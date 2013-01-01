David Lingmerth

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Giants promoting OF prospect Austin Slater
Alex Wood still having problems with SC joint
Grandal taking the day off Thursday at STL
Edwin Encarnacion getting day off Thursday
Adonis Garcia (heel) to be activated Friday
Tribe activate Corey Kluber for return Thurs.
Scherzer fans 11 in complete-game victory
Jones goes 3-for-5 with a homer and five RBI
Tanaka slammed for seven runs in 5 2/3 vs O's
Guerra fires six shutout frames to beat Mets
DeGrom pounded for seven runs in four frames
Pinder blasts two bombs in win over Indians
Latavius Murray ready 'at some point' in camp
OC promises to use both Murray and Henry
Russell Wilson 'looks great moving around'
Trumaine Johnson skipped Tuesday's practice
Rob Kelley leaner entering sophomore season
Jets send former 1st-round S Pryor to Browns
Carlos Hyde struggling in Shanahan's system?
Bears claim lead blocker Burton off waivers
Vikings sign RB Dalvin Cook to rookie deal
Lions rookie WR Golladay impressing at OTAs
Hue Jackson committed to running ball more
Report: Most teams think Romo will play again
Lakers open to trading Jordan Clarkson?
Emeka Okafor attempting an NBA comeback?
Report: Gallinari will decline player option
Dewayne Dedmon will decline player option
David Lee (left knee) doesn't need surgery
LeBron James scores 35 points in blowout win
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points in win vs. BOS
Jaylen Brown (hip) is good to go for Game 5
Zaza Pachulia (heel) goes through practice
Report: Bulls expect Dwyane Wade to opt in
Lonzo Ball won't work out for Celtics?
Hamidou Diallo withdraws from NBA Draft
Matt Murray comes up big for Pens in Game 2
Kris Letang (neck) is making progress
Bruins sign prospect Anders Bjork to ELC
Derick Brassard (shoulder) out 4-5 months
Brandon Dubinsky undergoes wrist surgery
Colton Sissons continues playoff production
Jake Guentzel scores GWG late in GM 1 of SCF
G Matt Murray solid for Penguins in victory
G Pekka Rinne makes only seven saves in loss
Mike Fisher returns to Preds; draws 2 assists
Two goals for Nick Bonino in Pens' odd win
Colin Wilson will miss Game 1 with an injury
Gaughan: OneMain Financial 200 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Dover
Chase Purdy: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Austin Dillon: Dover Double Duty
Daniel Hemric: OneMain Financial 200 advance
Gilliland: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Brandon Jones: XFINITY and Trucks at Dover
Garcia Jr.: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Chase Briscoe: Bar Harbor 200 advance
Austin Cindric: Bar Harbor 200 advance
Travis Miller: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Chase Cabre: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
David Lingmerth leads early at the Memorial
Summerhays starts strong at the Memorial
Spaun WDs from the Memorial with a rib injury
Paratore is early pacemaker in Nordea Masters
Stenson ready for home game at Nordea Masters
Reed rounding into form ahead of the Memorial
Only Barseback record might hold back Noren
McGirt gears up for Memorial title defense
O'Hair season-best T2; second straight top 5
Rahm closes in 66; T2 in Colonial CC debut
Kisner fires 66 to win DEAN & DELUCA by one
Defender Spieth finishes T2 w/ bogey-free 65
LSU 5-star soph CB Smith anounces transfer
Auburn loses RB/LB Davis to South Carolina
Ex-ND LB Barajas transferrs to Illinois State
Old Dominion indefinitely suspends LB Wilder
Starting Baylor C Thrift (knee) retires
Etling (back) has 3 weeks of rehab remaining
Starting ASU CB Orr tranfers to Chattanooga
Smart lobbying QB/P Ramsey to stay at Georgia
Texas allows TE Leitao to join football team
Texas A&M AD: HC Sumlin has to win this year
Littrell nets five-year contract extension
Middle Tennessee LB coach Bibee steps down
Zlatan wants Manchester United/England stay
Moses scheduled for toe surgery
What's next for Arsenal after Wenger deal?
Real Madrid eye Chelsea star
Cazorla is struggling to play again in 2017
Newcastle keen on signing MCFC centre-back
United boot up fax machine to keep DDG again
Snodgrass linked with PL newcomers
Costa: I would only leave for Atletico
Liverpool signs Chelsea striker Solanke
Mahrez request catalyst for LCFC exodus
Bournemouth sign long-term target Begovic
David Lingmerth
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 7/22/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'7" / 175
Latest News
Recent News
David Lingmerth breezed through Muirfield Village Golf Club during round one of the Memorial Tournament, carding a 7-under-par 31-34=65, grabbing the early title of clubhouse leader on Thursday morning.
