Darren Clarke Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (49) / 8/14/1968 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 215

Darren Clarke hasn't had a top 10 on the European Tour since winning the 2011 Open Championship (no really!) but he's in position to end that unwanted streak this weekend after crafting a bogey-free 5-under-par 35-32=67 in the second round of the NBO Oman Open to finish at 5-under 139 at halfway. Right now, the Northern Irishman is T11 on the live leaderboard at Al Mouj Golf, a jump of 38 spots on the day. Clarke mixed four birdies and four bogeys in his even-par opener and started out today in decent fashion with 10 pars and a birdie at 15 in his opening 11 holes after teeing off from the 10th tee. From that solid base, he found a real groove with birdies at 3, 5, 6 and 7 to surge up the board. He's currently four off the clubhouse lead and six back from Matthieu Pavon, who has three to play. What's changed? Well, a course with a links feel near water obviously taps into Clarke's strengths but he's not actually played all four rounds in a European Tour event since T30 in the 2016 Open and now sits at 1,442 in the world rankings. It's good to see him back and hopefully the former Ryder Cup skipper can turn this bright start into a decent finish.

Darren Clarke will boast plenty of local knowledge at this week’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. The former Ryder Cup skipper now lives in nearby Portrush and, of course, used his vast array of links skills to win the 2011 Open Championship at Royal St. George’s. That was then and this is now though and Clarke shot 84-76 in last week’s Open de France which made it 12 straight missed cuts since T30 in last summer’s Open Championship at Royal Troon. At least that performance in Scotland showed he can still come to life on the links (he’d missed seven of eight cuts before Troon) and he’s cashed at this event for the last three years (43-28-58). It’s not beyond reason that he finds a spark again. Source: EuropeanTour.com

European Ryder Cup captain Darren Clarke tees it up at the BMW PGA Championship lacking any sort of form on the West Course or anywhere else for that matter. The Northern Irishman had missed five straight cuts prior to last week’s T43 in the Irish Open. Clearly his form is not helped by his Ryder Cup captaincy responsibilities, but it is hardly an excuse for his long term form. The brutal fact is that he hasn’t made a PGA or European Tour top ten since winning the 2011 British Open, an astonishing collapse. His event and course form reveals a remarkable split. Between 1997 and 2004 he was twice a runner-up in this event and was 6-for-7 in top 15 finishes. But in 11 subsequent visits he has a best of T32 and has made the weekend only 4 times. Source: EuropeanTour.com