Robert Streb

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (30) / 4/7/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 165

World No. 199 Robert Streb painted a 5-under-par 32-33=65 in the third round of The Greenbrier Classic to reach the three-quarter mark as the clubhouse leader on 12-under 198, up five spots on the live leaderboard to solo 2nd and tying the low round in the clubhouse with Chad Campbell. UPDATE: With play completed, Streb is in solo 2nd, two back of 54-hole leader Sebastian Munoz.
The 30-year-old hit eight (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, gaining 1.774 strokes approaching-the-green and 1.953 around-the-green. He squared bogey-5s at holes 2 and 9, overshadowed by five birdies and a tap-in eagle-3 at 12 from 18 inches. The Kansas State alum's circles came at 1, 4, 5, 7 and 11, three from between 18 and 22 feet, kicking off with a 91-footer for birdie-3 at the first, using the flat stick from just off the front of the green. He posted 1.615 putts per GIR and 1.274 SG: Putting, needing 27 total putts. In 125 prior career events, Streb's been as high as solo 3rd twice thru 54 holes, so this is a new high-water mark. Jul 8 - 5:26 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017220 0 1 07922442185163
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Quicken Loans National5500011471121
Travelers Championship5700014471001
FedEx St. Jude Classic3100017411310
DEAN & DELUCA Invitational3400011501010
AT&T Byron Nelsonn/a0005201100
THE PLAYERS Championshipn/a000424620
Wells Fargo Championship240001251900
Zurich Classic of New Orleans240002341800
Valero Texas Openn/a000820620
RBC Heritagen/a000819810
Shell Houston Open3400017431110
Valspar Championshipn/a000424620
The Honda Classicn/a000524700
Genesis Openn/a000527301
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6600011321100
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a000426600
Farmers Insurance Open900117431100
Sony Open in Hawaii490001746900
The RSM Classic570001548810
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open360011942820
CIMB Classic390001549800
Safeway Openn/a000228510
 

 