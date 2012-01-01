Player Page

James Hahn

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (35) / 11/2/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 180

Latest News

Recent News

James Hahn hoisted the hardware after the 2016 Wells Fargo Championship hosted at Quail Hollow Golf Club, and will attempt to defend his title this week as the host track moves to Eagle Point Golf Club.
With Quail Hollow prepping for the PGA Championship, Hahn will have to attempt his title defense at another Tom Fazio design, Eagle Point Golf Club. Just like the usual host venue, this week's track is a lengthy par 72. The most spectacular part of Hahn's 2016 victory was the fact he arrived on the heels of eight straight missed cut. This time around his form is much better, earning paychecks in six of his last seven starts. Currently ranked outside the top 80 in all sub-categories of strokes gained, it would be a bit surprising to see him play his way back into the winner's circle this week. May 1 - 7:01 PM
Source: PGATOUR.com
More James Hahn Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017140 0 1 05601722118120
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
RBC Heritagen/a000524700
The Masters4800010441620
Shell Houston Open4900015451020
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard4900013441410
Valspar Championship410001151910
Genesis Open280011349810
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am580001252530
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a000524610
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000426600
Sony Open in Hawaii360001944900
Tournament of Champions2200116451000
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open150002045700
CIMB Classic90002340900
Safeway Openn/a000627210
 

 