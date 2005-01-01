Player Page

Padraig Harrington

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (45) / 8/31/1971
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 170

Padraig Harrinton has withdrawn from this week's FedEx St. Jude Classic, citing an elbow injury after being hit by the practice swing of an amateur. Charlie Wi will take his spot in the field.
Harrington shared the story via Twitter saying, "I was hit on the elbow with a practice swing by an amateur I was coaching at an outing." The Irishman was set to make his 11th appearance at the St. Jude Classic with a pair of top 10s already on his TPC Southwind resume. Gamers should consider this a freak injury and you would expect it to be a short-term injury that gets better with some ice and rest. Jun 6 - 11:35 AM
Source: Padraig Harrington (Twitter)
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201760 0 0 02004815520
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide3100111481200
The Honda Classicn/a000522810
Genesis Open390001251900
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am10000011301210
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a000427500
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000522900
 

 