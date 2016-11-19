Chesson Hadley

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Kipnis works in the batting cage Saturday
Anibal Sanchez fires six no-hit innings Sat.
Rangers table extension talks with Lucroy
Kennys Vargas (foot) to undergo more tests
David Price (elbow) likely out until May
Juan Lagares leaves game with oblique strain
Carlos Rodon (biceps) MRI comes back clean
Rangers and Odor in agreement on $49.5M pact
Polanco scratched due to shoulder discomfort
Colby Rasmus expected to open year on DL
Bud Norris and seven others no-hit Mariners
Indians and Ramirez agree to $26M extension
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bengals cut MLB Rey Maualuga, save $3.75M
Peterson: 'I'm in no rush' to find a new team
Tony Romo's 2017 plans: Texans or retirement
Jets GM won't commit to McCown as starter
AP looking for $8 million on next contract
Panthers exercising Kelvin Benjamin's option
Report: Packers mulled Adrian Peterson visit
Colts release massive FA flop DT Arthur Jones
Skins take flier on former 2nd-round WR Quick
Panthers extend Jonathan Stewart through 2018
Packers give Jean-Francois one-year, $3M deal
Jets add Quinton Patton to receiver corps
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Mavs in 'experimental mode' on Noel at C
Derrick Rose is available to play vs. Spurs
Carmelo Anthony (knee) ruled out on Saturday
Crawfourth: Jamal Crawford scores 17 in 4Q
Kyle Anderson likely to start for Danny Green
Quin Snyder: Gordon Hayward (leg) is fine
Bojan Bogdanovic (lower back stiffness) out
Iman Shumpert (sore right knee) out vs. Wiz
Rudy Gobert scores 26 with 14 boards
LeBron James (eye) will play against Wizards
Sean Kilpatrick (hamstring) out again Sunday
Paul Millsap, Kent Bazemore out vs. Nets
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Mark Stone (LBI) will be back on Saturday
Patrick Sharp will have season-ending surgery
Sergei Bobrovsky posts a 36-save shutout
Newly signed prospect Brock Boeser scores GWG
Aaron Ekblad (neck) out at least five games
Laurent Brossoit will likely start Saturday
Tuukka Rask is out with a lower-body injury
Eddie Lack will likely get the start Saturday
Michal Neuvirth is likely to start Saturday
Kyle Okposo expected to return on Saturday
Canucks sign Brock Boeser to entry-level deal
Adam Cracknell scores hat trick vs. Sharks
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Chase Elliott fastest in ACS final practice
Logano on pole for XFINITY Service King 300
Jimmie Johnson 2nd-quick in Saturday a.m.
David Ragan destroys car in Sat a.m. practice
Chase Elliott finally finding speed at ACS
Rookie Erik Jones wins Saturday a.m. practice
Kevin Harvick hits wall in ACS practice 2
Martin Truex Jr.: bad, good, modest on type
Bayne’s most likely ACS outcome is 15th-25th
Cole Whitt will earn place-diff points
Martinez fastest in Difrenosa 120 Practice 1
Logano tops both XFINITY Fontana practices
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hadley 1-of-10 to leave PR Open with an MDF
Stroud leads the way thru 54 in Puerto Rico
1-seed D. Johnson to semis; beats Noren 3&2
54-seed Tanihara in Final 4; beats Fisher 4&2
B. Haas on to semis w/ 2&1 win over Mickelson
Johnston twirls 37 straight without a bogey
First-timer Rahm sends Kjeldsen packing 7&5
Noren unblemished with 3&1 ouster of Koepka
1-seed D. Johnson extinguishes Z. Johnson 5&4
54-seed Tanihara jettisons 12-seed Casey 2&1
Ross Fisher knocks out Bubba Watson 4&3
Bill Haas moves to quarters; outlasts Na 1 UP
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Peppers as offensive player remains in play
UM QB Wilton Speight has dropped 20 pounds
BYU QB Taysom Hill crushes pro day workout
Webb being told he's a first-round talent
Report: Denver to host T Robinson for visit
Browns have worked out ND QB Kizer
Browns work out Garrett; official visit next
Mahomes also worked out for CLE and LAC
Michigan's Butt says mid-July return possible
Rapsheet: Chargers working out Kizer Friday
Arians and Bidwell attend Pat Mahomes workout
McCaffrey works through pro day WR drills
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Bournemouth await news about Fraser's knee
Horror challenge sidelines Coleman
West Ham still looking to sign Hull's Maguire
Injury rules De Bruyne out of Belgium matches
Hojbjerg frustrated and wants to be trusted
Smalling joins Jones on the sidelines
Gibson in contention for England debut
Noble on pace to feature against Hull City
Hammers receive good news about Ogbonna
Reid expected to miss five weeks
Lamela losing his race to play in the run-in
Gabriel Jesus hopes for late-season return
Player Page
Chesson Hadley
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 7/5/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 165
Latest News
Recent News
Past champion Chesson Hadley settled for a 2-over-par 37-37=74 in round three of the Puerto Rico Open to give him a three-day tally of 2-under 214, making him one (of 10) golfers to miss out on the secondary cut this week.
