Bernd Wiesberger

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Stanton to play for Team USA in 2017 WBC
Mets tell Jay Bruce he'll be the starting RF
Jays sign Saltalamacchia for backup catcher
Halos GM: Pujols (foot) iffy for Opening Day
Cuban Hector Mendoza declared free agent
Angels, Valbuena finalize 2-year, $15M deal
Giants add veteran catcher Nick Hundley
Report: Blanton, Blevins on Dodgers' radar
Brett Anderson agrees to terms with Cubs
Dodgers get Forsythe from Rays for De Leon
Report: Jae-gyun Hwang to sign with Giants
Yordano Ventura dies in car accident in D.R.
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wiesberger plays Qatar; seeks fourth Euro win
Willy Wilcox delays return; WDs from Farmers
Snedeker set for title defense @ Torrey Pines
Chappell games new sticks ahead of Farmers
Noren ready to contend in the Qatar Masters
Hossler hopes to kick-start career at Farmers
Kaymer: search for elusive win reaches Doha
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
Swafford claims CBC for first PGA TOUR title
Cauley ties career best in 100th TOUR start
Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Lovemark among notable MCs at CareerBuilder
Four-star DT Tuipulotu flips over to Trojans
TCU RB Kyle Hicks arrested for public intox
Watson's camp lashes out at Senior Bowl rumor
UCLA lands four-star CB Elijah Gates
Reports: Cal to hire Tim DeRuyter as DC
FSU swipes four-star S Nasirildeen from SC
Michigan heading to Rome for spring practice
Bovada installs Mayfield as '17 Heisman fave
Jackson won't hold Senior Bowl against Watson
Scout: Njoku is a more athletic Bubba Franks
Ex-Arkansas, USC QB Town transfers to a JUCO
Barrett on OC changes: I think it was needed
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Reds lock up playmaker Coutinho for 5 years
Sunderland signs Joleon Lescott on a free
Leicester sells defender after just 7 months
Sunderland attacker adds to SAFC injury woes
Leicester reject bid for Leonardo Ulloa
Chelsea "target" Traore shines in defeat
Ranieri: "Change in shape proved difficult"
Another day, another rejected bid for Payet
Chelsea youngster joins Brighton on loan
Sims signs on for Saints until end of 2019/20
Claude Puel discusses possible transfers
Dyche fears the worst over Marney injury
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Bernd Wiesberger
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 10/8/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 189
Latest News
Recent News
Bernd Wiesberger hopes to cash in on his continued high-class play with victory in this week's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.
T4 in last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship represented a third straight top four finish for the Austrian and, going further back, was his seventh top seven in eight worldwide starts. That makes him a no-brainer pick for gamers although there's frustration too as he hasn't been able to turn any of those good weeks in to a win. His last European Tour success was the Open de France in 2015 and that's the 31-year-old's only 'W' since 2012 when he posted his only other two victories at that level. Wiesberger must have another good chance of getting his nose in front at Doha GC this week as his last two efforts there show T3 in 2015 and T13 last year when just a shot outside the top 10. Previously, he'd cashed just once in four starts in Qatar but that old form looks irrelevant now.
Jan 25 - 5:40 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Bernd Wiesberger caressed a typically neat round of 4-under-par 35-33=68 to finish T4 in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on 15-under 273, two behind the winner Tommy Fleetwood.
The Austrian is little short of a machine on the regular European Tour; this result is his seventh finish of T7 or better on the bounce and his second top six performance at the Abu Dhabi GC. As if to highlight his relentless nature it was also his second consecutive bogey-free 68 of the weekend. After opening the final lap with seven straight pars he made his move around the turn, circling 8, 10 and 11. In truth he was always a little adrift of the lead, but he did have chances late on. At 16 his 8-iron approach came up short, but left a makeable putt; it grazed the hole. At the next an 8'0" birdie putt slipped by. Chasing a final hole eagle he found a greenside trap, but got up and down for birdie.
Jan 22 - 8:19 AM
The Austrian team looks a little lop-sided to contend in this year's World Cup of Golf at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia.
Bernd Wiesberger's last seven results threaten to be typical of his career. He has six finishes of T7 or better in that spell. The exception? The WGC-HSBC Champions – continuing his recent trend of superb form on the European Tour whilst struggling to translate it to the higher echelons. That said, there can be no argument with him being in great nick and he does have some solid course form, having finished T14 at the 2009 JBWere Masters. Moreover he was also T12 in this tournament when it was held at nearby (and similar) Royal Melbourne in 2013. His team-mate Martin Wiegele has twice played on the Melbourne sandbelt, finising MC-T66. Even more relevantly, perhaps, he made just one top 25 on this year's Challenge Tour, and that was no better than T11. He's also made the top ten just twice in six years on the European Tour – and both times the events were weather affected, the 36-hole Madeira Island Open in 2014 and the 54-hole 2011 Scottish Open.
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 03:07:00 PM
Source:
PGATour.com
Bernd Wiesberger's 4-under-par 33-35=68 confirmed his first top 15 finish in the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, giving him a total for the week of 13-under 275, leaving him T4, four shots behind the winner Matthew Fitzpatrick.
The Austrian was making his fifth start at The Earth Course and had a previous best of T16 in 2014, but he topped that with a smart final round that would have been better but for more trouble at the 16th hole (a problem for him most of the week). He came to life with four birdies in four holes from the 5th, but ended the front nine with bogey at the 9th. Three more red numbers at 10, 14 and 15 gave him an outside tilt at the title, only for a double bogey-6 to follow at the 16th (he made two bogeys there earlier in the tournament). The result vaults him into the top ten of the Race to Dubai rankings.
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 07:57:00 AM
Wiesberger plays Qatar; seeks fourth Euro win
Jan 25 - 5:40 AM
Flawless Wiesberger grabs Abu Dhabi T4th
Jan 22 - 8:19 AM
Austrian pair fighting the odds at World Cup
Tue, Nov 22, 2016 03:07:00 PM
Wiesberger notches Eart Course best effort
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 07:57:00 AM
More Bernd Wiesberger Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
9
0
0
0
0
331
86
1
73
12
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Tiger Woods has an incredible history at Torrey Pines. See where he lands in this week's Farmers Insurance Open Power Ranking.
More GOL Columns
»
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
»
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
»
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
»
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
»
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
»
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
»
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
»
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
GOL Headlines
»
Wiesberger plays Qatar; seeks fourth Euro win
»
Willy Wilcox delays return; WDs from Farmers
»
Snedeker set for title defense @ Torrey Pines
»
Chappell games new sticks ahead of Farmers
»
Noren ready to contend in the Qatar Masters
»
Hossler hopes to kick-start career at Farmers
»
Kaymer: search for elusive win reaches Doha
»
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
»
Swafford claims CBC for first PGA TOUR title
»
Cauley ties career best in 100th TOUR start
»
Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
»
Lovemark among notable MCs at CareerBuilder
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Get Golf tickets
