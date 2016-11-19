Chesson Hadley Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (29) / 7/5/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 165

Latest News Recent News

Past champion Chesson Hadley settled for a 2-over-par 37-37=74 in round three of the Puerto Rico Open to give him a three-day tally of 2-under 214, making him one (of 10) golfers to miss out on the secondary cut this week. The 2014 Puerto Rico Open champion started the week with rounds of 69-71=140. He failed to find his approach game today, finding just nine greens in regulation, despite preferred lies being in effect. Playing on conditional status, he's struggled to find many starts recently as this week was just his third of the 2016-17 season. Other golfers who made the 36-hole cut but will not have a fourth-round tee time include: 213- Cyril Bouniol, Richy Werenski, Greg Owen, Tag Ridings; 214- Jonas Blixt, Tyrone van Aswegen, Jonathan Byrd; 215- Fabrizio Zanotti, Joel Dahmen

Past champ and World No. 519 Chesson Hadley arrives at Coco Beach Golf & CC for his fourth Puerto Rico Open. Playing this season on Past Champion status, the 29-year-old is making his first start of the calendar year and third overall. He's 1-for-2 with a T45 at The RSM Classic back in November, where he was solo 5th thru 54 holes (65-66-67), closing in 7-over 77. The North Carolina native and resident's lone TOUR title (in 90 career events) came on debut here in 2014 as a TOUR rookie in his 13th career start. He won that as 54-hole leader in a tournament record 21-under 267 (68-65-67-67), and chased with T16/2015 and a missed cut last year (by one) on rounds of 69-75. Source: PGATOUR.com

Playing this season on Past Champion status, Chesson Hadley carded a 3-under-par 34-33=67 in today's third round of The RSM Classic to post 14-under 198, down two places to solo fifth, two back of 54-hole leader Mackenzie Hughes. After beginning his fourth appearance in 65-66, the 29-year-old began the third round in a four-way T3 on 11-under, three back of Hughes. Playing out of the penultimate threesome, he digressed to seven (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, circling four birdies against a lone bogey-5 at the fourth on a failed up-and-down. The Georgia Tech alum (2010) dropped two birdies from between 15 and 17 feet and also canned a 47-foot par-saver on the par-4 10th.