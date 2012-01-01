Mac Hughes Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 11/23/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'0 / 180

Mac Hughes hoisted the hardware at the end of last year's RSM Classic and returns this week for a chance to defend his crown at Sea Island Golf Club. Other than the name change, the Canadian had another big life change recently. After the Safeway Open he took some time off to enjoy the birth of his child, Kenton. With nappy factor in full effect, Hughes returned to miss the cut last week at the OHL Classic. Now with a little rust shaken off, Hughes heads back to Sea Island Golf Club for a chance to defend his title. Last year he was one of five golfers to earn their way into a playoff, eventually prevailing with a par on the third extra hole of the Monday finish. Since that time he's picked up five top 20s to finish 36th in the FedExCup last season, his rookie campaign. In limited starts, Hughes has proven to be an elite putter, gaining 4 or more strokes putting in 8-of-31 starts last season. Source: PGATOUR.com

Making his tournament debut, PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 111 Mackenzie Hughes authored a bogey-free 3-under-par 33-35=68 in the second round of the BMW Championship for a two-day total of 7-under 135, up five spots to T9 with play still in progress. The 26-year-old, solidly in the running for Rookie of the Year, entered the week 31st in the FedExCup standings and projects at 27th. He kicked off with a six-birdie two-bogey 67 and circled three today on eight (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation. At the time he signed his card, the Canuck lost strokes off-the-tee, approaching-the-green and on-the-green (-0.823), but gained 2.890 around-the-green. He carded birdie-3s at holes 3, 7 and 16, one from the fringe and one from the rough 22'6" away. The Kent State alum posted a pedestrian 1.917 putts per GIR and took 27 swipes with the flat stick.

Mackenzie Hughes pieced together a bogey-free, 4-under-par 34-33=67 during round four of the Dell Technologies Championship, closing the week with a four-day tally of 8-under 276, good for a spot inside the top 15 on the live leaderboard. The Canadian landed just 44 greens on the week (outside the top 50 in the field) but swallowed just five bogeys and a double thanks to some steady short-game work. By week's end, Hughes ranked inside the top 20 in both strokes gained around-the-green and strokes gained putting. Making just his 34th start on the PGA TOUR, this will go in the books as his ninth top 25. Hughes started the week ranked 29th in the (International) Presidents Cup standings. A top 20 likely won't spotlight him for a captain's pick, but he is an interesting name to consider for future Presidents Cup, if he continues to progress after his rookie season.