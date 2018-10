Chase Wright Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (29) / 6/16/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 165

Latest News Recent News

PGA TOUR rookie Chase Wright opened his season with a bogey-free, 8-under-par 34-30=64 during round one of the Safeway Open, good for the clubhouse lead with a two-shot cushion as the afternoon wave gets their day started. The Indiana Hoosier product is making the second start of his PGA TOUR career (2012 RSM Classic) and first as a card-carrying member. There was no sign of nerves as he split eight (of 14) fairways and landed all 18 greens in regulation. That was good for more than two strokes gained on approach. Five of his seven par breakers were set up with wedges from inside 130 yards but he converted from long-distance as well. Most notably, his 283-yard approach at the par-5 16th landed to 25'11" and he splashed it home for an eagle. The 29-year-old may be a late bloomer but he does sport wins on the Web.com Tour (2018 Rust-Oleum Championship) as well as the Mackenzie Tour (2017 ATB Financial Classic).

Chase Wright lit up Highland Springs Country Club for an eagle and eight birdies en route to a bogey-free, 10-under-par 29-33=62 in today's opening round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship on the Web.com Tour. Wright split 11 (of 14) fairways and hit all 18 greens in regulation en route to his career low in 127 rounds on the circuit. His eagle landed at the par-5 18th where he made the turn. The 26-year-old from Indiana University started the week ranked 43rd on the money list and has just one top-45 finish in his last seven starts. Wes Roach and Dawie van der Walt are one stroke back of Wright's overnight lead in Springfield, Missouri.

Chase Wright birdied five of his first eight holes, to go with three pars, in the third round of the Colombia Championship and will sleep on the lead at 13-under-par. None of the players completed their third round at Bogota Country Club, as a combination of a weather delay and darkness prevented a score from being posted. The plan is for the third round to finish up on Sunday morning, with the final round beginning between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. ET. The players will not regroup for the final round.