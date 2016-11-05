Welcome,
Article Results
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 17
Feb 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 11
Feb 11
Dose: They Are Legend
Feb 11
Mailbag: Midseason Malaise
Feb 10
Stew: The Crawford Renaissance
Feb 10
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 10
Feb 10
Dose: Jabari Tears ACL Again
Feb 10
Stuck in Mediocrity
Feb 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
George Hill (toe, rest) starting vs. Boston
Okafor being held out due to trade talks?
Thon Maker scores 12 and hits three triples
Antetokounmpo scores 20 w/ 10 assists in win
Tyreke Evans (ankle) probable for Sunday
Terrence Jones (thumb) questionable vs. Kings
Deron Williams starting, Ferrell to bench
Brandon Knight, Alex Len starting vs. Rockets
Blake Griffin drops a 20-12-8 line in win
Frank Kaminsky scores 20 points vs. Clippers
Nicolas Batum scores 25 points in loss to LAC
Nerlens Noel starts, Okafor to bench
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kraft vaults to T3 after 8-birdie 66 in R3
Dustin Johnson climbs to T3 w/ bogey-free 66
Spieth surges to 6-shot lead with another 65
Sponsor invite Oppenheim opens AT&T 69-69-68
Snedeker posts 11-under with 7-birdie 67
Wheatcroft (undisclosed) WD at AT&T Pro-Am
Jason Day joins top spot w/ week-tying-low 64
Derek Fathauer co-leads AT&T after 8-under 64
Perez hits all 13 fairways, 18 greens in R2
Willett leads by 3 in Maybank Championship
Fog suspends R2 of AT&T Pro-Am until Saturday
Spieth early clubhouse leader w/ 7-under 65
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Kelly Kraft
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 10/5/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 175
Latest News
Recent News
Playing Pebble Beach Golf Links, World No. 391 Kelly Kraft carded a 6-under-par 32-34=66 in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for a 54-hole tally of 10-under 205, up 11 spots to T3, seven back of 54-hole leader Jordan Spieth.
The second-year man found 11 (of 14) fairways and landed 14 greens in regulation -- for a third lap in a row -- posting a tidy 1.429 putts per GIR and 1.362 SG: Putting. He squared bogey-5s at 10 and 16 (failed scrambles), the former after missing a 42-inch par-saver, but overshadowed them with
eight
birdies at 2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 14 and 18. The Texas native and resident's split featured seven conversions from inside of 11 feet with a long of 31'11" at the par-4 13th. This is his 41st career start on TOUR and owns one prior top 10, a T5 at the 2016 John Deere Classic. It's the SMU alum's eighth start in 2016-17 with a season-best T21 at The RSM Classic.
Feb 11 - 9:34 PM
Playing Spyglass Hill Golf Course, World No. 391 Kelly Kraft orchestrated a 2-under-par 35-35=70 in the two-day second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to post 4-under 139, down six places on the live leaderboard to T15.
The 28-year-old is playing his third AT&T Pro-Am with a best of T40 on debut in 2013 (69-71-72-70). He was T70/MDF last year, making the scheduled 54-hole cut, but only the top 60 (and ties) play the final round, while 61st-70th (plus ties) MDF. The SMU alum began with a bogey-free 2-under 69 on Monterey Peninsula CC,
one of only two
blemish-free laps in Round 1 of 156 pros. He got 16 holes of R2 completed before play was suspended (fog) and returned Saturday morning to play the par-4 eighth and ninth in pars.
Feb 11 - 11:22 AM
Two (of 20) who were stranded due to darkness in Friday's second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open did not return on Saturday morning to complete their respective rounds.
At press time, sponsor invite Kelly Kraft and PGA TOUR rookie Nicholas Lindheim were the two who did not return. Kraft was 2-over on his lap thru 16 holes, 4-over total, while Lindheim was 6-over thru 14 holes, 6-over total. With the projected cut line currently at 3-under, both players chose to pack it in. For the 28-year-old Kraft, this is his first mid-tournament WD in his 36th career start (34 as pro), and first for the 31-year-old Lindheim as well (fourth career start). There is no current information indicating either WD was due to injury.
Sat, Nov 5, 2016 10:45:00 AM
Kelly Kraft carved out a 2-under-par 34-35=69 in the final round of the John Deere Classic to conclude his tournament debut in a three-way T5 on 15-under 269, good for his first top 10 of the season in 19 starts and his first top 10 in 32 career events.
The first-time member though not a rookie made a little noise three weeks ago at the RBC Canadian Open. He was T3 thru 36 holes but a third-round 3-over 75 derailed his momentum, eventually finishing T26. The SMU alum's previous-best finish this season in 18 starts (and lone top 25) entering the week was T15 at the opposite-field Puerto Rico Open. He began today's final round in a three-way T5 on 13-under, five back of Moore. Playing out of the third-to-last twosome, he raced out with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 2 and 3, but stalled out from there, carding 13 pars and exchanging bogey-5 at six with birdie-3 at 11 the rest of the way. For the week, Kraft had one eagle and 17 birdies against four bogeys. He climbs 18 spots to 164th in the FedExCup standings with one event remaining in the regular season.
Sun, Aug 14, 2016 07:28:00 PM
Kraft vaults to T3 after 8-birdie 66 in R3
Feb 11 - 9:34 PM
After bogey-free 69/R1; Kraft backs up w/ 70
Feb 11 - 11:22 AM
Two players did not return for R2 resumption
Sat, Nov 5, 2016 10:45:00 AM
Kraft's T5 at JDC is his first career top 10
Sun, Aug 14, 2016 07:28:00 PM
More Kelly Kraft Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
6
0
0
0
0
194
77
1
50
1
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Farmers Insurance Open
28
0
0
0
18
41
13
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
11
32
10
0
1
Sony Open in Hawaii
27
0
0
0
20
43
9
0
0
The RSM Classic
21
0
0
1
20
40
11
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
2
12
4
0
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
26
3
1
0
