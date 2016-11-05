Kelly Kraft Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (28) / 10/5/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 175

Playing Pebble Beach Golf Links, World No. 391 Kelly Kraft carded a 6-under-par 32-34=66 in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for a 54-hole tally of 10-under 205, up 11 spots to T3, seven back of 54-hole leader Jordan Spieth. The second-year man found 11 (of 14) fairways and landed 14 greens in regulation -- for a third lap in a row -- posting a tidy 1.429 putts per GIR and 1.362 SG: Putting. He squared bogey-5s at 10 and 16 (failed scrambles), the former after missing a 42-inch par-saver, but overshadowed them with eight birdies at 2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 14 and 18. The Texas native and resident's split featured seven conversions from inside of 11 feet with a long of 31'11" at the par-4 13th. This is his 41st career start on TOUR and owns one prior top 10, a T5 at the 2016 John Deere Classic. It's the SMU alum's eighth start in 2016-17 with a season-best T21 at The RSM Classic.

Playing Spyglass Hill Golf Course, World No. 391 Kelly Kraft orchestrated a 2-under-par 35-35=70 in the two-day second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to post 4-under 139, down six places on the live leaderboard to T15. The 28-year-old is playing his third AT&T Pro-Am with a best of T40 on debut in 2013 (69-71-72-70). He was T70/MDF last year, making the scheduled 54-hole cut, but only the top 60 (and ties) play the final round, while 61st-70th (plus ties) MDF. The SMU alum began with a bogey-free 2-under 69 on Monterey Peninsula CC, one of only two blemish-free laps in Round 1 of 156 pros. He got 16 holes of R2 completed before play was suspended (fog) and returned Saturday morning to play the par-4 eighth and ninth in pars.

Two (of 20) who were stranded due to darkness in Friday's second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open did not return on Saturday morning to complete their respective rounds. At press time, sponsor invite Kelly Kraft and PGA TOUR rookie Nicholas Lindheim were the two who did not return. Kraft was 2-over on his lap thru 16 holes, 4-over total, while Lindheim was 6-over thru 14 holes, 6-over total. With the projected cut line currently at 3-under, both players chose to pack it in. For the 28-year-old Kraft, this is his first mid-tournament WD in his 36th career start (34 as pro), and first for the 31-year-old Lindheim as well (fourth career start). There is no current information indicating either WD was due to injury.