Article Results
Mackenzie Hughes
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 11/23/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 180
Latest News
Recent News
PGA TOUR rookie Mackenzie Hughes blizted TPC Sawgrass with a bogey-free, 5-under-par 34-33=67 during round one of THE PLAYERS, sharing the lead with William McGirt after day one.
The Canuck made a big splash in the fall with a win at The RSM Classic. He's found just one top 20 in 14 starts since, and arrived with no tournament experience at this event. He pushed those trends aside to set up 11 birdie looks from inside 25 feet today. This round could have easily gone even lower as the smooth-putting Canadian missed two birdie chances from inside seven feet. That is not to say his putter let him down because he still gained 2.32 strokes putting on the day, rolling in three putts from outside 13 feet. This will be Hughes' second career first-round lead on TOUR, with the last one coming at the before-mentioned RSM Classic where he would end up going wire-to-wire, winning in a playoff.
May 11 - 7:20 PM
PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 118 Mackenzie Hughes makes final preparations for his tourney debut in the Valero Texas Open.
The 26-year-old checks in a lofty 17th in the FedExCup standings and off a missed cut two weeks ago in his Masters debut. He fell short of the weekend in Augusta by nine shots (79-80) but was the only participant from this season's rookie class of 25. The week prior, the Canadian posted a T23 at the Houston Open, his fifth top 25 of the season in a now-16 events. He's one of three rookies to win on TOUR this season, following Cody Gribble (Sanderson Farms) and joined last week by Wesley Bryan, who's three spots ahead of him in FEC points. Overall, the Kent State alum has two top 10s on the season (T10, AT&T Pro-Am) and ranks 152nd on TOUR in SG: Tee-to-Green though 23rd in SG: Putting.
Apr 19 - 5:44 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 116 Mackenzie Hughes navigated a bogey-free 1-under-par 36-35=71 in the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to finish off his tourney debut on 8-under 279, up one spot into a four-way T10.
The 26-year-old was a breakthrough winner at The RSM Classic in November as a 200/1 outright. It was his ninth career start, fifth as a member, and he led after each of the first three rounds, eventually prevailing in a 5-man playoff. The Canadian, making his 10th start of the season, adds a second top 10 and fourth top 25. He began the finale T11, 10 back of leader and eventual champ Jordan Spieth, but just one off the overnight top 10. Grouped with fellow Canuck Nick Taylor (and Luke Donald), he ticked into the top 10 with one birdie-2 at 12 (from 31'10") and 17 pars on eight (of 14) fairways and 14 green in regulation. Oddly enough, he and Taylor both finished T10 and both carded identical rounds of 70-70-68-71. For the week, the Kent State alum carded one eagle and 15 birdies against six bogeys and a triple bogey-8
Feb 12 - 8:30 PM
PGA TOUR rookie Mackenzie Hughes finished up his SBS Tournament of Champions debut with a 5-under-par 33-35=68 and a four-day total of 6-under 286, currently up four places to T25.
Along with Cody Gribble, the 26-year-old was one of two rookies in the 32-man field this week at the Kapalua Resort. He didn't have much success the first three days, opening in 73-72-73, circling nine birdies against six bogeys and a double. The Canadian ended on a high note however, outpacing three bogeys with six birdies and a 69'7" pitch-in for eagle at the drivable par-4 14th. He struggled the most tee-to-green, losing 4.254 strokes of -4.647 SG: Total. Hughes is in the published field at next week's Sony Open, where he'll make his seventh start of the season.
Jan 8 - 5:01 PM
Mackenzie Hughes co-leading in PLAYERS debut
May 11 - 7:20 PM
Rookie Hughes debuts at TPC San Antonio
Apr 19 - 5:44 PM
Hughes snags second top 10 w/ bogey-free 71
Feb 12 - 8:30 PM
Rookie Hughes ends SBS TOC on high note
Jan 8 - 5:01 PM
More Mackenzie Hughes Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
18
1
1
2
0
663
210
3
154
15
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Wells Fargo Championship
31
0
0
0
12
50
10
0
0
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
n/a
0
0
0
9
22
3
2
0
Valero Texas Open
n/a
0
0
0
3
27
5
1
0
The Masters
91
0
0
0
2
19
13
2
0
Shell Houston Open
23
0
0
1
16
44
9
2
0
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard
n/a
0
0
0
7
17
10
2
0
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
32
0
0
0
11
51
10
0
0
The Honda Classic
66
0
0
0
12
43
15
2
0
Genesis Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
23
9
0
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
10
0
0
1
15
49
6
0
1
Waste Management Phoenix Open
n/a
0
0
0
8
18
9
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
54
0
0
0
15
43
13
1
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
27
0
0
0
19
45
8
0
0
Tournament of Champions
25
0
0
1
15
46
9
1
0
The RSM Classic
1
0
0
0
23
48
3
0
1
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
3
30
3
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
68
0
0
0
13
48
11
0
0
Safeway Open
13
0
0
0
23
40
8
1
0
