Darren Clarke

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Straight Cash-ner
Feb 16
Podcast: C/OF Rankings
Feb 15
Showdown: Correa vs. Lindor
Feb 15
2018 Category Sleepers - Runs
Feb 14
Lowdown: Humidor Fallout
Feb 14
Bullpen Review: AL East
Feb 14
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 13
Lowdown: Keeping it Realmuto
Feb 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Orioles make Andrew Cashner deal official
Report: Red Sox re-sign Nunez for one year
Danny Salazar (arm) a 'couple weeks behind'
Rangers say 'nothing imminent' on Oh contract
Healy down 4-6 weeks following hand surgery
Mets 'have solid interest' in SP Jason Vargas
Betts won't discuss extension during season
Avisail Garcia wins arb. case, $6.7M salary
Judge says left shoulder 'right on schedule'
Ryon Healy undergoing tests for hand injury
Eiland: Familia will get 'majority of saves'
Rockies might move Blackmon out of leadoff
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Garoppolo Gets Paid
Feb 13
Available Targets & Air Yards
Feb 13
NFL Futures Deals
Feb 12
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Feb 10
They Did It!
Feb 6
2018 NFL Team Needs
Feb 5
Watch Now: Eagles vs. Pats
Feb 4
Silva's Super Bowl Matchups
Feb 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: First serious Panthers bidder emerges
McCarron wins grievance, awarded free agency
Vontae Davis visiting the Bills on Thursday
Report: Hurney investigation nearing an end
GM wants Le'Veon to finish career w/Steelers
Allen Robinson: Teams know what I can do
Sebastian Janikowski plans to continue career
Fitzgerald tells Wilks he will play in 2018
Broncos DE Derek Wolfe says neck is 'fixed'
Raiders want to hang onto Michael Crabtree?
Redskins S Su'a Cravens officially reinstated
Lions could have interest in Dion Lewis
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Jokic Makes NBA History
Feb 16
The Most Annoying Players
Feb 15
Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Feb 15
Dose: Durant's 50 not enough
Feb 15
Notable Numbers
Feb 14
Schedule, Recap & Stash Pod
Feb 14
Dose: New Cavs roll over OKC
Feb 14
Stats: Smooth Jazz
Feb 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Taj Gibson scores career-high 28 points
Jimmy Butler scores 24 points in win vs. LAL
Ivica Zubac busts out w/ 19 points, 11 boards
Julius Randle scores 23 points vs. Wolves
Nikola Jokic goes bonkers with 30/15/17 line
Jamal Murray posts efficient 26-point line
Gary Harris scores 28 points in 39 minutes
Antetokounmpo posts a 36-point triple-double
Eric Bledsoe scores 27 with five steals
Gary Harris, Jamal Murray starting vs. Bucks
Channing Frye (personal) not with team
Damian Lillard scores 44 pts w/ 12-of-12 FTs
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Rookies Come Up Big
Feb 16
Fantasy Nuggets Week 20
Feb 15
Great Night of Goaltending
Feb 15
Fresh Starts
Feb 14
Dose: Examining Phaneuf Trade
Feb 14
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 14
Trocheck gets the Hat Trick
Feb 13
Islanders Score Four on Major
Feb 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Karlsson posts first ever 30-goal season
Ondrej Kase's 3 pts help Ducks sink 'Hawks
Alex Ovechkin has 4 pts in win over Wild
Four-point night for Clayton Keller vs. MTL
Matthew Tkachuk collects 1G, 1A in W over NSH
Nikita Kucherov nets 1G, 3A in win over DET
Marian Gaborik picks up 2 pts in Sens debut
Halak makes 50 saves in shutout win over NYR
Dion Phaneuf scores in Kings debut
Evgeni Malkin scores in win over Kings
Mathew Barzal nets 3 helpers in win over NYR
Hischier's 3 pts help Devils beat Hurricanes
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
5. Kyle Busch
Feb 15
Daytona 500 Cheat Sheet
Feb 14
NASCAR DFS Preview: Daytona
Feb 13
6. Joey Logano
Feb 12
7. Denny Hamlin
Feb 10
8. Brad Keselowski
Feb 9
9. Ryan Blaney
Feb 8
10. Erik Jones
Feb 7
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Sauter fastest in final truck practice
Harrison Rhodes to make Cup debut at Atlanta
Kevin Harvick second in Duel 2
Chase Elliott wins Gatorade Duel 2
Kyle Larson into a backup for 500
Chase Elliott pushes Erik Jones around
Rookie Wallace finishes Duel strong
Joey Logano gives Penske 1-2 finish in Duel
Ryan Blaney wins Gatorade Duel 1
