Marc Warren

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bullpen Review: NL Review
Feb 8
Lowdown: Nap Time in Texas
Feb 8
Podcast: Giants Check-In
Feb 6
Lowdown: Hammel Finds A Home
Feb 5
Podcast: Rays Check-In
Feb 4
Podcast: Phillies Check-In
Feb 2
2017 All Bullpen Review
Feb 2
Podcast: Diamondbacks Check-In
Feb 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mike Trout will not participate in WBC
Former Giants reliever Javier Lopez retires
Angels add RHP Yusmeiro Petit on minors deal
Royals finalize contract with Jason Hammel
Bailey sidelined 4-6 wks after elbow surgery
Red Sox sign Quentin to minor league deal
Twins sign Craig Breslow to minors contract
Report: Napoli getting 1 year, $8.5M from TEX
Twins agree to minors deal with Drew Stubbs
Diamondbacks, Descalso ink one-year deal
Nationals acquire lefty Enny Romero from TB
Rays re-sign LoMo to one-year, $2.5M pact
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 8
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 8
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Feb 6
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Feb 6
Daily Dose: Pats On Top Again
Feb 6
Super Bowl 51 Matchups
Feb 4
Injury Report: Super Bowl 51
Feb 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Giants do 2-year extension with DC Spagnuolo
Eagles dump CB Leodis McKelvin, pocket $3.2M
Jay Cutler has history with Jets new QB coach
Report: Kyle Shanahan not planning to hire OC
Packers release CB Sam Shields, saving $9M
Falcons fire DC Smith, DL coach Bryan Cox
Le'Veon seeking 3rd opinion on groin surgery
Eagles want LT Jason Peters to take pay cut
Browns cut free agent bust Tramon Williams
McCown released, plans to continue playing
Mike Kafka joining Chiefs' coaching staff
Joseph: We're committed to Lynch, Siemian
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Season Pass Sampler
Feb 8
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 8
Feb 8
Feb. 6 NBA Season Long Podcast
Feb 8
Dose: All The CJ McCollum!
Feb 8
Stats: Ain't No Half Stephen
Feb 7
Dose: Boogie Down w/ 16th tech
Feb 7
NBA Power Rankings: Week 16
Feb 6
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Feb 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Birthday Klay: Thompson scores game-high 28
Celtics' win streak ends at six games vs. SAC
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 29 points vs. TOR
Darren Collison's 26 points lead SAC over BOS
Willie Cauley-Stein lights up w/ Cousins out
Kristaps Porzingis w/ 10-of-19 FGs for 27 pts
Derrick Rose racks up 20/8/7 vs. Clippers
Tyus Stones: Jones hits big shot late vs. TOR
Blake Griffin scores season-high 32 points
DeAndre Jordan w/ 28 & 15, makes 12-of-14 FGs
Austin Rivers dishes career-high 10 assists
Andrew Wiggins posts 31 points vs. Raptors
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Toews Amazing
Feb 9
Granlund Running Wild
Feb 8
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 8
Rangers help AV get 600th win
Feb 8
Line Changes: Fired Down
Feb 7
Dose: Nelson a Hero
Feb 7
PPR: Sebastian Aho is AOK
Feb 6
Grubauer, Talbot and Montoya
Feb 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jonathan Toews scores OT winner vs. Wild
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) will travel with team
Darcy Kuemper to start Wednesday vs. Chicago
Martin Havlat announces his retirement
Capitals set franchise record with 10th SO
Viktor Arvidsson scores 1G, 1A in W over VAN
Ondrej Pavelec injured in loss to Minnesota
Calvin Pickard blanks Habs for 2nd season SO
Mikko Rantanen scores 1st career hat trick
Jason Pominville nets 4 pts in win over WPG
Ben Bishop collects first shutout of 2016-17
Nikita Kucherov picks up 2G in win over LAK
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Smith lands 12-race deal with RBR truck team
NASCAR initiates new damaged car policy
2016 segmentation?: Kevin Harvick 2nd
Brad Keselowski 2nd-best at Pocono
2016 segmentation?: Kyle Busch third
Joey Logano 2nd-best at Phoenix
Derrike Cope returns to Cup series
Rhodes full-time in XFINITY Series in 2017
