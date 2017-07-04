Player Page

Darren Clarke

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (49) / 8/14/1968
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 215

Darren Clarke hasn't had a top 10 on the European Tour since winning the 2011 Open Championship (no really!) but he's in position to end that unwanted streak this weekend after crafting a bogey-free 5-under-par 35-32=67 in the second round of the NBO Oman Open to finish at 5-under 139 at halfway.
Right now, the Northern Irishman is T11 on the live leaderboard at Al Mouj Golf, a jump of 38 spots on the day. Clarke mixed four birdies and four bogeys in his even-par opener and started out today in decent fashion with 10 pars and a birdie at 15 in his opening 11 holes after teeing off from the 10th tee. From that solid base, he found a real groove with birdies at 3, 5, 6 and 7 to surge up the board. He's currently four off the clubhouse lead and six back from Matthieu Pavon, who has three to play. What's changed? Well, a course with a links feel near water obviously taps into Clarke's strengths but he's not actually played all four rounds in a European Tour event since T30 in the 2016 Open and now sits at 1,442 in the world rankings. It's good to see him back and hopefully the former Ryder Cup skipper can turn this bright start into a decent finish. Feb 16 - 6:26 AM
