Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Braves, Pirates have offered Angel Pagan
J.J. Hardy (back) nearing Grapefruit debut
Scherzer (finger) unlikely for Opening Day?
Bettis to undergo chemo after cancer spreads
Albert Pujols (foot) making spring debut Fri.
C-Mart holds Canada to one run in four frames
Bautista goes 3-for-4 with a home run in WBC
Myers goes 2-for-2 with a home run vs Brewers
Rizzo goes 2-for-3 with a bomb vs. Mariners
Hedges lifted from game with sore hamstring
Bryant to receive record $1.05M salary in '17
Scherzer (finger) to throw another BP round
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Dolphins do 2-year, $12M deal with LB Timmons
Report: Mike Mayock candidate for Redskins GM
Report: Eddie Lacy to visit Packers next week
Report: Robert Griffin III 'intrigued' by Jets
Schefter: Browns won't be getting Garoppolo
Welcome home: Panthers bring back Peppers
Report: CLE 'trying to shop' Brock Osweiler
One-time Pro Bowl TE Jordan Cameron retires
Report: Cousins will not negotiate with Allen
Colts dump CB Patrick Robinson, saving $2.5M
Browns officially throw in the towel on RGIII
Amukamara heads to Chicago after year in Jax
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Derrick Favors, George Hill are questionable
Anthony Davis (wrist) will play Saturday
Gallinari (illness) expected to play Friday
Jokic (illness) 'very questionable' Friday
Ryan Anderson (back) expected to play Friday
Nerlens Noel (knee) will not play Friday
Vucevic (Achilles) will be a GTD on Friday
Dwyane Wade (thigh) will play Friday night
Up Loading: D'Angelo Russell looking good
T.J. Warren grabs career-high 13 boards
Alan Williams posts another double-double
Jahlil Okafor drops 16 & 8 in start for 76ers
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Red Wings will scratch Anthony Mantha Friday
Toby Enstrom out indefinitely with concussion
Jimmy Howard will start for Red Wings Friday
Brent Burns tallies three helpers against WSH
Josh Bailey records three assists in OT win
Erik Karlsson beastly in OT win over ARZ
Dougie Hamilton leaves game with LBI
Johnny Gaudreau's big night powers Flames
Tyler Johnson suffers LBI Thursday night
Kucherov picks up another 3 points in win
Sebastian Aho hits 20-goal plateau in win
Tom Sestito gets 4-game ban for boarding
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Matt Kenseth rides an 8-race streak
Danica Patrick suffering long drought
Ryan Blaney hopes to rekindle 2016 magic
Chris Buescher: top-25s in last 4 on type
Two top-15s Erik Jones on 1.5-milers
Kyle Busch is uneven at Vegas
Christian Eckes in for 9 ARCA starts in '17
Austin Dillon broke through at Vegas last yr
Clint Bowyer: 0 for last 29
Landon Cassill is pleasant surprise on type
Brennan Poole: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Kyle Larson: Las Vegas Double Duty
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Whee Kim (back) WDs during R2 of Valspar
Rookie Bozzelli one off clubhouse lead w/ 68
Van Aswegen matches career-low 65 at Valspar
Manassero maintains bid at weather-hit Indian
SSP Chawrasia mounting strong title defense
Darkness strands afternoon wave at Valspar
Si Woo Kim WDs after R1 of the Valspar
Stenson rebounds from WD w/ bogey-free 64
Herman flirts with course record in Round 1
Henley heats up early in R1 of the Valspar
Lahiri struggles on new course; shoots R1 76
Horsey holds lead as darkness halts India R1
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Kevin Wilson addresses tumult at Indiana
Former four-star UM TE Asiasi heads to UCLA
Curtis Samuel draws Harvin & Cobb comparisons
Scout: Jabrill Peppers is a top five player
Report: Pac-12 extends commish Larry Scott
Jonathan Allen does not re-test on pro day
Scout calls Joe Mixon's a 'Round-1 workout'
Nick Saban sticks up for Reuben Foster
Trevor Knight now getting WR and S looks
Scout questions why Njoku is a top 2 rd pick
Awuzie meets with coaches from CIN, PHI & DET
Reuben Foster 'may slide' due to background
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Saints full-back still has no contract offer
Martin Caceres approaching full-fitness
Cargill may replace Mings in Cherries XI
Gabbiadini rewarded for goals with POTM award
Tottenham's Davies signs new contract
Klopp: Firmino doubtful for Burnley match
Flu bug takes bite out of Arsenal starters
Groin injury sidelines Stanislas
Wenger surprised by Ox transfer rumors
Calvert-Lewin cleared for Everton return
Pep rotates the squad and pays the price
WHU will run late checks on Reid and Fonte
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Whee Kim
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 2/22/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 172
Latest News
Recent News
Whee Kim made it 27 holes at this week's Valspar Championship before withdrawing due to lower back pain.