The Swede wasn't perfect today but he made the most of his opportunities. He split half of the potential 14 fairways and landed just 12 greens, not the numbers you would expect from a round of 65. He got the job done by converting two birdies from the 18-to-26 foot range and also drained an 8'5" eagle putt at the par-5 15th to pick up two strokes. Lingmerth walked off the course gaining 3.52 strokes approaching-the-green and 2.86 strokes putting. If he hangs onto this lead it will be his first R1 lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR, fourth time leading/co-leading after
any
round, and first time leading/co-leading since his 2015 victory at this event.
Jun 1 - 12:59 PM
Local resident David Lingmerth led off THE PLAYERS Championship with a 3-under-par 37-32=69 to throw his name into the mix early on Thursday.
Lingmerth got his day started early (7:43 a.m. ET tee time) and wasted no time getting the scoring started. He splashed home an 11'8" birdie at his opening hole, the par-4 10th and followed that up with two more birdies from 11-to-12 feet. The Swede would make it a four-pack, with the fourth birdie coming from much shorter (4'3"). Lingmerth would slow his pace from there but still walked off the course gaining 3.405 strokes over the field with this 3-under 69. The Ponte Vedra Beach resident is no stranger to success here, finishing T2 in his 2013, although he's missed the cut in two return visits.
May 11 - 2:57 PM
David Lingmerth and Danny Lee hung up a 10-under-par 31-31=62 in today's second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to post 10-under 134, up 35 places on the live leaderboard to T9 and matching the low round in the clubhouse with four other squads.
The international's tread water on Day 1 in alternate shot, silencing five birdies with three bogeys and double bogey-6 at eight. As would be expected (or should be), they were much better at four-ball on Friday, camouflaging a lone bogey-5 at 15 with nine birdies and eagle-3 at the seventh, the latter Lingmerth's only scoring contribution on the front nine (from 8'11"). Lee wrote down birdies at Nos. 2, 8 and 9 on his first nine, the latter from 32'4" at the par-3 ninth, adding birdies at 13 and 17, ending their scoring with a 27'2" birdie-2. Along with Lingmerth's 3 at the par-5 seventh, he circled 10, 11, 14 and 16, two from between nine and 10 feet, though he did miss a birdie try at the par-5 18th from 4'5".
Apr 28 - 3:27 PM
World No. 93 David Lingmerth embarks on his third RBC Heritage and checks in at 167th in the FedExCup standings.
The Swede is down 25 places in the world ranking since the end of last year, indicative of his results. He's 5-for-9 on the season with zero top 25s and a best of T27 at the Valspar three starts ago (70-72-72-68). The Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, resident chased with a made cut at Bay Hill, 70-72, but played the weekend in 72 and a
career-worst 88
to finish 72nd (last place). He arrives off a missed cut at the Shell (by three) on rounds of 71-74. The 29-year-old is 1-for-2 at the RBC with a MC on debut in 2013 and T33 last year, where he was T7 thru 36 holes (67-71), but closed with 76-72.
Apr 12 - 5:17 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
David Lingmerth leads early at the Memorial
Jun 1 - 12:59 PM
David Lingmerth starts quickly at THE PLAYERS
May 11 - 2:57 PM
Lingmerth and D. Lee card 10-under 62 in R2
Apr 28 - 3:27 PM
Lingmerth 167th in FEC points ahead of RBC
Apr 12 - 5:17 PM
More David Lingmerth Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
14
0
0
0
0
494
173
5
115
21
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
DEAN & DELUCA Invitational
12
0
0
1
16
42
11
2
0
THE PLAYERS Championship
72
0
0
0
11
31
7
5
0
Wells Fargo Championship
18
0
0
0
15
46
11
0
0
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
14
0
0
1
24
39
7
1
0
RBC Heritage
n/a
0
0
0
3
29
4
0
0
Shell Houston Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
24
5
1
0
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard
72
0
0
0
16
34
15
5
2
Valspar Championship
27
0
0
0
12
50
10
0
0
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
0
9
19
6
2
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
34
0
0
0
21
40
10
1
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
49
0
0
2
13
49
7
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
1
5
24
5
1
0
CIMB Classic
60
0
0
0
15
46
9
2
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
7
21
8
0
0
Memorial Tournament: Rankings
May 30
Matt Kuchar is a past champion and a former runner-up at the Memorial Tournament who also claimed a T4 at Muirfield Village last year.
