Robert Streb Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 4/7/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 165

World No. 199 Robert Streb painted a 5-under-par 32-33=65 in the third round of The Greenbrier Classic to reach the three-quarter mark as the clubhouse leader on 12-under 198, up five spots on the live leaderboard to solo 2nd and tying the low round in the clubhouse with Chad Campbell. UPDATE: With play completed, Streb is in solo 2nd, two back of 54-hole leader Sebastian Munoz. The 30-year-old hit eight (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, gaining 1.774 strokes approaching-the-green and 1.953 around-the-green. He squared bogey-5s at holes 2 and 9, overshadowed by five birdies and a tap-in eagle-3 at 12 from 18 inches. The Kansas State alum's circles came at 1, 4, 5, 7 and 11, three from between 18 and 22 feet, kicking off with a 91-footer for birdie-3 at the first, using the flat stick from just off the front of the green. He posted 1.615 putts per GIR and 1.274 SG: Putting, needing 27 total putts. In 125 prior career events, Streb's been as high as solo 3rd twice thru 54 holes, so this is a new high-water mark.

World No. 199 Robert Streb bobbed and weaved to a 2-under-par 36-32=68 in the second round of The Greenbrier Classic for a two-day total of 7-under 133, up two places to T7, five in arrears of 36-hole leader Sebastian Munoz. Beginning off No. 10 tee, the 30-year-old hit nine (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, gaining 0.793 strokes off-the-tee but losing 0.342 strokes approaching-the-green. He was bogey-free 4-under thru 12 holes, circling 10, 12, 16 and 18, but squashed the momentum with back-to-back bogeys at 4 and 5 (3-putt from 48'8"). The Kansas State alum finished up exchanging birdie-3 at 7 with a walk-off bogey at 9, missing a par-saver from 4'11". His split featured three conversions from between 14 and 25 feet, posting 1.692 putts per GIR and 1.061 SG: Putting.

Robert Streb ransacked The Old White TPC during round one of The Greenbrier Classic, escaping with a bogey-free, 5-under-par 31-34=65 to position himself just two off the early leader Davis Love III. Streb set the tone early with a three-hole birdie train that started at the par-4 fourth and ended with a 23'4" birdie splash at the par-4 sixth hole. The flat stick was the key tool today for Streb who has struggled in that regard this year. He walked off the course today with four putts converted from outside 10 feet, gaining 3.24 strokes putting. The Kansas State product posted four rounds of 68 or better in his last appearance at this event (2015), finding his way into the playoff despite playing the final nine holes with a 56-degree wedge as his weapon of choice on the putting greens (broken putter).