Whee Kim

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (25) / 2/22/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 172

Whee Kim made it 27 holes at this week's Valspar Championship before withdrawing due to lower back pain.
Kim opened his week with a 4-over 75 that included two birdies, four bogeys, and a double. Taking his second lap at Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course, he started on the back nine today and scribbled three bogeys and a double before the turn. That is when he called it quits, citing lower back pain. Making his 60th career start on the PGA TOUR, this will go in the books as his first mid-tournament WD. Kim entered the week ranked 89th in the FedExCup race, so gamers will want to monitor his health closely moving forward. Mar 10 - 2:41 PM
Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201780 0 0 03009645981
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The Honda Classicn/a000526410
Genesis Open610001052910
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am890018341010
Farmers Insurance Openn/a001619721
CareerBuilder Challenge170012141720
Sony Open in Hawaii79001935810
The RSM Classic270001846800
Safeway Open130001947600
 

 