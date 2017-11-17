Brice Garnett

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rafael Montero to have Tommy John surgery
Cardinals could break camp without a closer
Steven Souza diagnosed with shoulder strain
McCutchen homers as Giants crush D-Backs
Carrasco diagnosed with left foot contusion
Zunino blasts three homers versus Brewers
David Phelps to have Tommy John surgery
Aaron Judge homers twice against Orioles
Camargo (oblique) will start season on DL
Kris Bryant belts first Cactus League homer
Yu Darvish notches 7 Ks in win over Texas
Eric Hosmer tallies fourth spring home run
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jets, Browns to host free agent CB EJ Gaines
Brock Osweiler visiting the Dolphins Thursday
Stunner: Giants trade Pierre-Paul to Bucs
Mike Davis re-signs with Seattle on 1-yr deal
DAL, NYJ, BAL, CLE all interested in Hurns
Frank Gore visiting the Dolphins on Thursday
Manziel will throw at San Diego's Pro Day
Corey Grant signs second-round tender
Kendall Wright visiting the Chiefs Thursday
'Overwhelming sense' is Darnold goes No. 1
Cameron Meredith drawing interest from Ravens
Falcons GM: 'No timetable' for Matt Ryan deal
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Lauri Markkanen is optimistic for Friday
Andrew Harrison (wrist) is questionable
Kawhi's teammates 'implore' him to return
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) hopeful for Saturday
Jonathan Isaac and Simmons ruled out
Kelly Oubre scores 21 points w/ full line
LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs win 5th straight
Khris Middleton scores 23 points in loss
Anthony Davis (shin) gets 28 & 13, five blks
E'Twaun Moore hits 10-of-15 FG, scores 23 pts
Jabari Parker scores 20 points in 30 minutes
Jrue Holiday (illness) needs IV at halftime
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Hawks losing Jonathan Toews for a few games
Auston Matthews is set to return on Thursday
Evgeny Kuznetsov won't be back Thursday
Philipp Grubauer is likely to start Thursday
Seth Jones will be a game-time decision
Alex Lyon will start Thursday vs. NYR
John Gibson makes 29 saves in road shutout
Ryan Donato scores again on Wednesday night
Jaden Schwartz scores twice in win over BOS
Jake Guentzel nets 1G, 2A in win over Habs
Derek Stepan collects 1G, 1A in win over BUF
Torey Krug (UBI) won't play on Wed night
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Chavous: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 advance
DiBenedetto: 25th to 31st on short, flats
Keselowski aims for longest M’ville streak
3 of Austin Dillon’s 10 top-5s are on shorts
Cole Whitt is best on shorts with No. 72
Martinsville is one of Kevin Harvick’s worst
Houff to make April debut in XFINITY Series
Burton: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 notes
Gilliland: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 notes
Gragson: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 notes
Preece team penalized post-event in Fontana
Busch's team penalized after Fontana event
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Garnett grabs Corales lead w/ career-low 63
Amateur Tony Romo makes PGA TOUR debut
Uihlein cruises to R1 win over Rory McIlroy
Wiesberger downs poor D. Johnson in Dell MP
Electric Watson thrashes Grace & Austin CC
Poulter upsets Fleetwood in R1 of WGC-MP
Grinding Spieth claims opening Match Play win
J. Thomas holds on against putter-less List
Dustin Johnson looks to defend at Austin CC
Cejka WDs ahead of Corales Championship
Koepka declared OUT for the 2018 Masters
Justin Rose takes a pass on WGC-Match Play
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jeremiah: Multiple teams see Darnold as No. 1
Chris Robison back after two-day suspension
Zierlein: Teams turned off by USC RB Jones
Mo Hurst suggests he's cleared for pro day
Broncos T Okorafor to visit PHI and WAS
Browns owner Haslam attends Darnold's pro day
Report: Tagovailoa (thumb) has mere sprain
Eastern Michigan football not going anywhere
Auburn WR Ryan Davis (shoulder) cleared
Darnold meets with Browns, Giants for pro day
Derwin James opts out of pro day drill work
Georgia RB White (knee) not ready for contact
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United early
Collins back on the West Ham treatment table
Holgate out amid fears his season is over
Hart ready to fight for England place
Leicester star in doubt ahead of Algeria duty
Injury casts doubt over United duo
Belgium unlikely to risk Thibaut Courtois
Blues teenage sensation out for the season
Begovic rests during the international break
Injury sends Bertrand back to Southampton
One year extension for Ashley Young
Young backs Shaw in spite of criticism
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Brice Garnett
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Brice Garnett
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 9/6/1983
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 175
Latest News
Recent News
Brice Garnett flirted with the course record (62) at Corales Golf Club on his way toward a bogey-free, 9-under-par 33-30=63 during round one of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, good for the early clubhouse lead as the afternoon wave takes the course.
