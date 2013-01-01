David Lingmerth Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (29) / 7/22/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'7" / 175

David Lingmerth breezed through Muirfield Village Golf Club during round one of the Memorial Tournament, carding a 7-under-par 31-34=65, grabbing the early title of clubhouse leader on Thursday morning. The Swede wasn't perfect today but he made the most of his opportunities. He split half of the potential 14 fairways and landed just 12 greens, not the numbers you would expect from a round of 65. He got the job done by converting two birdies from the 18-to-26 foot range and also drained an 8'5" eagle putt at the par-5 15th to pick up two strokes. Lingmerth walked off the course gaining 3.52 strokes approaching-the-green and 2.86 strokes putting. If he hangs onto this lead it will be his first R1 lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR, fourth time leading/co-leading after any round, and first time leading/co-leading since his 2015 victory at this event.

Local resident David Lingmerth led off THE PLAYERS Championship with a 3-under-par 37-32=69 to throw his name into the mix early on Thursday. Lingmerth got his day started early (7:43 a.m. ET tee time) and wasted no time getting the scoring started. He splashed home an 11'8" birdie at his opening hole, the par-4 10th and followed that up with two more birdies from 11-to-12 feet. The Swede would make it a four-pack, with the fourth birdie coming from much shorter (4'3"). Lingmerth would slow his pace from there but still walked off the course gaining 3.405 strokes over the field with this 3-under 69. The Ponte Vedra Beach resident is no stranger to success here, finishing T2 in his 2013, although he's missed the cut in two return visits.

David Lingmerth and Danny Lee hung up a 10-under-par 31-31=62 in today's second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to post 10-under 134, up 35 places on the live leaderboard to T9 and matching the low round in the clubhouse with four other squads. The international's tread water on Day 1 in alternate shot, silencing five birdies with three bogeys and double bogey-6 at eight. As would be expected (or should be), they were much better at four-ball on Friday, camouflaging a lone bogey-5 at 15 with nine birdies and eagle-3 at the seventh, the latter Lingmerth's only scoring contribution on the front nine (from 8'11"). Lee wrote down birdies at Nos. 2, 8 and 9 on his first nine, the latter from 32'4" at the par-3 ninth, adding birdies at 13 and 17, ending their scoring with a 27'2" birdie-2. Along with Lingmerth's 3 at the par-5 seventh, he circled 10, 11, 14 and 16, two from between nine and 10 feet, though he did miss a birdie try at the par-5 18th from 4'5".