Mackenzie Hughes

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 11/23/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 180

PGA TOUR rookie Mackenzie Hughes blizted TPC Sawgrass with a bogey-free, 5-under-par 34-33=67 during round one of THE PLAYERS, sharing the lead with William McGirt after day one.
The Canuck made a big splash in the fall with a win at The RSM Classic. He's found just one top 20 in 14 starts since, and arrived with no tournament experience at this event. He pushed those trends aside to set up 11 birdie looks from inside 25 feet today. This round could have easily gone even lower as the smooth-putting Canadian missed two birdie chances from inside seven feet. That is not to say his putter let him down because he still gained 2.32 strokes putting on the day, rolling in three putts from outside 13 feet. This will be Hughes' second career first-round lead on TOUR, with the last one coming at the before-mentioned RSM Classic where he would end up going wire-to-wire, winning in a playoff. May 11 - 7:20 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017181 1 2 06632103154152
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Wells Fargo Championship3100012501000
Zurich Classic of New Orleansn/a000922320
Valero Texas Openn/a000327510
The Masters910002191320
Shell Houston Open230011644920
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCardn/a0007171020
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship3200011511000
The Honda Classic6600012431520
Genesis Openn/a000423900
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am100011549601
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a000818910
Farmers Insurance Open5400015431310
Sony Open in Hawaii270001945800
Tournament of Champions250011546910
The RSM Classic10002348301
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000330300
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open6800013481100
Safeway Open130002340810
 

 