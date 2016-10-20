Player Page

Matthew Baldwin

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (31) / 2/25/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 174

Matthew Baldwin is down at 996 in the world rankings after injury and loss of form but he's on track for a good week in the Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club thanks to a first-round 7-under-par 32-32=64 putting him just one behind early clubhouse leader Keenan Davidse.
The Englishman, perhaps boosted by watching his Liverpool team win 7-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday night, made a storming start with eagle-3 at the Bushwillow Course's opening hole and then went birdie-bogey-birdie at the next three. His following 12 holes produced 11 pars but also another eagle, this time at the 12th. The 31-year-old moved to within a shot of the lead thanks to a pair of closing birdies. Baldwin has missed his last five cuts in South Africa but did finish runner-up at the 2013 Nelson Mandela Championship. He now heads to the tougher Firethorn Course in round two. Dec 7 - 5:19 AM
