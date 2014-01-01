Patrick Rodgers Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (24) / 6/30/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 165

World No. 165 Patrick Rodgers hung up a bogey-free 5-under-par 33-34=67 on Moving Day at the Farmers Insurance Open to post 9-under 207, good for a share of the 54-hole lead with defending champion Brandt Snedeker, just the second blemish-free lap of the round (Paul Casey, 68), and tying the low lap of the day with two others. After opening in 68 (North Course) and an up-and-down 72 on the South Course at Torrey Pines, the 24-year-old began R3 on 4-under (T11), four back of 18- and 36-hole leader Justin Rose. He landed eight (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, posting 1.692 putts per GIR and 2.075 SG: Putting. The Stanford product opened his scoring with a 26-footer for birdie-4 at six and chased with a 41'9" bomb for birdie at the par-4 seventh. He went back-to-back again at nine and 10, the latter from 10'6", and capped with a two-putt birdie at the par-5 13th. This is Rodgers' first career lead/co-lead after ANY round and is looking for his first TOUR title in his 62nd career start (59 pro). His career best is T2 at the 2015 Wells Fargo.

Playing Torrey Pines South, World No. 165 Patrick Rodgers tacked on an even-par 35-37=72 in today's second round of the Farmers Insurance Open to post 4-under 140, down two spots on the live leaderboard to T10. Beginning off No. 10 tee, the 24-year-old was 2-over thru his first seven, sandwiching birdie-4 at 13 (from 5'1") with bogeys at 11, 14 and 15, all failed scrambles. Over his next nine holes he kept the card clean, adding birdies at 17 and 6, both from inside of seven feet, exchanging bogey-4 at eight (3-putt from 39'2") with a 16-inch birdie at the par-5 ninth. The Stanford product mustered just five (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, losing 1.074 strokes on the greens at the time he signed his card.

Patrick Rodgers pieced together a 4-under-par 33-35=68 during the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open, finding an early spot inside the top 10 on the live leaderboard. The Stanford product missed the cut in his 2016 Farmers debut but he's off to a much better start the second time through. As you'd expect from the big hitter, Rodgers played the par 5s at 3-under-par today. In addition to that three-pack of birdies, he tacked on four more circles on the par 4s to offset three total bogeys. The 24-year-old already has six top 10s to his name, and he could be in for a seventh if he can maintain the pace for three more days.