Ashun Wu Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (31) / 6/22/1985 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 154

Latest News Recent News

If Ashun Wu is to successfully defend his Lyoness Open title he needs to up his game when he returns to the Diamond CC in Atzenbrugg near Vienna. Twelve months ago he shocked the field to become the first Chinese winner of a European Tour event on European soil – and with it he also became the first Chinese two-time winner on the circuit. All of this happening in just 38 starts. Since then he has committed to the European Tour – something he didn’t do after his first win, the 2015 China Open, when he concentrated on the Japan Tour – but is only 8-for-18. His best in that stretch is T16 in the Joburg Open. He played well early on last week in Sweden. He was 3-under through 14 holes, but dropped a late shot and carded 79 on Friday to miss the cut. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Ashun Wu will make his individual Australian debut in this week's ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth at Lake Karrinyup in Perth, Western Australia. Like the little girl in the nursery rhyme, when Wu is good he is very, very good, and when he's bad he is awful. In his last 30 starts on the European Tour he has finished outside the top 40 22 times. He also has just four top 20 finishes, two of which were a T11 and T16. But the other two? Wins: the 2015 China Open and 2016 Lyoness Open. That said he may fel confident returning to Australia because back in November he linked up with Hao Tong Li to post T2 in the World Cup of Golf, easily China's greatest performance in the event. "Chinese players can win the tournament," he said afterwards. Can he transfer that confidence? Source: EuropeanTour.com

Ashun Wu and Hao Tong Li fused to create history at the World Cup of Golf; the pair's final round 7-under-par 32-33=65 pushed China to T2 on 16-under 272, easily the nation's greatest result in the tournament. It betters the T11 which was managed in 2008 and, although they finished four behind the winner Denmark, a bullish Wu said: "After four holes and making two birdies, I thought we had a chance to touch the trophy as we were only two behind. I know we can do better next time. Chinese players can win the tournament." Alas, having made those two birdies at 4 and 5, neither could manage better than bogey at No. 6, but they responded well - as they did to adversity all week - with back-to-back red at 7 and 8. They notched a brace of par breakers at 10 and 11, but so did Denmark to keep the lead to two. Thereafter China added only two more, at 14 and 16, so its race was run. The Wu-Li combo shared second with France and the U.S.A. Source: AsianTour.com