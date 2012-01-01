Player Page

Mac Hughes

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 11/23/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0 / 180

Mac Hughes hoisted the hardware at the end of last year's RSM Classic and returns this week for a chance to defend his crown at Sea Island Golf Club.
Other than the name change, the Canadian had another big life change recently. After the Safeway Open he took some time off to enjoy the birth of his child, Kenton. With nappy factor in full effect, Hughes returned to miss the cut last week at the OHL Classic. Now with a little rust shaken off, Hughes heads back to Sea Island Golf Club for a chance to defend his title. Last year he was one of five golfers to earn their way into a playoff, eventually prevailing with a par on the third extra hole of the Monday finish. Since that time he's picked up five top 20s to finish 36th in the FedExCup last season, his rookie campaign. In limited starts, Hughes has proven to be an elite putter, gaining 4 or more strokes putting in 8-of-31 starts last season. Nov 14 - 1:35 PM
