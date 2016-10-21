Marc Warren Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (35) / 4/1/1981 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 168

Marc Warren blitzed the Palm Course at Saujana G&CC in round one of the Maybank Championship, his 9-under-par 30-33=63 setting a hot clubhouse target after the morning wave had completed, two better than second placed Phachara Khongwatmai. The Scot opened his season on the Desert Swing, but at first glance there was little to hint this fast start as he logged T49-T60-MC. Yet an opening 66 in Abu Dhabi had earned him a short-lived T2 and speedy first rounds were also a theme to the end of his 2016 season, where he had shared the 18 hole lead in the British Masters and had sole possession a week later in the Portual Masters. In Kuala Lumpur Thursday he was right back on that early birdie train posting birdie-3s at 1, 4 and 6, but on the front nine it was the par-5s which saw him make most ground thanks to birdie-4 at the 3rd and a eagle-3 at the 8th. In contrast he made no headway on the long holes on the return home, but another three par breakers (12, 14 and 17) completed the bogey-free lap. It comfortably bests his previous low round in Malaysia (68) and he can now look to better his top career finish in the country too; his T9 in the 2015 Malaysian Open is his only top 45 finish there in five starts.

Marc Warren smashed eight birdies on his way to a 6-under-par 32-34=66 in the first round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, good for T2 and two back of the early leader Henrik Stenson. An opening 68 in 2014 did leave the Scot T4, but at no other time in his 11 previous visits to the Abu Dhabi GC has he been remotely in the hunt for this title. In fact he's only played the weekend three times - only a miserable Friday can stop him making that four now. Playing the back nine first he was hot from the get-go ticking three of his first four holes (10, 11 and 13). A bogey at 15 was a setback he took in his stride, responding with more red at 16 and 18. There was no let-up as he circled 1 and 2 to open the front nine. A second bogey at the 6th was righted when he made birdie-4 at the 8th. The 66 is - by two swings - his low score on the track in 29 laps.

In 12 previous visits to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Marc Warren has struggled to find his A game; he'll hope to change that this week. Something about the Abu Dhabi GC appears not to fit the Scotsman's eye, as he tries to right a record of 3-for-11, with a best of just T26 back in 2009. His capacity to miss cuts is replicated elsewhere in the United Arab Emirates. At Emirates he is 3-for-10, although every time he makes the weekend there he finishes top 20 (but never top ten). In the elite field DP World Tour Championship four rounds is a given, yet still he hasn't cracked the course code with a best of T21 in four tries. 2016 was a bit of a struggle for him until T5 in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship secured a card, but he won't want to leave it that late this time around. Chances are the big cheque won't be banked this week however.