Favored Keselowski destroys primary in Duel 1
William Byron spins in Gatorade Duel
Aric Almirola collected in Gatorade crash
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 13
Potter, Jr. wins AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 12
Genesis Open Preview
Feb 12
Oman Open preview
Feb 12
DFS Dish: Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Feb 7
Expert Picks: Pebble Beach
Feb 6
Woodland wins WMPO in playoff
Feb 5
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Pavon goes two clear in the NBO Oman Open
Clarke surprise contender after R2 67 in Oman
Southgate leads Oman despite walk-off double
R1 of Genesis Open suspended due to darkness
Cantlay co-leads in Cali with a 5-under 66
Finau flashes R1 66 to co-lead the Genesis
Jim Herman WDs during R1 of Genesis Open
Saunders shares the early lead at Riviera CC
Bozzelli matches the early Genesis target
Reavie blemish-free in R1 of the Genesis Open
Tom Hoge heats up early at the Genesis Open
Ace helps Southgate share day 1 lead in Oman
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Offensive Draft Position Ranks
Feb 15
2018 NFL Mock Draft No. 2
Feb 12
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 7
National Signing Day Questions
Feb 7
Podcast: Senior Bowl Review
Jan 27
2018 Senior Bowl: Day Two
Jan 25
2018 Senior Bowl: Day One
Jan 23
2018 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 22
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Reports: Vegas in play for 2019, 2020 drafts
Western Michigan promotes Moreland to OC
Reports: Tennessee to snipe Weinke from Bama
Ole Miss issues appeal for NCAA sanctions
Richt: Rosier is starting QB until dethroned
Francois (knee) to be limited in spring work
Saquon hints he'll fully participate in Indy
Exec: TE Hayden Hurst is 24, likely maxed out
Waldman: Lamar Jackson is Michael Vick-plus
Lance Zierlein ranks Deon Cain as WR2
Reports: FAU DC Chris Kiffin leaving for NFL
Buckeyes pass out big raises to Schiano, Day
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 27
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW27
Feb 9
Stag's Take - Gameweek 27
Feb 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Feb 8
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW27
Feb 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Feb 7
The Bargain Hunter - Week 27
Feb 6
FPL Draft Recap - Week 26
Feb 5
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Leicester captain on the comeback trail
Lanzini likely to return against Liverpool
United welcome back injured duo.
Monreal and Arsenal cruise in Europa League
Bakayoko ruled out for FA Cup tie
Ramsey slow to recover from injury
Slimani expected to debut in GW28
Losing Lacazette leaves Wenger with problems
Swansea skipper sidelined for up-to six weeks
Alonso missed victory through injury
Alderweireld still needs to build fitness
Sane named in Man City UCL traveling team
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Darren Clarke
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
49
) / 8/14/1968
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 215
Latest News
Recent News
Darren Clarke hasn't had a top 10 on the European Tour since winning the 2011 Open Championship (no really!) but he's in position to end that unwanted streak this weekend after crafting a bogey-free 5-under-par 35-32=67 in the second round of the NBO Oman Open to finish at 5-under 139 at halfway.
Right now, the Northern Irishman is T11 on the live leaderboard at Al Mouj Golf, a jump of 38 spots on the day. Clarke mixed four birdies and four bogeys in his even-par opener and started out today in decent fashion with 10 pars and a birdie at 15 in his opening 11 holes after teeing off from the 10th tee. From that solid base, he found a real groove with birdies at 3, 5, 6 and 7 to surge up the board. He's currently four off the clubhouse lead and six back from Matthieu Pavon, who has three to play. What's changed? Well, a course with a links feel near water obviously taps into Clarke's strengths but he's not actually played all four rounds in a European Tour event since T30 in the 2016 Open and now sits at 1,442 in the world rankings. It's good to see him back and hopefully the former Ryder Cup skipper can turn this bright start into a decent finish.
