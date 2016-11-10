Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rays acquire Mallex Smith in Smyly trade
Mariners acquire LHP Drew Smyly from Rays
Yankees haven't talked extension with Tanaka
Holland seeks two-year deal with opt-out
Report: Angels considering run at Wieters
Rangers have checked in on Mark Trumbo
Athletics sign free agent INF Trevor Plouffe
Rockies, Arenado have not talked extension
Dodgers finalize 5-yr, $80M deal with Jansen
Twins, Dodgers at 'impasse' in Dozier talks
Freeman likely to play for Canada in WBC
O's have 'no movement' toward Trumbo deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Si Woo Kim
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 6/28/1995
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 182
Latest News
Recent News
Prior to the start of the event, Si Woo Kim has pulled his name from the field at this week's Sony Open in Hawaii. First alternate Richy Werenski will take his spot in the field.
Kim did not provide a reason for the WD, but we can read between the lines based on the past few months of events. Kim withdrew after 10 holes at the OHL Classic in the fall, citing a back injury. He got right back on the horse the next week but missed the cut. He got some rest over the holiday break before returning last week at the SBS Tournament of Champions. He posted even-par 292 on the week to finish T30 (of 32) golfers. Gamers should remove him from all lineups this week and play it cautiously before re-investing in the future.
Jan 11 - 4:31 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Si Woo Kim takes his talents across the Pacific Ocean as he preps for this week's SBS Tournament of Champions.
Kim capped off a phenomenal rookie season with a victory at the Wyndham Championship, earning him a spot in the field this week. After the win he pieced together three top 20s in the FedExCup Playoffs and then headed home to pick up a T2 at the Hyundai Insurance KJ Choi Invitational (Korean Golf Tour). The only risk for Kim this week is the recent back injury that forced him out of the OHL Classic after 10 holes. He returned with a missed cut the following week but luckily he's had five weeks to recover since. The 22-year-old has a bright future ahead of him and this may not be the last time in his career that we see him open a new year on Maui.
Jan 3 - 2:13 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Si Woo Kim got through 10 holes during round one of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba before withdrawing due to a back injury.
Update: Kim returned to action at The RSM Classic, posting rounds of 70-69=139 to miss the cut by two strokes.
Kim kicked off his day with a birdie at the par-4 first but things turned for the worst at the par-5 fifth when an errant tee shot forced him to take a drop, leading to a bogey. He followed that up with two more bogeys before righting the ship with a birdie at the eighth. After a bogey at the par-3 10th and another penalty off the tee at the par-4 11th he called it quits. Kim split 5-of-7 fairways and landed 7-of-10 greens on the day but swallowed a trio of three-putts. Making his 45th career PGA TOUR start this week, this goes in the book as his second mid-tournament WD.
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 10:47:00 AM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Si Woo Kim breezed through TPC Kuala Lumpur during round four of the CIMB Classic, carding a bogey-free, 6-under-par 32-34=66 to finish his week at 13-under 275 which places him inside the top 15 on the leaderboard.
Making his CIMB debut this week, Kim struggled with consistency, but rounds of 6-under 66 on Friday and Sunday certainly helped his cause. The 21-year-old swallowed at least two bogeys in each of his first three laps, but kept a clean card today as he posted his best GIR numbers of the week, landing 14 on the day. Kim walked off the course in a share of 10th place but he'll likely fall just outside the top 10 by day's end. Gamers should consider this a successful CIMB debut, making him an appealing option if he chooses to return to Malaysia in the future.
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 12:50:00 AM
Si Woo Kim backs out of the Sony Open
Jan 11 - 4:31 PM
Si Woo Kim debuting at SBS Tourney of Champs
Jan 3 - 2:13 PM
Si Woo Kim (back) WDs from OHL Classic
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 10:47:00 AM
Si Woo Kim tidy in final lap around TPCKL
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 12:50:00 AM
More Si Woo Kim Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
3
0
0
1
0
109
45
0
24
1
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Tournament of Champions
30
0
0
0
18
39
13
1
1
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
6
27
3
0
0
CIMB Classic
10
0
0
0
21
43
8
0
0
