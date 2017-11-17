Player Page

Blayne Barber

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/25/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 155

With preferred lies in effect, World No. 445 Blayne Barber twirled a bogey-free, 9-under-par 32-31=63 in the third round of the Barbasol Championship to post 17-under 199, up 18 places to T1, good for the 54-hole clubhouse lead with Sam Ryder and matching the low round of the day thus far, also with Ryder.
This was the 28-year-old's 295th career lap and ties a career low shot in R1 of the 2017 RSM. After eating a double bogey-6 in R1, he's now played his last 42 holes in blemish-free 18-under and is eyeing his first TOUR title in 101 events. The Auburn alum's career best is P2 at the above-mentioned RSM and if this co-lead holds up, it'll be his first at any point after Rounds 1 thru 3. On 11 (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation, he gained 3.824 strokes approaching and 5.225 tee-to-green. The Florida native carded nine birdies, three of those 2-putt varieties, and the rest from inside of 14 feet. He posted 1.600 putts per GIR and 0.834 SG: Putting with 27 total putts. Jul 21 - 7:49 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2018150 0 0 05031612127143
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Travelers Championship260011351700
FedEx St. Jude Classicn/a000819810
AT&T Byron Nelsonn/a0001018800
THE PLAYERS Championshipn/a000326700
Wells Fargo Championship6700013441230
Zurich Classic of New Orleansn/a000820611
RBC Heritagen/a000524700
Houston Openn/a000822600
Valspar Championship1600013491000
The Honda Classicn/a000425421
Waste Management Phoenix Open6700014411700
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001134531
Sony Open in Hawaii6700116411220
The RSM Classic2500020411100
OHL Classic at Mayakoba450001548720
 

 