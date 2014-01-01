Player Page

Patrick Rodgers

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (24) / 6/30/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 165

World No. 165 Patrick Rodgers hung up a bogey-free 5-under-par 33-34=67 on Moving Day at the Farmers Insurance Open to post 9-under 207, good for a share of the 54-hole lead with defending champion Brandt Snedeker, just the second blemish-free lap of the round (Paul Casey, 68), and tying the low lap of the day with two others.
After opening in 68 (North Course) and an up-and-down 72 on the South Course at Torrey Pines, the 24-year-old began R3 on 4-under (T11), four back of 18- and 36-hole leader Justin Rose. He landed eight (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, posting 1.692 putts per GIR and 2.075 SG: Putting. The Stanford product opened his scoring with a 26-footer for birdie-4 at six and chased with a 41'9" bomb for birdie at the par-4 seventh. He went back-to-back again at nine and 10, the latter from 10'6", and capped with a two-putt birdie at the par-5 13th. This is Rodgers' first career lead/co-lead after ANY round and is looking for his first TOUR title in his 62nd career start (59 pro). His career best is T2 at the 2015 Wells Fargo. Jan 28 - 6:12 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201760 0 1 01836214110
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000626400
The RSM Classic100011748600
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000428310
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a0005211000
CIMB Classic2100022391100
Safeway Openn/a000821700
 

 