Honolulu native John Oda punched his ticket into this week's Sony Open in Hawaii with a bogey-free, 6-under-par 31-35=66 during today's open qualifier. Joining him is fellow Hawaiian Jared Sawada (-5) while six golfers (-4) fight for the last two spots.

The junior from UNLV, nicknamed Joda, was locked in from the start today but the real highlight of the round came at the par-3 seventh when he circled a hole-in-one, climbing to 4-under on the round. Oda has just one PGA TOUR event on his resume, and that was a missed cut at the 2012 edition of the Sony Open (sophomore in high school at the time). His scoring average of 71.63 led the team last year at UNLV en route to 10 top-20 finishes. He will have local knowledge on his side this week but he's severely lacking in the experience department. At 22nd in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Oda is certainly one to watch closely this week.