Brice Garnett Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (34) / 9/6/1983 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 175

Latest News Recent News

Brice Garnett flirted with the course record (62) at Corales Golf Club on his way toward a bogey-free, 9-under-par 33-30=63 during round one of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, good for the early clubhouse lead as the afternoon wave takes the course. The Web.com Tour grad arrived with a little course experience but it was nothing to write home about. While playing this course last year on the Web.com circuit he posted rounds of 73-67 to miss the cut. Perhaps he figured out what not to do during that first competitive round. Today, he started on the 10th tee and rattled off birdies in six of his first eight holes. This course features generous fairways and Garnett took advantage, striping 13 (of 14) fairways en route to 14 greens in regulation. After his round he called this a second-shot golf course, needing to catch fire with the putter to compete. He did that today as he needed just 24 swipes of the putter, one-putting on 12 holes today. If this lead holds it would be his first career R1 lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR, although he did have a solo lead through 36 holes during the 2014 Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial Country Club. This beats his previous low round on TOUR (65, which he's posted five times in 255 career rou

Facing off with the Plantation Course at Sea Island Resort, Brice Garnett scraped together a 3-under-par 35-34=69 during round two of The RSM Classic, maintaining a spot inside the top 10 with a two-day tally of 8-under 134. Last year's leading money earner on the Web.com Tour already has a pair of top 25s this fall (4 starts). He's continuing that fine form this week as he's traded 11 birdies with just three bogeys thru 36 holes. It's all been set up with steady play off the tee, missing just four (of 28) fairways so far. Garnett also finds himself inside the top 15 currently in the GIR department (80.56%). The 34-year-old is now 4-for-4 at The RSM Classic and will look to improve upon his previous best RSM finish of T36 (2014).

Brice Garnett glued together a 5-under-par 35-30=65 while taking on Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course during round one of The RSM Classic, giving him a nice start to the week as he readies for the Plantation Course on day two. Garnett opened on the back nine and got the scoring started early. He scribbled just two pars on the outward nine, circling six birdies while swallowing a lone bogey to make the turn at 5-under. Highlights included a four-pack of putts converted from 10 feet or longer, with the longest coming from 21'7" for birdie at the par-4 18th. Garnett would add one from even longer (27 feet) on his homeward nine, but the majority of his closing holes resulted in GIR and then two-putt for par. Making his fourth start at this event, Garnett has never missed the cut here but he has failed to play the final round (MDF) in each of his last two trips to Sea Island. The Web.com Tour grad opened the fall in the top spot on the reshuffle but will fall down that list unless he maintains today's pace for two or three more rounds.