David Lingmerth

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (29) / 7/22/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'7" / 175

David Lingmerth breezed through Muirfield Village Golf Club during round one of the Memorial Tournament, carding a 7-under-par 31-34=65, grabbing the early title of clubhouse leader on Thursday morning.
The Swede wasn't perfect today but he made the most of his opportunities. He split half of the potential 14 fairways and landed just 12 greens, not the numbers you would expect from a round of 65. He got the job done by converting two birdies from the 18-to-26 foot range and also drained an 8'5" eagle putt at the par-5 15th to pick up two strokes. Lingmerth walked off the course gaining 3.52 strokes approaching-the-green and 2.86 strokes putting. If he hangs onto this lead it will be his first R1 lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR, fourth time leading/co-leading after any round, and first time leading/co-leading since his 2015 victory at this event. Jun 1 - 12:59 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017140 0 0 04941735115212
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
DEAN & DELUCA Invitational1200116421120
THE PLAYERS Championship720001131750
Wells Fargo Championship1800015461100
Zurich Classic of New Orleans140012439710
RBC Heritagen/a000329400
Shell Houston Openn/a000624510
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard7200016341552
Valspar Championship2700012501000
The Honda Classicn/a000919620
CareerBuilder Challenge3400021401010
Sony Open in Hawaii490021349710
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a001524510
CIMB Classic600001546920
Safeway Openn/a000721800
 

 