Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: McCrushin
Jul 8
Daily Dose: Jesus Leads Crew
Jul 8
Podcast: Big-Name Returns
Jul 7
Dose: Turner Wins Big
Jul 7
Waiver Wired: The Happening
Jul 6
Daily Dose: Knock on Wood
Jul 6
Britton Returns Pt. 2
Jul 5
July Starter Rankings
Jul 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Miley allows one run in 5 2/3 to beat Twins
Elvis Andrus returns from paternity leave
CarGo sitting against White Sox Saturday
Avisail Garcia (finger) absent again Saturday
Josh Donaldson reaches four times Saturday
Marcus Stroman cruises in win over Houston
Frazier crushes Brewers with walk-off homer
Ryan Braun leaves game with calf tightness
Jose Altuve not in Astros lineup on Saturday
Chase Utley reaches 1,000 RBI for his career
Nelson Cruz cracks 300th homer in victory
Arenado knocks in five, Rockies roll past Sox
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Packers Fantasy Preview
Jul 8
Chiefs Fantasy Preview
Jul 7
Podcast: Greatest Show on Turf
Jul 7
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 6
Colts Fantasy Preview
Jul 6
Year of the Fins?
Jul 5
Jaguars Fantasy Preview
Jul 5
Texans Fantasy Preview
Jul 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Not a 'done deal' that McCown starts Week 1?
Myles Garrett (foot) shares leg press video
Gary Barnidge yet to hear from the Ravens
Jeremy Hill expected to keep role in offense
Jihad Ward recovering from 'minor' surgery
Mike Evans an overrated 2017 fantasy pick?
Jonathan Stewart to out-carry C. McCaffrey?
Broncos Pro Bowl C Paradis (hip) gets cleared
D. Green-Beckham goes unclaimed on waivers
Report: Reid 'little to no role' in GM search
Gillislee 'most likely' to fill Blount's role
Report: Revis 'hopes' to continue career
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
Free Agency Tracker
Jun 30
Chris Paul Trade Pod
Jun 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Dennis Smith Jr. drops 14-7-6 line in win
Jamal Crawford in 'serious talks' with Wolves
Harden gets extension through 2022-23 season
Brandon Ingram shut down for Summer League
Markelle Fultz expected to start vs. Warriors
ATL informs NY they won't match on Hardaway
Wilson Chandler likely to play more SF?
Hawks will not match offer to Tim Hardaway Jr
Fox Force Five: De'Aaron scores 18 points
Zhou Qi has impressive debut, drops 17 points
Brice Johnson scores 23 points in win vs. LAL
Brandon Ingram scores 26, gets hurt late
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
Podcast: Expansion Draft Recap
Jun 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Nolan Patrick (abdominal) finally pain free
Jussi Jokinen inks one-year deal with Oilers
Kevin Klein hangs up his skates at age 32
Report:Rick Tocchet could be ARI's head coach
AHL plans to expand to 31 teams in 2018-19
Capitals sign Philipp Grubauer to 1-year deal
Zach Hyman agrees to 4-year deal with Leafs
Habs sign Alex Galchenyuk to three-year deal
Connor McDavid signs 8-year, $100M contract
Rangers sign Jesper Fast to 3-year contract
Andre Burakovsky signs 2-year, $6M extension
Report: Ilya Kovalchuk staying in KHL for now
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Kentucky
Jul 8
DFS: Kentucky
Jul 7
Chasing Kentucky
Jul 5
Caps After Daytona (Summer)
Jul 4
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Jul 2
Update: Daytona (Summer)
Jul 1
DFS: Daytona (Summer)
Jun 30
Chasing Daytona (Summer)
Jun 28
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Austin Cindric: Buckle Up 225 results
Dillon Bassett tops Thompson final practice
Justin Haley: 3rd in Sparta truck race
Alex Tagliani earns pole at Circuit ICAR
Chase Cabre leads K&N PS-East Practice 1
Kyle Busch wins Kentucky XFINITY Series race
Weatherman fastest in ARCA practice at Iowa
Lacroix tops Pinty's Series practice at ICAR
Grant Enfinger: DNF in Sparta truck race
Cody Coughlin: Buckle Up 225 results
Almirola to test on Tuesday at Charlotte
Brandon Brown misses Sparta XFINITY field
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
Stanley ends drought at QLN
Jul 3
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
Quicken Loans: Power Ranking
Jun 26
