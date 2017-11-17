Player Page

Brice Garnett

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (34) / 9/6/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 175

Brice Garnett flirted with the course record (62) at Corales Golf Club on his way toward a bogey-free, 9-under-par 33-30=63 during round one of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, good for the early clubhouse lead as the afternoon wave takes the course.
The Web.com Tour grad arrived with a little course experience but it was nothing to write home about. While playing this course last year on the Web.com circuit he posted rounds of 73-67 to miss the cut. Perhaps he figured out what not to do during that first competitive round. Today, he started on the 10th tee and rattled off birdies in six of his first eight holes. This course features generous fairways and Garnett took advantage, striping 13 (of 14) fairways en route to 14 greens in regulation. After his round he called this a second-shot golf course, needing to catch fire with the putter to compete. He did that today as he needed just 24 swipes of the putter, one-putting on 12 holes today. If this lead holds it would be his first career R1 lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR, although he did have a solo lead through 36 holes during the 2014 Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial Country Club. This beats his previous low round on TOUR (65, which he's posted five times in 255 career rou Mar 22 - 1:20 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2018110 0 0 142112039680
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Valspar Championship3100012491100
The Honda Classicn/a000324720
Genesis Openn/a000423720
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3500018421200
Farmers Insurance Open3500011511000
CareerBuilder Challenge630011449800
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000425700
The RSM Classic290001944720
OHL Classic at Mayakoba250011350800
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a101519920
Safeway Open1700017451000
 

 