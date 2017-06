Harrington shared the story via Twitter saying, "I was hit on the elbow with a practice swing by an amateur I was coaching at an outing." The Irishman was set to make his 11th appearance at the St. Jude Classic with a pair of top 10s already on his TPC Southwind resume. Gamers should consider this a freak injury and you would expect it to be a short-term injury that gets better with some ice and rest.

The 45-year-old won his first (of six) TOUR titles at the Honda in 2005, prevailing in a playoff at CC at Mirasol (Sunset). He won again in 2015 (at the current venue), his most recent TOUR title, also in sudden death, defeating then-rookie Daniel Berger in a two-hole playoff. The Ulsterman claimed the 2015 edition on a sponsor invite and as a 200/1 dog and finished T43 last year in defense. He's in the final season of fully exempt status from the 2015 win, and enters the week 1-for-4, cashing a T39 last week at the weather-plagued Genesis Open. Gamers should also be aware that Harrington is playing through a trapped nerve in his neck , making him a risky option in any format.

Two-time Honda Classic champion and World No. 148 Padraig Harrington is 4-for-8 in the kickoff event of the Florida Swing and tees it up the first two rounds with Justin Thomas and defending champ Adam Scott.

World No. 150 Padraig Harrington birdied his final three holes en route to a 4-under-par 34-33=67 in today's first round of the Genesis Open, currently T3 among the morning wave.

The 45-year-old is making his 11th straight appearance at Riviera CC and owns a pair top 10s, including a best of T3 in 2008. More recently, he posted T56/2015 and T45 last year (71-70-66-75). The Irishman is fully exempt on TOUR through the end of this season from his win at the 2015 Honda Classic. He won his 11th European Tour title at the Portugal Masters back in October, played the 3-event Desert Swing in T46-T55-T31, then took nine weeks off. Harrington opened the PGA TOUR season with three straight missed cuts (Farmers, Phoenix Open, AT&T Pro-Am). He circled five birdies today against one square on 12 (of 13) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, with his longest conversion of 26'3" coming at the par-4 seventh.