Spieth wins Travelers playoff
Jun 26
Open de France Preview
Jun 26
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rookie Munoz leads by two after 68 in R3
Streb posts 12-under with day-tying-low 65
Im stays tied for lead after R3 68 in Ireland
Rahm tied for the lead with 18 to go at Irish
Kisner among notable MCs at Greenbrier
Swafford climbs to T2 with bogey-free 66
Henley makes big move; day-tying-low 64
Martin three back after second-round 67
McIlroy fails to make weekend in Irish Open
Munoz extends his Greenbrier lead in R2
Defender Danny Lee matches 2015 pace
Lovemark leaps up the leaderboard in R2
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
NFL Network snafu could cost TCU WR Chase
Oregon AD Rob Mullens receives big contract
Four-star DE Anderson backs off LSU pledge
UNC reinstates senior LB Allen Artis
Vols DC Shoop files counterclaim vs. Penn
Notre Dame-Arkansas set for home-and-home
Trio of ex-MSU players dismissed from school
Bearcats CB Thomas arrested and suspended
PSU sues ex-DC Shoop for breach of contract
USC QB Darnold working to shorten motion
Jeremiah likens T Williams to Joe Staley
QB Jackson gained 10 pounds this offseason
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Lacazette and PL Draft Fantasy
Jul 6
The Transfer Hub-July 3
Jul 3
The Transfer Hub-June 26
Jun 27
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Confirmed - United land Romelu Lukaku
Mahrez still very keen on a move away
Manchester United agree fee for Lukaku
Gazzaniga heading for the Saints exit door
Utd look at move for Dier with Matic blocked
United fend off Chelsea bid for Lukaku
Rooney will rejoin Everton within days
Alexandre Lacazette arrives at Arsenal
Even if Sanchez stays he might score less
Per Mertesacker to play one final season
Arsenal, Lemar agree to personal terms
Jon Walters trades Stoke City for Burnley
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Robert Streb
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 4/7/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 165
Latest News
Recent News
World No. 199 Robert Streb painted a 5-under-par 32-33=65 in the third round of The Greenbrier Classic to reach the three-quarter mark as the clubhouse leader on 12-under 198, up five spots on the live leaderboard to solo 2nd and tying the low round in the clubhouse with Chad Campbell.
UPDATE:
With play completed, Streb is in solo 2nd, two back of 54-hole leader Sebastian Munoz.
The 30-year-old hit eight (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, gaining 1.774 strokes approaching-the-green and 1.953 around-the-green. He squared bogey-5s at holes 2 and 9, overshadowed by five birdies and a tap-in eagle-3 at 12 from 18 inches. The Kansas State alum's circles came at 1, 4, 5, 7 and 11, three from between 18 and 22 feet, kicking off with a
91-footer
for birdie-3 at the first, using the flat stick from just off the front of the green. He posted 1.615 putts per GIR and 1.274 SG: Putting, needing 27 total putts. In 125 prior career events, Streb's been as high as solo 3rd twice thru 54 holes, so this is a new high-water mark.
Jul 8 - 5:26 PM
World No. 199 Robert Streb bobbed and weaved to a 2-under-par 36-32=68 in the second round of The Greenbrier Classic for a two-day total of 7-under 133, up two places to T7, five in arrears of 36-hole leader Sebastian Munoz.
Beginning off No. 10 tee, the 30-year-old hit nine (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, gaining 0.793 strokes off-the-tee but losing 0.342 strokes approaching-the-green. He was bogey-free 4-under thru 12 holes, circling 10, 12, 16 and 18, but squashed the momentum with back-to-back bogeys at 4 and 5 (3-putt from 48'8"). The Kansas State alum finished up exchanging birdie-3 at 7 with a walk-off bogey at 9, missing a par-saver from 4'11". His split featured three conversions from between 14 and 25 feet, posting 1.692 putts per GIR and 1.061 SG: Putting.
Jul 7 - 6:49 PM
Robert Streb ransacked The Old White TPC during round one of The Greenbrier Classic, escaping with a bogey-free, 5-under-par 31-34=65 to position himself just two off the early leader Davis Love III.