The 2014 Puerto Rico Open champion started the week with rounds of 69-71=140. He failed to find his approach game today, finding just nine greens in regulation, despite preferred lies being in effect. Playing on conditional status, he's struggled to find many starts recently as this week was just his third of the 2016-17 season. Other golfers who made the 36-hole cut but will not have a fourth-round tee time include:
213-
Cyril Bouniol, Richy Werenski, Greg Owen, Tag Ridings;
214-
Jonas Blixt, Tyrone van Aswegen, Jonathan Byrd;
215-
Fabrizio Zanotti, Joel Dahmen
Mar 25 - 7:03 PM
Past champ and World No. 519 Chesson Hadley arrives at Coco Beach Golf & CC for his fourth Puerto Rico Open.
Playing this season on Past Champion status, the 29-year-old is making his first start of the calendar year and third overall. He's 1-for-2 with a T45 at The RSM Classic back in November, where he was solo 5th thru 54 holes (65-66-67), closing in 7-over 77. The North Carolina native and resident's lone TOUR title (in 90 career events) came on debut here in 2014 as a TOUR rookie in his 13th career start. He won that as 54-hole leader in a
tournament record
21-under 267 (68-65-67-67), and chased with T16/2015 and a missed cut last year (by one) on rounds of 69-75.
Mar 22 - 4:43 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Playing this season on Past Champion status, Chesson Hadley carded a 3-under-par 34-33=67 in today's third round of The RSM Classic to post 14-under 198, down two places to solo fifth, two back of 54-hole leader Mackenzie Hughes.
After beginning his fourth appearance in 65-66, the 29-year-old began the third round in a four-way T3 on 11-under, three back of Hughes. Playing out of the penultimate threesome, he digressed to seven (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, circling four birdies against a lone bogey-5 at the fourth on a failed up-and-down. The Georgia Tech alum (2010) dropped two birdies from between 15 and 17 feet and also canned a
47-foot
par-saver on the par-4 10th.
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 06:47:00 PM
Playing the Plantation Course, Chesson Hadley spun a 6-under-par 34-32=66 in the second round of The RSM Classic to post 11-under 131, up 20 places to T3, three shy of 36-hole leader Mackenzie Hughes.
The 29-year-old, playing this season on Past Champion status, is making just his second start of 2016-17 after a missed cut three weeks ago at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms. This is his fourth consecutive RSM, cashing a T32 in 2015 (66-70-70-68) and missing the cut last year and on debut in 2014. The Georgia Tech alum opened with a seven-birdie two-bogey 65 (Seaside Course) and circled
NINE
in R2 on 13 (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, recording a stellar 1.429 putts per GIR. He took some luster off with bogey-4 at the 11th and double bogey-5 at the seventh after putting his tee ball into the water.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 04:33:00 PM
Hadley 1-of-10 to leave PR Open with an MDF
Mar 25 - 7:03 PM
Mar 25 - 7:03 PM
Past champ Hadley returns for fourth PR Open
Mar 22 - 4:43 PM
Mar 22 - 4:43 PM
Hadley stays in the mix with 67 in R3 at RSM
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 06:47:00 PM
Hadley makes big move with nine-birdie 66
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 04:33:00 PM
More Chesson Hadley Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
1
0
0
0
0
40
21
0
8
3
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The RSM Classic
45
0
0
0
21
40
8
3
0
Headlines
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
David Hearn is rounding into form just in time for the Puerto Rico Open.
More GOL Columns
»
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
»
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
»
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
»
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
»
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 20
»
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
»
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
»
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
GOL Headlines
»
Hadley 1-of-10 to leave PR Open with an MDF
»
Stroud leads the way thru 54 in Puerto Rico
»
1-seed D. Johnson to semis; beats Noren 3&2
»
54-seed Tanihara in Final 4; beats Fisher 4&2
»
B. Haas on to semis w/ 2&1 win over Mickelson
»
Johnston twirls 37 straight without a bogey
»
First-timer Rahm sends Kjeldsen packing 7&5
»
Noren unblemished with 3&1 ouster of Koepka
»
1-seed D. Johnson extinguishes Z. Johnson 5&4
»
54-seed Tanihara jettisons 12-seed Casey 2&1
»
Ross Fisher knocks out Bubba Watson 4&3
»
Bill Haas moves to quarters; outlasts Na 1 UP
GOL Links
»
FanDuel golf is here — play now!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
