Whee Kim Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (25) / 2/22/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 172

Whee Kim made it 27 holes at this week's Valspar Championship before withdrawing due to lower back pain. Kim opened his week with a 4-over 75 that included two birdies, four bogeys, and a double. Taking his second lap at Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course, he started on the back nine today and scribbled three bogeys and a double before the turn. That is when he called it quits, citing lower back pain. Making his 60th career start on the PGA TOUR, this will go in the books as his first mid-tournament WD. Kim entered the week ranked 89th in the FedExCup race, so gamers will want to monitor his health closely moving forward. Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)

Whee Kim heads to Palm Harbor, Florida, for his second appearance at this week's Valspar Championship. The Web.com Tour grad has opened the new season with a 6-for-9 record that includes three top 25s. That has Kim positioned at 89th in the FedExCup race. Last year in his first look at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort, he twirled rounds of 72-71-72-74 to hover between 33rd and 53rd after each round of the tournament, finishing T53 at week's end. The 25-year-old has four career top 10s but is still searching for his first win on TOUR. Source: PGATOUR.com

Whee Kim overcame a double bogey to still record a 4-under-par 33-35=68 during the opening round of this week's Farmers Insurance Open. It was an up-and-down round for Kim who bogeyed the par-4 second before rattling off four birdies and an eagle in a six-hole stretch, starting at the par-5 fifth. That gave Kim a share of the 5-under lead at the time but double bogey at the par-4 16th dropped him down a peg. It took him three shots to reach the green and then three more swipes to find the bottom of the cup. Kim is making his third appearance at the Farmers this week, with a T49 in his 2015 debut and a missed cut last year. Tomorrow, he will turn his attention to the tougher South Course at Torrey Pines.