Streb set the tone early with a three-hole birdie train that started at the par-4 fourth and ended with a 23'4" birdie splash at the par-4 sixth hole. The flat stick was the key tool today for Streb who has struggled in that regard this year. He walked off the course today with four putts converted from outside 10 feet, gaining 3.24 strokes putting. The Kansas State product posted four rounds of 68 or better in his last appearance at this event (2015), finding his way into the playoff despite playing the final nine holes with a 56-degree wedge as his weapon of choice on the putting greens (broken putter).
Jul 6 - 3:40 PM
Robert Streb will look to play 72 holes with a putter in his bag as he returns to The Old White TPC for this week's Greenbrier Classic.
Streb infamously broke his putter during the last edition of this event (2015). He played the last nine holes in the final round with a 56-degree wedge on the greens. He held on to make his way into the playoff, but couldn't pull off the unlikely victory. This time around he arrives with negative strokes gained putting in 7 of his last 9 starts. Perhaps the memory of putting so well with a wedge will spark something on the greens for Streb this week in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. He currently ranks 137th in the FedExCup rankings.
Jul 3 - 7:42 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Streb posts 12-under with day-tying-low 65
Jul 8 - 5:26 PM
Streb stays inside top 10 w/ 68 on Day 2
Jul 7 - 6:49 PM
Streb strong out of the gate @ the Greenbrier
Jul 6 - 3:40 PM
Streb returns for 5th start at the Greenbrier
Jul 3 - 7:42 PM
More Robert Streb Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Stadler
PGA
(619)
2
R. Moore
PGA
(557)
3
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(530)
4
T. Clark
PGA
(524)
5
B. Curtis
PGA
(524)
6
C. Wood
PGA
(515)
7
G. Woodland
PGA
(514)
8
D. Willett
PGA
(501)
9
B. Weekley
PGA
(489)
10
B. Davis
PGA
(465)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
22
0
0
1
0
792
244
2
185
16
3
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Quicken Loans National
55
0
0
0
11
47
11
2
1
Travelers Championship
57
0
0
0
14
47
10
0
1
FedEx St. Jude Classic
31
0
0
0
17
41
13
1
0
DEAN & DELUCA Invitational
34
0
0
0
11
50
10
1
0
AT&T Byron Nelson
n/a
0
0
0
5
20
11
0
0
THE PLAYERS Championship
n/a
0
0
0
4
24
6
2
0
Wells Fargo Championship
24
0
0
0
12
51
9
0
0
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
24
0
0
0
23
41
8
0
0
Valero Texas Open
n/a
0
0
0
8
20
6
2
0
RBC Heritage
n/a
0
0
0
8
19
8
1
0
Shell Houston Open
34
0
0
0
17
43
11
1
0
Valspar Championship
n/a
0
0
0
4
24
6
2
0
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
0
5
24
7
0
0
Genesis Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
27
3
0
1
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
66
0
0
0
11
32
11
0
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
26
6
0
0
Farmers Insurance Open
9
0
0
1
17
43
11
0
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
49
0
0
0
17
46
9
0
0
The RSM Classic
57
0
0
0
15
48
8
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
36
0
0
1
19
42
8
2
0
CIMB Classic
39
0
0
0
15
49
8
0
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
2
28
5
1
0
Headlines
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
Patrick Reed headlines the field at this week's Greenbrier Classic, arriving with top 20s in each of the last three weeks.
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
»
Stanley ends drought at QLN
Jul 3
»
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
»
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
»
Quicken Loans: Power Ranking
Jun 26
»
Spieth wins Travelers playoff
Jun 26
»
Open de France Preview
Jun 26
»
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
GOL Headlines
»
Rookie Munoz leads by two after 68 in R3
»
Streb posts 12-under with day-tying-low 65
»
Im stays tied for lead after R3 68 in Ireland
»
Rahm tied for the lead with 18 to go at Irish
»
Kisner among notable MCs at Greenbrier
»
Swafford climbs to T2 with bogey-free 66
»
Henley makes big move; day-tying-low 64
»
Martin three back after second-round 67
»
McIlroy fails to make weekend in Irish Open
»
Munoz extends his Greenbrier lead in R2
»
Defender Danny Lee matches 2015 pace
»
Lovemark leaps up the leaderboard in R2
GOL Links
»
FanDuel Golf is better than ever!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved