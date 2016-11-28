Player Page

Brooks Koepka

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/3/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 186

Brooks Koepka hoisted the trophy at the 2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open and returns this week for a chance to duplicate that success in the desert.
It's been a tale of two sides for Koepka at TPC Scottsdale. In his 2015 debut he opened with a measly even-par 71 to find himself T64 after day one. He turned on the rocket boosters from there to finish with rounds of 68→64→66 to snag his first PGA TOUR title. The big hitter from Florida State returned the following year with a strong opening 4-under 67 to position himself T5 after day one. From there he backpedaled with rounds of 72→74→69, fading to T41 by week's end. A bit of a letdown is not uncommon for a golfer attempting to defend their first PGA TOUR win, but Koepka arrives at TPC Scottsdale this year as a strong candidate to contend throughout the week. Feb 1 - 11:05 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201720 1 1 0553321620
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000820710
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open20022535910
 

 