Si Woo Kim

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (21) / 6/28/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 182

Prior to the start of the event, Si Woo Kim has pulled his name from the field at this week's Sony Open in Hawaii. First alternate Richy Werenski will take his spot in the field.
Kim did not provide a reason for the WD, but we can read between the lines based on the past few months of events. Kim withdrew after 10 holes at the OHL Classic in the fall, citing a back injury. He got right back on the horse the next week but missed the cut. He got some rest over the holiday break before returning last week at the SBS Tournament of Champions. He posted even-par 292 on the week to finish T30 (of 32) golfers. Gamers should remove him from all lineups this week and play it cautiously before re-investing in the future. Jan 11 - 4:31 PM
Source: PGATOUR.com
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201730 0 1 01094502411
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Tournament of Champions3000018391311
The RSM Classicn/a000627300
CIMB Classic100002143800
 

 