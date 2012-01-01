Mackenzie Hughes Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 11/23/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 180

PGA TOUR rookie Mackenzie Hughes blizted TPC Sawgrass with a bogey-free, 5-under-par 34-33=67 during round one of THE PLAYERS, sharing the lead with William McGirt after day one. The Canuck made a big splash in the fall with a win at The RSM Classic. He's found just one top 20 in 14 starts since, and arrived with no tournament experience at this event. He pushed those trends aside to set up 11 birdie looks from inside 25 feet today. This round could have easily gone even lower as the smooth-putting Canadian missed two birdie chances from inside seven feet. That is not to say his putter let him down because he still gained 2.32 strokes putting on the day, rolling in three putts from outside 13 feet. This will be Hughes' second career first-round lead on TOUR, with the last one coming at the before-mentioned RSM Classic where he would end up going wire-to-wire, winning in a playoff.

PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 118 Mackenzie Hughes makes final preparations for his tourney debut in the Valero Texas Open. The 26-year-old checks in a lofty 17th in the FedExCup standings and off a missed cut two weeks ago in his Masters debut. He fell short of the weekend in Augusta by nine shots (79-80) but was the only participant from this season's rookie class of 25. The week prior, the Canadian posted a T23 at the Houston Open, his fifth top 25 of the season in a now-16 events. He's one of three rookies to win on TOUR this season, following Cody Gribble (Sanderson Farms) and joined last week by Wesley Bryan, who's three spots ahead of him in FEC points. Overall, the Kent State alum has two top 10s on the season (T10, AT&T Pro-Am) and ranks 152nd on TOUR in SG: Tee-to-Green though 23rd in SG: Putting. Source: PGATOUR.com

PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 116 Mackenzie Hughes navigated a bogey-free 1-under-par 36-35=71 in the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to finish off his tourney debut on 8-under 279, up one spot into a four-way T10. The 26-year-old was a breakthrough winner at The RSM Classic in November as a 200/1 outright. It was his ninth career start, fifth as a member, and he led after each of the first three rounds, eventually prevailing in a 5-man playoff. The Canadian, making his 10th start of the season, adds a second top 10 and fourth top 25. He began the finale T11, 10 back of leader and eventual champ Jordan Spieth, but just one off the overnight top 10. Grouped with fellow Canuck Nick Taylor (and Luke Donald), he ticked into the top 10 with one birdie-2 at 12 (from 31'10") and 17 pars on eight (of 14) fairways and 14 green in regulation. Oddly enough, he and Taylor both finished T10 and both carded identical rounds of 70-70-68-71. For the week, the Kent State alum carded one eagle and 15 birdies against six bogeys and a triple bogey-8