Marc Warren

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (35) / 4/1/1981
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 168

Marc Warren blitzed the Palm Course at Saujana G&CC in round one of the Maybank Championship, his 9-under-par 30-33=63 setting a hot clubhouse target after the morning wave had completed, two better than second placed Phachara Khongwatmai.
The Scot opened his season on the Desert Swing, but at first glance there was little to hint this fast start as he logged T49-T60-MC. Yet an opening 66 in Abu Dhabi had earned him a short-lived T2 and speedy first rounds were also a theme to the end of his 2016 season, where he had shared the 18 hole lead in the British Masters and had sole possession a week later in the Portual Masters. In Kuala Lumpur Thursday he was right back on that early birdie train posting birdie-3s at 1, 4 and 6, but on the front nine it was the par-5s which saw him make most ground thanks to birdie-4 at the 3rd and a eagle-3 at the 8th. In contrast he made no headway on the long holes on the return home, but another three par breakers (12, 14 and 17) completed the bogey-free lap. It comfortably bests his previous low round in Malaysia (68) and he can now look to better his top career finish in the country too; his T9 in the 2015 Malaysian Open is his only top 45 finish there in five starts. Feb 9 - 2:53 AM