Smithley in JDM's No. 0 Camaro in 2017
Chastain back with JD Motorsports in 2017
Chris Eggleston back to contend for 2nd title
Ben Kennedy to share RCR's No. 2 Chevy Camaro
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Warren's 63 sets the early pace in Malaysia
Beljan WDs from Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Vaughn Taylor returns for AT&T Pro-Am defense
Reifers backs out of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Els OUT; Hoge IN at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Coletta set for PGA TOUR debut @ Pebble Beach
Two-time Malaysian winner Westwood returns
Schwartzel dusting off cobwebs for Maybank
Patrick Cantlay returns from 816-day hiatus
Fraser with low key prep for Maybank defense
Simpson closes with 64; loses 4-hole playoff
Matsuyama wins back-to-back playoffs at WMPO
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 6
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Watson's competitiveness evokes Jameis, Dak
RapSheet: Chip to Bama possible, not likely
Kenny Hill led FBS with 38 dropped passes
Ex-Mizzou sack maestro Brady transfers to MTS
Big 12 to withhold 25% of Baylor's revenue
49ers to use a 'competitive/toughness grade'
Reuter: OL Dion Dawkins is a 1st round talent
Report: LSU swipes USC RB coach Robinson
Four-star 2018 ATH Woodbey commits to OSU
SBN: Saban, Sark's relationship deteriorated
Army fines Bateman for Wakeyleaks involvement
Schultz: Sarkisian to be Falcons next OC
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 25
Feb 8
Overreaction Monday - Week 24
Feb 6
Team News - Week 24
Feb 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 24
Feb 3
Late Fitness Check GW24
Feb 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW24
Feb 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 24
Feb 2
AM's Perfect XI - Week 24
Feb 2
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
No short-cuts on the road to recovery
Pickford faces a battle to regain No.1 spot
LFC hope Lovren knee injury is not serious
Watford midfielder ruled out for ROS
Aguero unsure over Manchester City future
Caballero ready for goalkeeper battle
Pantilimon progressing nicely from injury
Amartey available for FA Cup replay
FA Cup too soon for Slimani and Ulloa
Fraser thanks Howe for helping him mature
Howe defiant that the Cherries will improve
Saints seek Caceres to cover VVD's injury
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Marc Warren
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 4/1/1981
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 168
Latest News
Recent News
Marc Warren blitzed the Palm Course at Saujana G&CC in round one of the Maybank Championship, his 9-under-par 30-33=63 setting a hot clubhouse target after the morning wave had completed, two better than second placed Phachara Khongwatmai.
The Scot opened his season on the Desert Swing, but at first glance there was little to hint this fast start as he logged T49-T60-MC. Yet an opening 66 in Abu Dhabi had earned him a short-lived T2 and speedy first rounds were also a theme to the end of his 2016 season, where he had shared the 18 hole lead in the British Masters and had sole possession a week later in the Portual Masters. In Kuala Lumpur Thursday he was right back on that early birdie train posting birdie-3s at 1, 4 and 6, but on the front nine it was the par-5s which saw him make most ground thanks to birdie-4 at the 3rd and a eagle-3 at the 8th. In contrast he made no headway on the long holes on the return home, but another three par breakers (12, 14 and 17) completed the bogey-free lap. It comfortably bests his previous low round in Malaysia (68) and he can now look to better his top career finish in the country too; his T9 in the 2015 Malaysian Open is his only top 45 finish there in five starts.
Feb 9 - 2:53 AM
Marc Warren smashed eight birdies on his way to a 6-under-par 32-34=66 in the first round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, good for T2 and two back of the early leader Henrik Stenson.
