes 1-shot lead at U.S. Open w/ 67
»
Koepka three-way T2 thru 54 holes; one back
»
Thomas makes history with 63; leads U.S. Open
»
Reed hangs up early number in U.S Open Rnd 3
Site Links
