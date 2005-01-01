Welcome,
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Marwin Gonzalez exits game with hand injury
Justin Bour (ankle) might be placed on DL
Devon Travis (wrist) sitting out on Monday
Pederson (concussion) could begin rehab Fri.
Wood (shoulder) expects to start this weekend
Kolten Wong (elbow) could be activated Friday
Aaron Sanchez (blister) plays catch Monday
Jayson Werth (foot) lands on disabled list
Cubs place Wade Davis on paternity leave
DL hasn't been ruled out for Napoli (back)
E-Rod (knee) likely shut down for 3-4 weeks
Schebler (shoulder) aiming to play Tuesday
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Padraig Harrington
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
45
) / 8/31/1971
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 170
Latest News
Recent News
Padraig Harrinton has withdrawn from this week's FedEx St. Jude Classic, citing an elbow injury after being hit by the practice swing of an amateur. Charlie Wi will take his spot in the field.
Harrington shared the story via
Twitter
saying, "I was hit on the elbow with a practice swing by an amateur I was coaching at an outing." The Irishman was set to make his 11th appearance at the St. Jude Classic with a pair of top 10s already on his TPC Southwind resume. Gamers should consider this a freak injury and you would expect it to be a short-term injury that gets better with some ice and rest.
Jun 6 - 11:35 AM
Source:
Padraig Harrington (Twitter)
Two-time Honda Classic champion and World No. 148 Padraig Harrington is 4-for-8 in the kickoff event of the Florida Swing and tees it up the first two rounds with Justin Thomas and defending champ Adam Scott.
The 45-year-old won his first (of six) TOUR titles at the Honda in 2005, prevailing in a playoff at CC at Mirasol (Sunset). He won again in 2015 (at the current venue), his most recent TOUR title, also in sudden death, defeating then-rookie Daniel Berger in a two-hole playoff. The Ulsterman claimed the 2015 edition on a sponsor invite and as a 200/1 dog and finished T43 last year in defense. He's in the final season of fully exempt status from the 2015 win, and enters the week 1-for-4, cashing a T39 last week at the weather-plagued Genesis Open. Gamers should also be aware that Harrington is
playing through a trapped nerve in his neck
, making him a risky option in any format.
Feb 22 - 2:32 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
World No. 150 Padraig Harrington birdied his final three holes en route to a 4-under-par 34-33=67 in today's first round of the Genesis Open, currently T3 among the morning wave.
The 45-year-old is making his 11th straight appearance at Riviera CC and owns a pair top 10s, including a best of T3 in 2008. More recently, he posted T56/2015 and T45 last year (71-70-66-75). The Irishman is fully exempt on TOUR through the end of this season from his win at the 2015 Honda Classic. He won his 11th European Tour title at the Portugal Masters back in October, played the 3-event Desert Swing in T46-T55-T31, then took nine weeks off. Harrington opened the PGA TOUR season with three straight missed cuts (Farmers, Phoenix Open, AT&T Pro-Am). He circled five birdies today against one square on 12 (of 13) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, with his longest conversion of 26'3" coming at the par-4 seventh.
Feb 16 - 4:37 PM
Padraig Harrington makes his annual pilgrimage back to the Monterey Peninsula for this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The Irishman will never turn away from a chance to play some links golf. This will be his 11th straight appearance at this event. He is 7-for-10 overall and highlights include a T7 in 2012 as well as three other finishes of T21 or better. The only down side for gamers is his recent form as he arrives on the heels of missed cuts at the Farmers as well as the Waste Management Phoenix Open. On the bright side, this will be his third straight week in action, so perhaps he's worked out some of the kinks. If the weather picks up like it's supposed to this week, Harrington will likely relish the task.
Feb 8 - 1:16 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Padraig Harrington (elbow) WDs from SJC
Jun 6 - 11:35 AM
Harrington is a two-time Honda champion
Feb 22 - 2:32 PM
Trip-birdie finish lifts Harrington to 67
Feb 16 - 4:37 PM
Harrington ready for the elements at the AT&T
Feb 8 - 1:16 PM
More Padraig Harrington Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
6
0
0
0
0
200
48
1
55
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
31
0
0
1
11
48
12
0
0
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
0
5
22
8
1
0
Genesis Open
39
0
0
0
12
51
9
0
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
100
0
0
0
11
30
12
1
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
27
5
0
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
22
9
0
0
Dufner wins the Memorial by 3
Jun 5
Jason Dufner overcame two weather delays and a 4-shot deficit with 4-under 68 to win the Memorial Tournament by three shots.
