Tom Hoge

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/25/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 175

Tom Hoge twirled a 5-under-par 35-32=67 during the Monday qualifier into this week's Travelers Championship, earning his way alongside Chase Seiffert, Neil Johnson, and Zach Zaback (all finishing at 5-under 67).
Hoge traded four birdies and an eagle with just one bogey today at Ellington Ridge Country Club. The TCU alum currently ranks 181st in the FedExCup standings, so any and all starts are crucial for his hopes of 2018 status. Neil Johnson will be making his second career PGA TOUR starts (MC/2017 Puerto Rico Open). Chase Seiffert missed the cut in his PGA TOUR debut (2013 St. Jude Classic) and finished T74 in his only other start (2017 RSM Classic). Lastly, Zach Zaback will be making his PGA TOUR debut. The UConn Husky alum is from Farmington, Connecticut, and calls TPC River Highlands his home course. Jun 19 - 3:55 PM
Source: PGA.com -- Connecticut Section
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201780 0 0 029898154143
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
FedEx St. Jude Classicn/a000622701
AT&T Byron Nelson550001447740
Wells Fargo Championshipn/a000819810
Zurich Classic of New Orleans240001949400
Valero Texas Open530001051911
Shell Houston Open650001250640
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3900019411011
The RSM Classicn/a0011019330
 

 