Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Tyler Skaggs (oblique) to miss 10-12 weeks
Pederson (groin) begins rehab assignment Mon.
Miguel Cabrera (groin) to return on Tuesday
Ryan Braun (back) not in Monday's lineup
Evan Longoria dealing with plantar fasciitis?
Steven Souza (hand) back in Rays' lineup
Zach Britton (forearm) expected back Tuesday
Avisail Garcia (groin) not in lineup Monday
Rays activate RHP Odorizzi from disabled list
Blue Jays place Sanchez (finger) on 10-day DL
Chris Davis (elbow) back in lineup Monday
Addison Russell not in Monday's lineup
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hahn heads to new course for WFC defense
Robby Shelton punches ticket to Wells Fargo
Brown & Kisner fall short in Zurich playoff
Smith & Blixt win Zurich in Monday playoff
Spieth & Palmer solo 4th; five shy of playoff
Kraft & Tway finish solo 3rd with 11-under 61
Blixt & Smith head to Monday playoff with 64
Kisner forces playoff w/ walk-off hole-out 3
Chase Koepka earns top-5 exemption in NOLA
Recalculation rewards Poulter w/ TOUR status
Zurich finale suspended; dangerous weather
Levy lands Volvo China Open for second time
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Negredo has his revenge against Man City
James Hahn
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 11/2/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 180
Latest News
Recent News
James Hahn hoisted the hardware after the 2016 Wells Fargo Championship hosted at Quail Hollow Golf Club, and will attempt to defend his title this week as the host track moves to Eagle Point Golf Club.
With Quail Hollow prepping for the PGA Championship, Hahn will have to attempt his title defense at another Tom Fazio design, Eagle Point Golf Club. Just like the usual host venue, this week's track is a lengthy par 72. The most spectacular part of Hahn's 2016 victory was the fact he arrived on the heels of eight straight missed cut. This time around his form is much better, earning paychecks in six of his last seven starts. Currently ranked outside the top 80 in all sub-categories of strokes gained, it would be a bit surprising to see him play his way back into the winner's circle this week.
May 1 - 7:01 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
World No. 80 James Hahn preps for his second Masters Tournament and has a first-round tee time of 11:29AM (EDT) with 1991 champ Ian Woosnam and amateur Brad Dalke.
The 35-year-old has two TOUR titles in 120 career starts, both in extra time. The first, the 2015 Northern Trust Open, earned his first invite to ANGC seven weeks later, where he missed the cut (by one) after rounds of 73-74. The UC-Berkeley alum earned his second invite with his win at the 2016 Wells Fargo Championship, where he entered the week off eight consecutive missed cuts. Overall, this is his eighth major appearance with a T49 (2016 U.S. Open) his best among three cashes. The Scottsdale, Arizona, resident checks in at 79th in the FedExCup standings going 9-for-12 on the season with three top 25s and one top 10, a T9 at the no-cut CIMB Classic back in October.
Apr 5 - 2:19 PM
Source:
Masters.com
World No. 74 James Hahn back-pedaled to a 1-over-par 37-35=72 in the second round of the Valspar Championship to post 5-under 137, down four spots to T8 with play still in progress.
The 35-year-old conjured
four
(of 13) fairways and 11 greens in regulation, gaining 0.781 strokes approaching-the-green but losing strokes in all other categories, lowlighted by a -0.774 SG: Off-the-Tee. The UC-Berkeley alum overshadowed birdie-2s at holes 4 and 13, from 19'2" and 16'6", respectively, with bogeys at 1, 8 and 10, all failed scrambles. He posted 1.818 putts per GIR and took 30 swipes with the flat stick.
Mar 10 - 5:56 PM
James Hahn coasted to a bogey-free, 6-under-par 33-32=65 during the opening round of the Valspar Championship, finding himself three strokes off the early pacesetter Jim Herman.
Hahn was striking it well all day, splitting 11 (of 13) fairways en route to 14 greens in regulation. He let his flat stick go to town from there, splashing home three putts from outside 11 feet. That includes a 20'3" birdie roll at the par-4 12th. Hahn walked off the course gaining 3.056 strokes putting on the round. In eight previous rounds at the Copperhead Course, his best was a 2-under 69 so this will go in the books as his new low here at the Valspar.
Mar 9 - 2:19 PM
Hahn heads to new course for WFC defense
May 1 - 7:01 PM
Hahn returns for second Masters Tournament
Apr 5 - 2:19 PM
Hahn backs up w/ 1-over 72 in R2 at Valspar
Mar 10 - 5:56 PM
James Hahn blemish-free in Valspar opener
Mar 9 - 2:19 PM
More James Hahn Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
C. Koepka
PGA
(1172)
2
D. Johnson
PGA
(723)
3
K. Stadler
PGA
(590)
4
B. Davis
PGA
(492)
5
T. Clark
PGA
(484)
6
B. Curtis
PGA
(483)
7
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(478)
8
C. Knost
PGA
(477)
9
T. Woods
PGA
(467)
10
S. Bae
PGA
(443)
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
14
0
0
1
0
560
172
2
118
12
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
RBC Heritage
n/a
0
0
0
5
24
7
0
0
The Masters
48
0
0
0
10
44
16
2
0
Shell Houston Open
49
0
0
0
15
45
10
2
0
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard
49
0
0
0
13
44
14
1
0
Valspar Championship
41
0
0
0
11
51
9
1
0
Genesis Open
28
0
0
1
13
49
8
1
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
58
0
0
0
12
52
5
3
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
24
6
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
26
6
0
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
36
0
0
0
19
44
9
0
0
Tournament of Champions
22
0
0
1
16
45
10
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
15
0
0
0
20
45
7
0
0
CIMB Classic
9
0
0
0
23
40
9
0
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
27
2
1
0
Headlines
GolfSixes Preview
May 1
Volvo China Open winner Alexander Levy will hope to shine again for France as the European Tour launches a brand new format with the inaugural GolfSixes.
