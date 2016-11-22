Player Page

Bernd Wiesberger

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (31) / 10/8/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 189

Bernd Wiesberger hopes to cash in on his continued high-class play with victory in this week's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.
T4 in last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship represented a third straight top four finish for the Austrian and, going further back, was his seventh top seven in eight worldwide starts. That makes him a no-brainer pick for gamers although there's frustration too as he hasn't been able to turn any of those good weeks in to a win. His last European Tour success was the Open de France in 2015 and that's the 31-year-old's only 'W' since 2012 when he posted his only other two victories at that level. Wiesberger must have another good chance of getting his nose in front at Doha GC this week as his last two efforts there show T3 in 2015 and T13 last year when just a shot outside the top 10. Previously, he'd cashed just once in four starts in Qatar but that old form looks irrelevant now. Jan 25 - 5:40 AM
Source: EuropeanTour.com
