Tom Hoge Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (28) / 5/25/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 175

Tom Hoge twirled a 5-under-par 35-32=67 during the Monday qualifier into this week's Travelers Championship, earning his way alongside Chase Seiffert, Neil Johnson, and Zach Zaback (all finishing at 5-under 67). Hoge traded four birdies and an eagle with just one bogey today at Ellington Ridge Country Club. The TCU alum currently ranks 181st in the FedExCup standings, so any and all starts are crucial for his hopes of 2018 status. Neil Johnson will be making his second career PGA TOUR starts (MC/2017 Puerto Rico Open). Chase Seiffert missed the cut in his PGA TOUR debut (2013 St. Jude Classic) and finished T74 in his only other start (2017 RSM Classic). Lastly, Zach Zaback will be making his PGA TOUR debut. The UConn Husky alum is from Farmington, Connecticut, and calls TPC River Highlands his home course. Source: PGA.com -- Connecticut Section

TCU alum Tom Hoge fired a bogey-free, 4-under-par 35-33=68 during the opening round of the Valero Texas Open, finding himself just two off the early pace set by Branden Grace. Starting his day on the back nine, Hoge got his scoring started with a 21'4" hole out from the fringe at the par-5 14th. He would add two more circles to post a nice birdie train that ended with an 11'1" bird. Just after the turn, Hoge dropped in his longest off the day, a 31-foot birdie bomb at the par-5 second hole. While the highlights are all lengthy conversions, Hoge maintained a clean card with steady striking, landing 14 greens on the day. The TCU product missed the cut here in his 2015 debut but appeared to have figured things out last year, posting a T9.

Tom Hoge carried over his form from Puerto Rico into the first round of the Shell Houston Open, carding a bogey-free, 5-under-par 32-35=67 to throw his name into the mix early. The TCU product collected a T10 at last week's alternate-field Puerto Rico Open. That earned him a spot in this week's field and he's taking advantage thus far. Hoge started his round on the 10th tee and failed to get the scoring machine started early in his round. He made the turn with just one birdie while also missing a 3'2" birdie opportunity at the par-5 13th. He cruised home by adding birdies at Nos. 1, 2, 4, and 7. Hoge is fighting for status with every start he earns this year. A big finish this week would go a long way for Hoge as he currently ranks just 180th in the FedExCup race.