Si Woo Kim Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (21) / 6/28/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 182

Prior to the start of the event, Si Woo Kim has pulled his name from the field at this week's Sony Open in Hawaii. First alternate Richy Werenski will take his spot in the field. Kim did not provide a reason for the WD, but we can read between the lines based on the past few months of events. Kim withdrew after 10 holes at the OHL Classic in the fall, citing a back injury. He got right back on the horse the next week but missed the cut. He got some rest over the holiday break before returning last week at the SBS Tournament of Champions. He posted even-par 292 on the week to finish T30 (of 32) golfers. Gamers should remove him from all lineups this week and play it cautiously before re-investing in the future. Source: PGATOUR.com

Si Woo Kim takes his talents across the Pacific Ocean as he preps for this week's SBS Tournament of Champions. Kim capped off a phenomenal rookie season with a victory at the Wyndham Championship, earning him a spot in the field this week. After the win he pieced together three top 20s in the FedExCup Playoffs and then headed home to pick up a T2 at the Hyundai Insurance KJ Choi Invitational (Korean Golf Tour). The only risk for Kim this week is the recent back injury that forced him out of the OHL Classic after 10 holes. He returned with a missed cut the following week but luckily he's had five weeks to recover since. The 22-year-old has a bright future ahead of him and this may not be the last time in his career that we see him open a new year on Maui. Source: PGATOUR.com

Si Woo Kim got through 10 holes during round one of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba before withdrawing due to a back injury. Update: Kim returned to action at The RSM Classic, posting rounds of 70-69=139 to miss the cut by two strokes. Kim kicked off his day with a birdie at the par-4 first but things turned for the worst at the par-5 fifth when an errant tee shot forced him to take a drop, leading to a bogey. He followed that up with two more bogeys before righting the ship with a birdie at the eighth. After a bogey at the par-3 10th and another penalty off the tee at the par-4 11th he called it quits. Kim split 5-of-7 fairways and landed 7-of-10 greens on the day but swallowed a trio of three-putts. Making his 45th career PGA TOUR start this week, this goes in the book as his second mid-tournament WD. Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)