Feb 16 - 6:26 AM
Darren Clarke will boast plenty of local knowledge at this week’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.
The former Ryder Cup skipper now lives in nearby Portrush and, of course, used his vast array of links skills to win the 2011 Open Championship at Royal St. George’s. That was then and this is now though and Clarke shot 84-76 in last week’s Open de France which made it 12 straight missed cuts since T30 in last summer’s Open Championship at Royal Troon. At least that performance in Scotland showed he can still come to life on the links (he’d missed seven of eight cuts before Troon) and he’s cashed at this event for the last three years (43-28-58). It’s not beyond reason that he finds a spark again.
Tue, Jul 4, 2017 05:23:00 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
European Ryder Cup captain Darren Clarke tees it up at the BMW PGA Championship lacking any sort of form on the West Course or anywhere else for that matter.
The Northern Irishman had missed five straight cuts prior to last week’s T43 in the Irish Open. Clearly his form is not helped by his Ryder Cup captaincy responsibilities, but it is hardly an excuse for his long term form. The brutal fact is that he hasn’t made a PGA or European Tour top ten since winning the 2011 British Open, an astonishing collapse. His event and course form reveals a remarkable split. Between 1997 and 2004 he was twice a runner-up in this event and was 6-for-7 in top 15 finishes. But in 11 subsequent visits he has a best of T32 and has made the weekend only 4 times.
Tue, May 24, 2016 09:01:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
European Ryder Cup chief Darren Clarke makes his way to the Masters carrying a record at the event which peaked very quickly.
The Northern Irishman has made 13 trips to Augusta National GC and yet the T8 he made on debut in 1998 remains his best effort, indeed he’s not achieved better than T17 since. The only bright spark in a poor logbook was his first round lead in 2003, but he duly spent the rest of the week going backwards. More pertinent is that he has broken par just once in his last 13 rounds on the course. Nor does his form offer much hope of an improvement. In the short term he arrives off the back of four missed cuts, in the medium term he is 5-for-17, and his long term form is best summed up by the reality that he hasn’t found the top ten on the European or PGA Tours since winning the 2011 British Open.
Mon, Apr 4, 2016 04:25:00 PM
Source:
Masters.com
Clarke surprise contender after R2 67 in Oman
Feb 16 - 6:26 AM
A home game for Clarke in Northern Ireland
Tue, Jul 4, 2017 05:23:00 PM
Clarke: once strong at Wentworth, now poor
Tue, May 24, 2016 09:01:00 AM
Euro captain on long term Masters downswing
Mon, Apr 4, 2016 04:25:00 PM
More Darren Clarke Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
C. Hoffman
PGA
(1575)
2
H. Matsuyama
PGA
(918)
3
T. Potter, Jr.
PGA
(908)
4
G. DeLaet
PGA
(878)
5
J. Furyk
PGA
(859)
6
K. Stadler
PGA
(815)
7
J. Spaun
PGA
(760)
8
B. Koepka
PGA
(752)
9
B. Weekley
PGA
(732)
10
B. Hagy
PGA
(706)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
3
0
0
0
0
56
11
1
34
6
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
DFS Dish: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Josh Culp dives into some DFS strategy for the Genesis Open
More GOL Columns
»
DFS Dish: Genesis Open
Feb 14
»
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 13
»
Potter, Jr. wins AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 12
»
Genesis Open Preview
Feb 12
»
Oman Open preview
Feb 12
»
DFS Dish: Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Feb 7
»
Expert Picks: Pebble Beach
Feb 6
»
Woodland wins WMPO in playoff
Feb 5
GOL Headlines
»
Pavon goes two clear in the NBO Oman Open
»
Clarke surprise contender after R2 67 in Oman
»
Southgate leads Oman despite walk-off double
»
R1 of Genesis Open suspended due to darkness
»
Cantlay co-leads in Cali with a 5-under 66
»
Finau flashes R1 66 to co-lead the Genesis
»
Jim Herman WDs during R1 of Genesis Open
»
Saunders shares the early lead at Riviera CC
»
Bozzelli matches the early Genesis target
»
Reavie blemish-free in R1 of the Genesis Open
»
Tom Hoge heats up early at the Genesis Open
»
Ace helps Southgate share day 1 lead in Oman
GOL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Golf season is here on FanDuel!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get the NFL Season Pass
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved