Anirban Lahiri Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (29) / 6/29/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 173

Latest News Recent News

Due to expected inclement weather, final-round tee times for the CareerBuilder Challenge on Sunday will be approximately 7:30 - 9:30 am (PT) with an anticipated finish of 2:30 pm. The scheduled 54-hole cut will take place at the conclusion of Saturday's play. Playing La Quinta CC, World No. 82 Anirban Lahiri fired a bogey-free 8-under-par 30-34=64 in today's third round to chase opening laps of 69-72. He circled eight birdies on 11 (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation and is up 56 places on the live leaderboard to T13. Playing his 136th career round, Lahiri's 64 ties a career low which he shot in R1 here last year. Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter

World No. 82 Anirban Lahiri returns for his second CareerBuilder Challenge and begins the 3-course rota at the Nicklaus Tournament Course. The 29-year-old was an 18-hole co-leader last year (with three others) after a 64 (La Quinta CC) and T3 thru 36 holes with 68 (Nicklaus Tournament). He eventually finished T28 with a pair of 71s on the Stadium Course. Lahiri is making his fifth start of the season and enters off a missed cut at the Sony Open (by five) on rounds of 70-72, preceeded by a T13 at the RSM before the holiday break (68-67-70-65). He was the 54-hole leader (by four) at the CIMB Classic in October but closed in even-par 72 for T3, which is a career best on TOUR in 41 career events. The week prior, Lahiri fell just short of his 17th international victory, losing in a playoff at the Venetian Macao Open (Asian Tour). Source: PGATOUR.com

Overnight leader Anirban Lahiri let one slip away at TPC Kuala Lumpur, settling for an even-par 37-35=72 during the final round of the CIMB Classic to finish in a share of third place on 19-under 269. Lahiri opened the day with a four-shot cushion but quickly lost the lead with a quadruple-bogey 9 at the par-5 third. He was forced to reload after an errant tee shot, then found the thick stuff on his approach and thinned out way over the green before missing a short putt for what would have been a snowman. Walking on the tee with a three shot lead, he walked off the green with a two-shot deficit as playing partner Justin Thomas circled a birdie to add insult to injury. The star from India bounced back with a birdie and eagle over the next two holes but could never regain control of the lead as Thomas separated himself from the field. Lahiri will feel the burn from this round for a long time but on the bright side it goes in the books as his career-best finish on the PGA TOUR (previously T5 at 2015 PGA Championship). The 29-year-old has 16 international victories to his credit so it may not be long before he finds his way back into contention.