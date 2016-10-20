Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Myers OKs move to OF if Padres get Hosmer
Report: Stanton decision expected this week
Shohei Ohtani has met with all seven teams
Keuchel dealt with foot injury in second half
Rangers ink Mike Minor to 3-year, $28M deal
Angels 'remain interested' in Carlos Santana
Angels also had meeting with Shohei Ohtani
Cubs showing interest in RP Brandon Kintzler
Royals ink Wily Peralta to one-year contract
Cardinals announce deal with Miles Mikolas
Angels sign former Braves prospect Maitan
Yankees officially name Aaron Boone manager
Matthew Baldwin
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Matthew Baldwin
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 2/25/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 174
Latest News
Recent News
Matthew Baldwin is down at 996 in the world rankings after injury and loss of form but he's on track for a good week in the Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club thanks to a first-round 7-under-par 32-32=64 putting him just one behind early clubhouse leader Keenan Davidse.
The Englishman, perhaps boosted by watching his Liverpool team win 7-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday night, made a storming start with eagle-3 at the Bushwillow Course's opening hole and then went birdie-bogey-birdie at the next three. His following 12 holes produced 11 pars but also another eagle, this time at the 12th. The 31-year-old moved to within a shot of the lead thanks to a pair of closing birdies. Baldwin has missed his last five cuts in South Africa but did finish runner-up at the 2013 Nelson Mandela Championship. He now heads to the tougher Firethorn Course in round two.
Dec 7 - 5:19 AM
Matthew Baldwin is resetting the foundations of his career in the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open at Heritage GC, Domaine de Bel Ombre this week.
After three solid years on the main tour (2012-14) Baldwin's career was jolted by injury in 2015 and he lost his card the following season. A year on the Challenge Tour fell short but he squeezed a card at Qualifying School (T25). Opportunities in 2018 will be rare therefore every one must be taken. He missed this event in 2015 and 2016. The first coincided with the start of his injury/form woes which at one point saw him play 25 tournaments and make just one cut. His best golf has witnessed top fives in South Africa (this event is tri-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour), in the wind of linksland, and in far-flung spots (India, Morocco, Colombia), but a really good week would be hard to call with any confidence.
Nov 28 - 3:47 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Matthew Baldwin will play on an invite during this week’s Lyoness Open hosted by the Diamond CC in Atzenbrugg near Vienna.
This will be the Englishman’s fourth appearance in the tournament and on the course, and he has fond memories of his first two visits. In 2013 rounds of 71-66-71 had him T10 with 18 holes to play before a 74 saw him drift back to T25. A year later 68-73-70 had him even closer with Sunday to come: he was T5 but a 72 left him T12. Last year he missed the cut, but there has to be promise in those early efforts, and he can call on the memory of two top 25 on the Challenge Tour in Austria as well. He lost his card last year and is flitting between the main tour and Challenge circuit this term. He was T9 in the Kenya Open and three weeks ago a quarter finalist in the Andalucia Match Play.
Jun 5 - 12:02 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Matthew Baldwin's bid to keep his European Tour card got off to an excellent start as he produced an eight-birdie 7-under-par 32-32=64 in the opening round of the Portugal Masters.
The Englishman is one of those drinking in the last-chance saloon this week and needs a top two finish to retain his playing privileges. After two opening pars, he made his move today by connecting three birdies from Nos. 12-14 and added another at the par-5 17th. He splashed further red at 1, 2 and 5 before dropping his only shot of the day at the long par-4 7th. Unperturbed, Baldwin hit back with a walk-off birdie at 9 to make it a four-way tie at the top alongside David Lipsky, Mikko Korhonen and Callum Shinkwin. The 30-year-old finds himself in this position after failing to register a single top 10 this season. However, that's something he managed at this venue last year when shooting three 69s and a 66 to post T9. That should give him the confidence to know his late bid for a reprieve might just be successful.
Thu, Oct 20, 2016 11:37:00 AM
More Matthew Baldwin Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
1
0
0
0
0
13
9
0
11
3
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