Kim opened his week with a 4-over 75 that included two birdies, four bogeys, and a double. Taking his second lap at Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course, he started on the back nine today and scribbled three bogeys and a double before the turn. That is when he called it quits, citing lower back pain. Making his 60th career start on the PGA TOUR, this will go in the books as his first mid-tournament WD. Kim entered the week ranked 89th in the FedExCup race, so gamers will want to monitor his health closely moving forward.
Mar 10 - 2:41 PM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Whee Kim heads to Palm Harbor, Florida, for his second appearance at this week's Valspar Championship.
The Web.com Tour grad has opened the new season with a 6-for-9 record that includes three top 25s. That has Kim positioned at 89th in the FedExCup race. Last year in his first look at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort, he twirled rounds of 72-71-72-74 to hover between 33rd and 53rd after each round of the tournament, finishing T53 at week's end. The 25-year-old has four career top 10s but is still searching for his first win on TOUR.
Mar 8 - 1:50 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Whee Kim overcame a double bogey to still record a 4-under-par 33-35=68 during the opening round of this week's Farmers Insurance Open.
It was an up-and-down round for Kim who bogeyed the par-4 second before rattling off four birdies and an eagle in a six-hole stretch, starting at the par-5 fifth. That gave Kim a share of the 5-under lead at the time but double bogey at the par-4 16th dropped him down a peg. It took him three shots to reach the green and then three more swipes to find the bottom of the cup. Kim is making his third appearance at the Farmers this week, with a T49 in his 2015 debut and a missed cut last year. Tomorrow, he will turn his attention to the tougher South Course at Torrey Pines.
Jan 26 - 6:40 PM
Playing La Quinta Country Club, Whee Kim painted a career-low bogey-free 9-under-par 33-30=63 in the third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge to reach the three-quarter mark on 10-under 206, up
89 places
on the live leaderboard to T19.
UPDATE:
Kim's 63 is a career low in his 165th career round, previously 64 (x2). He shares the course record of 63 on the Stadium Course, but that came in R2 of the 2012 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
The World No. 267 is making his third straight appearance and this will be his first made cut. He began R3 on 1-under (70-73), tied for 108th place, and looked to be headed for another early exit. The Web.com Tour grad opened off No. 10 tee and promptly connected six straight birdies at 11-16. He stalled out mid-round with seven consecutive pars, but then circled three of his final four (6, 8 and 9). Kim landed 12 (of 14) fairways and carded the nine birdies on 13 greens in regulation, posting a tidy
1.385
putts per GIR.
Jan 21 - 6:27 PM
Whee Kim (back) WDs during R2 of Valspar
Mar 10 - 2:41 PM
Whee Kim comes back for seconds at Valspar
Mar 8 - 1:50 PM
Whee Kim racks up a bundle of birdies in R1
Jan 26 - 6:40 PM
Whee Kim makes huge move w/ career-low 63
Jan 21 - 6:27 PM
More Whee Kim Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
8
0
0
0
0
300
96
4
59
8
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
0
5
26
4
1
0
Genesis Open
61
0
0
0
10
52
9
1
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
89
0
0
1
8
34
10
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
1
6
19
7
2
1
CareerBuilder Challenge
17
0
0
1
21
41
7
2
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
79
0
0
1
9
35
8
1
0
The RSM Classic
27
0
0
0
18
46
8
0
0
Safeway Open
13
0
0
0
19
47
6
0
0
