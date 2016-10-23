Player Page

Anirban Lahiri

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (29) / 6/29/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 173

The scheduled 54-hole cut will take place at the conclusion of Saturday's play. Playing La Quinta CC, World No. 82 Anirban Lahiri fired a bogey-free 8-under-par 30-34=64 in today's third round to chase opening laps of 69-72. He circled eight birdies on 11 (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation and is up 56 places on the live leaderboard to T13. Playing his 136th career round, Lahiri's 64 ties a career low which he shot in R1 here last year. Jan 21 - 4:34 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201740 1 1 01447512831
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000819810
The RSM Classic130001946700
OHL Classic at Mayakoba2800020421000
CIMB Classic30012837321
 

 