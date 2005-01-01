Padraig Harrinton has withdrawn from this week's FedEx St. Jude Classic, citing an elbow injury after being hit by the practice swing of an amateur. Charlie Wi will take his spot in the field.

Two-time Honda Classic champion and World No. 148 Padraig Harrington is 4-for-8 in the kickoff event of the Florida Swing and tees it up the first two rounds with Justin Thomas and defending champ Adam Scott.

World No. 150 Padraig Harrington birdied his final three holes en route to a 4-under-par 34-33=67 in today's first round of the Genesis Open, currently T3 among the morning wave.

The 45-year-old is making his 11th straight appearance at Riviera CC and owns a pair top 10s, including a best of T3 in 2008. More recently, he posted T56/2015 and T45 last year (71-70-66-75). The Irishman is fully exempt on TOUR through the end of this season from his win at the 2015 Honda Classic. He won his 11th European Tour title at the Portugal Masters back in October, played the 3-event Desert Swing in T46-T55-T31, then took nine weeks off. Harrington opened the PGA TOUR season with three straight missed cuts (Farmers, Phoenix Open, AT&T Pro-Am). He circled five birdies today against one square on 12 (of 13) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, with his longest conversion of 26'3" coming at the par-4 seventh.