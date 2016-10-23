Welcome,
Player Results
Leighton ends Ward's 21-game start streak
Pavelec confirmed as Jets' starter vs Blues
Pheonix Copley makes 1st NHL start on Sat
Henrik Sedin picks up 1,000th NHL point
Phil Kessel nets 1G, 1A in 7-1 win over CAR
Scott Darling blanks Bruins on Friday night
Spencer Martin gets 1st NHL start on Saturday
Isles to start Jean-Francois Berube Saturday
P.K. Subban (UBI) is good to return Friday
Jake Allen will stay home so he can reset
Jakob Silfverberg sustains upper-body injury
Morgan Rielly skates, but won't play Saturday
Anirban Lahiri
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 6/29/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 173
Latest News
Recent News
Due to expected inclement weather, final-round tee times for the CareerBuilder Challenge on Sunday will be approximately 7:30 - 9:30 am (PT) with an anticipated finish of 2:30 pm.
The scheduled 54-hole cut will take place at the conclusion of Saturday's play. Playing La Quinta CC, World No. 82 Anirban Lahiri fired a bogey-free 8-under-par 30-34=64 in today's third round to chase opening laps of 69-72. He circled eight birdies on 11 (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation and is up
56 places
on the live leaderboard to T13. Playing his 136th career round, Lahiri's 64 ties a career low which he shot in R1 here last year.
Jan 21 - 4:34 PM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media on Twitter
World No. 82 Anirban Lahiri returns for his second CareerBuilder Challenge and begins the 3-course rota at the Nicklaus Tournament Course.
The 29-year-old was an 18-hole co-leader last year (with three others) after a 64 (La Quinta CC) and T3 thru 36 holes with 68 (Nicklaus Tournament). He eventually finished T28 with a pair of 71s on the Stadium Course. Lahiri is making his fifth start of the season and enters off a missed cut at the Sony Open (by five) on rounds of 70-72, preceeded by a T13 at the RSM before the holiday break (68-67-70-65). He was the 54-hole leader (by four) at the CIMB Classic in October but closed in even-par 72 for T3, which is a career best on TOUR in 41 career events. The week prior, Lahiri fell just short of his 17th international victory, losing in a playoff at the Venetian Macao Open (Asian Tour).
Jan 18 - 11:49 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Overnight leader Anirban Lahiri let one slip away at TPC Kuala Lumpur, settling for an even-par 37-35=72 during the final round of the CIMB Classic to finish in a share of third place on 19-under 269.
Lahiri opened the day with a four-shot cushion but quickly lost the lead with a quadruple-bogey 9 at the par-5 third. He was forced to reload after an errant tee shot, then found the thick stuff on his approach and thinned out way over the green before missing a short putt for what would have been a snowman. Walking on the tee with a three shot lead, he walked off the green with a two-shot deficit as playing partner Justin Thomas circled a birdie to add insult to injury. The star from India bounced back with a birdie and eagle over the next two holes but could never regain control of the lead as Thomas separated himself from the field. Lahiri will feel the burn from this round for a long time but on the bright side it goes in the books as his career-best finish on the PGA TOUR (previously T5 at 2015 PGA Championship). The 29-year-old has 16 international victories to his credit so it may not be long before he finds his way back into contention.
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 03:08:00 AM
Anirban Lahiri kept his foot on the gas with a 7-under-par 33-32=65 during the third round of the CIMB Classic, separating himself from the field to claim the 54-hole clubhouse lead on 19-under 197.
Lahiri ended on a sour note Friday but jumped right back on the scoring train today. The first set of circles started at the par-5 third and lasted three holes. He picked up five more birdies on the back nine before reaching the par-5 18th hole which gave him so much trouble yesterday. Wanting to avoid the same fate, Lahiri took less-than-driver off the tee but still sprayed one left. He recovered brilliantly this time to record his ninth birdie of the round. The lone blemish of the round came in the form of a double bogey at the par-4 12th. This goes in the books as Lahiri's first 54-hole lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR. Alleviating some of the pressure, perhaps, the 29-year-old will take a four-stroke cushion into the final round. Lahiri already won the Maybank Malaysian Open at this venue (2015) but he is seeking his first win on the PGA TOUR.
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 02:49:00 AM
Weather forecast changes R4 tee times at CBC
Jan 21 - 4:34 PM
Lahiri was 18-hole co-leader at 2016 CBC
Jan 18 - 11:49 AM
Quad Bogey derails Lahiri in CIMB title bid
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 03:08:00 AM
Lahiri leads the way through 54 at the CIMB
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 02:49:00 AM
More Anirban Lahiri Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
4
0
1
1
0
144
75
1
28
3
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
8
19
8
1
0
The RSM Classic
13
0
0
0
19
46
7
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
28
0
0
0
20
42
10
0
0
CIMB Classic
3
0
0
1
28
37
3
2
1
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Bill Haas owns two wins and a runner-up in the CareerBuilder Challenge. Expect him to contend this week.
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
»
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
»
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
»
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
»
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
»
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
»
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
»
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Swafford eats inward 38 en route to 71 in R3
»
Weather forecast changes R4 tee times at CBC
»
Hatton holds 54-hole lead in Abu Dhabi HSBC
»
Bozzelli loses CBC lead despite bogey-free 67
»
Steele sits two back thru 36 at CareerBuilder
»
Swafford setting the CBC pace thru 36 holes
»
Pieters among notables to miss Abu Dhabi cut
»
Stenson slips three back thru 36 in Abu Dhabi
»
Abu Dhabi king Kaymer leads through 36 holes
»
Larrazábal has birdies at 7 of 8 par 3s; T3
»
Bozzelli grabs first PGA TOUR lead at CBC
»
Swafford off to the races (again) at the CBC
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Get Golf tickets