The Web.com Tour grad arrived with a little course experience but it was nothing to write home about. While playing this course last year on the Web.com circuit he posted rounds of 73-67 to miss the cut. Perhaps he figured out what
not
to do during that first competitive round. Today, he started on the 10th tee and rattled off birdies in six of his first eight holes. This course features generous fairways and Garnett took advantage, striping 13 (of 14) fairways en route to 14 greens in regulation. After his round he called this a second-shot golf course, needing to catch fire with the putter to compete. He did that today as he needed just 24 swipes of the putter, one-putting on 12 holes today. If this lead holds it would be his first career R1 lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR, although he did have a solo lead through 36 holes during the 2014 Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial Country Club. This beats his previous low round on TOUR (65, which he's posted five times in 255 career rou
Mar 22 - 1:20 PM
Facing off with the Plantation Course at Sea Island Resort, Brice Garnett scraped together a 3-under-par 35-34=69 during round two of The RSM Classic, maintaining a spot inside the top 10 with a two-day tally of 8-under 134.
Last year's leading money earner on the Web.com Tour already has a pair of top 25s this fall (4 starts). He's continuing that fine form this week as he's traded 11 birdies with just three bogeys thru 36 holes. It's all been set up with steady play off the tee, missing just four (of 28) fairways so far. Garnett also finds himself inside the top 15 currently in the GIR department (80.56%). The 34-year-old is now 4-for-4 at The RSM Classic and will look to improve upon his previous best RSM finish of T36 (2014).
Fri, Nov 17, 2017 04:11:00 PM
Brice Garnett glued together a 5-under-par 35-30=65 while taking on Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course during round one of The RSM Classic, giving him a nice start to the week as he readies for the Plantation Course on day two.
Garnett opened on the back nine and got the scoring started early. He scribbled just two pars on the outward nine, circling six birdies while swallowing a lone bogey to make the turn at 5-under. Highlights included a four-pack of putts converted from 10 feet or longer, with the longest coming from 21'7" for birdie at the par-4 18th. Garnett would add one from even longer (27 feet) on his homeward nine, but the majority of his closing holes resulted in GIR and then two-putt for par. Making his fourth start at this event, Garnett has never missed the cut here but he has failed to play the final round (MDF) in each of his last two trips to Sea Island. The Web.com Tour grad opened the fall in the top spot on the reshuffle but will fall down that list unless he maintains today's pace for two or three more rounds.
Thu, Nov 16, 2017 05:02:00 PM
Brice Garnett is looking for an early-season splash as he turns his attention toward this week's OHL Classic at Mayakoba.
The two-time Web.com Tour grad (2013, 2017) has just four top 10s on the PGA TOUR, in 78 starts. Two of them have come on this week's venue (2015 and 2016 editions). In fact, 8-of-10 rounds have been posted at 69 or better here for Garnett. El Camaleón Golf Club clearly suits his eye more than most PGA TOUR stops. The 34-year-old has also picked up a pair of Web.com Tour wins since the last time he made an appearance here, surely adding to his confidence if he finds himself in the mix again. His recent success on the Web.com circuit combined with his course history makes him a very lively sleeper this week for the OHL Classic.
Tue, Nov 7, 2017 08:01:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Garnett grabs Corales lead w/ career-low 63
Mar 22 - 1:20 PM
Garnett striking it well thru two RSM rounds
Fri, Nov 17, 2017 04:11:00 PM
Garnett gets off to a fast start at the RSM
Thu, Nov 16, 2017 05:02:00 PM
Garnett has tools to contend at OHL Classic
Tue, Nov 7, 2017 08:01:00 PM
More Brice Garnett Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
11
0
0
0
1
421
120
3
96
8
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Valspar Championship
31
0
0
0
12
49
11
0
0
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
0
3
24
7
2
0
Genesis Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
23
7
2
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
35
0
0
0
18
42
12
0
0
Farmers Insurance Open
35
0
0
0
11
51
10
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
63
0
0
1
14
49
8
0
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
4
25
7
0
0
The RSM Classic
29
0
0
0
19
44
7
2
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
25
0
0
1
13
50
8
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
1
0
1
5
19
9
2
0
Safeway Open
17
0
0
0
17
45
10
0
0
DFS Dish: Corales Championship
Mar 21
Josh Culp dives into some DFS strategy for the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.
