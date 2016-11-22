Bernd Wiesberger Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (31) / 10/8/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 189

Bernd Wiesberger hopes to cash in on his continued high-class play with victory in this week's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. T4 in last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship represented a third straight top four finish for the Austrian and, going further back, was his seventh top seven in eight worldwide starts. That makes him a no-brainer pick for gamers although there's frustration too as he hasn't been able to turn any of those good weeks in to a win. His last European Tour success was the Open de France in 2015 and that's the 31-year-old's only 'W' since 2012 when he posted his only other two victories at that level. Wiesberger must have another good chance of getting his nose in front at Doha GC this week as his last two efforts there show T3 in 2015 and T13 last year when just a shot outside the top 10. Previously, he'd cashed just once in four starts in Qatar but that old form looks irrelevant now. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Bernd Wiesberger caressed a typically neat round of 4-under-par 35-33=68 to finish T4 in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on 15-under 273, two behind the winner Tommy Fleetwood. The Austrian is little short of a machine on the regular European Tour; this result is his seventh finish of T7 or better on the bounce and his second top six performance at the Abu Dhabi GC. As if to highlight his relentless nature it was also his second consecutive bogey-free 68 of the weekend. After opening the final lap with seven straight pars he made his move around the turn, circling 8, 10 and 11. In truth he was always a little adrift of the lead, but he did have chances late on. At 16 his 8-iron approach came up short, but left a makeable putt; it grazed the hole. At the next an 8'0" birdie putt slipped by. Chasing a final hole eagle he found a greenside trap, but got up and down for birdie.

The Austrian team looks a little lop-sided to contend in this year's World Cup of Golf at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia. Bernd Wiesberger's last seven results threaten to be typical of his career. He has six finishes of T7 or better in that spell. The exception? The WGC-HSBC Champions – continuing his recent trend of superb form on the European Tour whilst struggling to translate it to the higher echelons. That said, there can be no argument with him being in great nick and he does have some solid course form, having finished T14 at the 2009 JBWere Masters. Moreover he was also T12 in this tournament when it was held at nearby (and similar) Royal Melbourne in 2013. His team-mate Martin Wiegele has twice played on the Melbourne sandbelt, finising MC-T66. Even more relevantly, perhaps, he made just one top 25 on this year's Challenge Tour, and that was no better than T11. He's also made the top ten just twice in six years on the European Tour – and both times the events were weather affected, the 36-hole Madeira Island Open in 2014 and the 54-hole 2011 Scottish Open. Source: PGATour.com