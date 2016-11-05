Player Page

Kelly Kraft

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (28) / 10/5/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 175

Playing Pebble Beach Golf Links, World No. 391 Kelly Kraft carded a 6-under-par 32-34=66 in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for a 54-hole tally of 10-under 205, up 11 spots to T3, seven back of 54-hole leader Jordan Spieth.
The second-year man found 11 (of 14) fairways and landed 14 greens in regulation -- for a third lap in a row -- posting a tidy 1.429 putts per GIR and 1.362 SG: Putting. He squared bogey-5s at 10 and 16 (failed scrambles), the former after missing a 42-inch par-saver, but overshadowed them with eight birdies at 2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 14 and 18. The Texas native and resident's split featured seven conversions from inside of 11 feet with a long of 31'11" at the par-4 13th. This is his 41st career start on TOUR and owns one prior top 10, a T5 at the 2016 John Deere Classic. It's the SMU alum's eighth start in 2016-17 with a season-best T21 at The RSM Classic. Feb 11 - 9:34 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201760 0 0 01947715011
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Farmers Insurance Open2800018411300
CareerBuilder Challengen/a00011321001
Sony Open in Hawaii270002043900
The RSM Classic2100120401100
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000212400
Safeway Openn/a000626310
 

 