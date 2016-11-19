Player Page

Chesson Hadley

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (29) / 7/5/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 165

Latest News

Recent News

Past champion Chesson Hadley settled for a 2-over-par 37-37=74 in round three of the Puerto Rico Open to give him a three-day tally of 2-under 214, making him one (of 10) golfers to miss out on the secondary cut this week.
The 2014 Puerto Rico Open champion started the week with rounds of 69-71=140. He failed to find his approach game today, finding just nine greens in regulation, despite preferred lies being in effect. Playing on conditional status, he's struggled to find many starts recently as this week was just his third of the 2016-17 season. Other golfers who made the 36-hole cut but will not have a fourth-round tee time include: 213- Cyril Bouniol, Richy Werenski, Greg Owen, Tag Ridings; 214- Jonas Blixt, Tyrone van Aswegen, Jonathan Byrd; 215- Fabrizio Zanotti, Joel Dahmen Mar 25 - 7:03 PM
More Chesson Hadley Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 0 0 040210830
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The RSM Classic450002140830
 

 