Brooks Koepka Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 5/3/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 186

Latest News Recent News

Brooks Koepka hoisted the trophy at the 2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open and returns this week for a chance to duplicate that success in the desert. It's been a tale of two sides for Koepka at TPC Scottsdale. In his 2015 debut he opened with a measly even-par 71 to find himself T64 after day one. He turned on the rocket boosters from there to finish with rounds of 68→64→66 to snag his first PGA TOUR title. The big hitter from Florida State returned the following year with a strong opening 4-under 67 to position himself T5 after day one. From there he backpedaled with rounds of 72→74→69, fading to T41 by week's end. A bit of a letdown is not uncommon for a golfer attempting to defend their first PGA TOUR win, but Koepka arrives at TPC Scottsdale this year as a strong candidate to contend throughout the week. Source: PGATOUR.com

Brooks Koepka arrives at this week's Hero World Challenge fresh off an international victory at the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament. Koepka posted a 3-1-0 record in his Ryder Cup debut at Hazeltine and since then he's rattled off finishes of T40 at the WGC-HSBC Champions, second place at the Shriners, and a win at the Dunlop Phoenix (Japan Golf Tour). The big-hitting American is playing some inspired golf at the moment and this week's course should cater to his strengths, so there is no reason to expect a letdown. With a five-pack of par 5s on the docket, Koepka should be able to rack up the birdies in bunches and perhaps add an eagle or two along the way. The 26-year-old should be strongly considered in all fantasy formats this week. Source: PGATOUR.com

Brooks Koepka, a pre-tourney co-fave at 18/1 outright, orchestrated a 4-under-par 34-33=67 in today's final round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open to finish off his fourth appearance on 18-under 266, good for solo second, two adrift of champion Rod Pampling who shot 65. The 26-year-old began the final frame in a two-way T2 with Pampling, one shy of 54-hole leader Lucas Glover, who shot 69 and finished solo third. He was chasing his second TOUR title in his 65th career start, joining his maiden win at the 2015 WM Phoenix Open where he came from three back in the final round with a 5-under 66 to win by two. The FSU product, who began the week with a career-low 62, mustered seven (of 14) fairways and hit 15 greens in regulation, posting a pedestrian 1.800 putts per GIR and 0.446 SG: Putting. He squared a lone bogey-4 at the fifth (3-putt from 13'4"), saved par from 16'7" at the 11th, and circled birdies at 2 (from 62'6"), 4, 13, 15 and 16. Koepka, T40 last week at the WGC-HSBC, nets his third career runner-up after posting P2-T2 in back-to-back starts last season.