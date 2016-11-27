Player Page

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (31) / 6/22/1985
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 154

If Ashun Wu is to successfully defend his Lyoness Open title he needs to up his game when he returns to the Diamond CC in Atzenbrugg near Vienna.
Twelve months ago he shocked the field to become the first Chinese winner of a European Tour event on European soil – and with it he also became the first Chinese two-time winner on the circuit. All of this happening in just 38 starts. Since then he has committed to the European Tour – something he didn’t do after his first win, the 2015 China Open, when he concentrated on the Japan Tour – but is only 8-for-18. His best in that stretch is T16 in the Joburg Open. He played well early on last week in Sweden. He was 3-under through 14 holes, but dropped a late shot and carded 79 on Friday to miss the cut. Jun 6 - 3:15 AM
Source: EuropeanTour.com
