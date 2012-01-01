James Hahn Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (35) / 11/2/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 180

James Hahn hoisted the hardware after the 2016 Wells Fargo Championship hosted at Quail Hollow Golf Club, and will attempt to defend his title this week as the host track moves to Eagle Point Golf Club. With Quail Hollow prepping for the PGA Championship, Hahn will have to attempt his title defense at another Tom Fazio design, Eagle Point Golf Club. Just like the usual host venue, this week's track is a lengthy par 72. The most spectacular part of Hahn's 2016 victory was the fact he arrived on the heels of eight straight missed cut. This time around his form is much better, earning paychecks in six of his last seven starts. Currently ranked outside the top 80 in all sub-categories of strokes gained, it would be a bit surprising to see him play his way back into the winner's circle this week. Source: PGATOUR.com

World No. 80 James Hahn preps for his second Masters Tournament and has a first-round tee time of 11:29AM (EDT) with 1991 champ Ian Woosnam and amateur Brad Dalke. The 35-year-old has two TOUR titles in 120 career starts, both in extra time. The first, the 2015 Northern Trust Open, earned his first invite to ANGC seven weeks later, where he missed the cut (by one) after rounds of 73-74. The UC-Berkeley alum earned his second invite with his win at the 2016 Wells Fargo Championship, where he entered the week off eight consecutive missed cuts. Overall, this is his eighth major appearance with a T49 (2016 U.S. Open) his best among three cashes. The Scottsdale, Arizona, resident checks in at 79th in the FedExCup standings going 9-for-12 on the season with three top 25s and one top 10, a T9 at the no-cut CIMB Classic back in October. Source: Masters.com

World No. 74 James Hahn back-pedaled to a 1-over-par 37-35=72 in the second round of the Valspar Championship to post 5-under 137, down four spots to T8 with play still in progress. The 35-year-old conjured four (of 13) fairways and 11 greens in regulation, gaining 0.781 strokes approaching-the-green but losing strokes in all other categories, lowlighted by a -0.774 SG: Off-the-Tee. The UC-Berkeley alum overshadowed birdie-2s at holes 4 and 13, from 19'2" and 16'6", respectively, with bogeys at 1, 8 and 10, all failed scrambles. He posted 1.818 putts per GIR and took 30 swipes with the flat stick.