An opening 68 in 2014 did leave the Scot T4, but at no other time in his 11 previous visits to the Abu Dhabi GC has he been remotely in the hunt for this title. In fact he's only played the weekend three times - only a miserable Friday can stop him making that four now. Playing the back nine first he was hot from the get-go ticking three of his first four holes (10, 11 and 13). A bogey at 15 was a setback he took in his stride, responding with more red at 16 and 18. There was no let-up as he circled 1 and 2 to open the front nine. A second bogey at the 6th was righted when he made birdie-4 at the 8th. The 66 is - by two swings - his low score on the track in 29 laps.
Jan 19 - 5:12 AM
In 12 previous visits to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Marc Warren has struggled to find his A game; he'll hope to change that this week.
Something about the Abu Dhabi GC appears not to fit the Scotsman's eye, as he tries to right a record of 3-for-11, with a best of just T26 back in 2009. His capacity to miss cuts is replicated elsewhere in the United Arab Emirates. At Emirates he is 3-for-10, although every time he makes the weekend there he finishes top 20 (but never top ten). In the elite field DP World Tour Championship four rounds is a given, yet still he hasn't cracked the course code with a best of T21 in four tries. 2016 was a bit of a struggle for him until T5 in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship secured a card, but he won't want to leave it that late this time around. Chances are the big cheque won't be banked this week however.
Jan 17 - 9:34 AM
Marc Warren tacked on a second-round 6-under-par 33-32=65 to his opening 63 and shares the halfway lead on 14-under 128 with defending champion Andy Sullivan in the Portugal Masters at Victoria Clube de Golfe.
One clear overnight, the Scot enjoyed another cruise around the par 72 on Friday, picking off seven birdies to add to the nine he posted on day one which included six straight. Starting with a par at 10, Warren made his first move with a birdie at 12 and added two more at 14 and 15. On the front nine he splashed further red at 2, 3, 6 and 9. The only hole to trouble him so far this week is the 466-yard 7th and today he made his only bogey of the round there for the second day running. "I'm really pleased," said Warren. "It's always tough to follow up a really good score like yesterday. It was good, I tried to stay as patient as I possibly could out there and nice to finish with a three at the last." The third round will begin at 11am local time in three-balls off two tees. Warren goes off alongside Sullivan and Sweden's Jens Fahrbring in the final match at 1pm.
Fri, Oct 21, 2016 08:21:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Warren's 63 sets the early pace in Malaysia
Feb 9 - 2:53 AM
Warren confounds past history in Abu Dhabi
Jan 19 - 5:12 AM
Warren needing to up his game in the U.A.E.
Jan 17 - 9:34 AM
Warren shoots 65; extends lead in Portugal
Fri, Oct 21, 2016 08:21:00 AM
More Marc Warren Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
H. Matsuyama
PGA
(729)
2
P. Cantlay
PGA
(626)
3
P. Perez
PGA
(591)
4
K. Stadler
PGA
(541)
5
J. Day
PGA
(447)
6
T. Woods
PGA
(444)
7
B. An
PGA
(416)
8
T. Clark
PGA
(375)
9
R. McIlroy
PGA
(370)
10
J. Overton
PGA
(367)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
1
0
0
0
0
43
10
0
15
3
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Vaughn Taylor returns to the Monterey Peninsula to defend his 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title. He was a surprise winner.
More GOL Columns
»
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
»
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
»
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
»
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
»
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
»
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
»
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
»
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
GOL Headlines
»
Warren's 63 sets the early pace in Malaysia
»
Beljan WDs from Pebble Beach Pro-Am
»
Vaughn Taylor returns for AT&T Pro-Am defense
»
Reifers backs out of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
»
Els OUT; Hoge IN at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
»
Coletta set for PGA TOUR debut @ Pebble Beach
»
Two-time Malaysian winner Westwood returns
»
Schwartzel dusting off cobwebs for Maybank
»
Patrick Cantlay returns from 816-day hiatus
»
Fraser with low key prep for Maybank defense
»
Simpson closes with 64; loses 4-hole playoff
»
Matsuyama wins back-to-back playoffs at WMPO
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved