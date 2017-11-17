Blayne Barber Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (28) / 12/25/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 155

With preferred lies in effect, World No. 445 Blayne Barber twirled a bogey-free, 9-under-par 32-31=63 in the third round of the Barbasol Championship to post 17-under 199, up 18 places to T1, good for the 54-hole clubhouse lead with Sam Ryder and matching the low round of the day thus far, also with Ryder. This was the 28-year-old's 295th career lap and ties a career low shot in R1 of the 2017 RSM. After eating a double bogey-6 in R1, he's now played his last 42 holes in blemish-free 18-under and is eyeing his first TOUR title in 101 events. The Auburn alum's career best is P2 at the above-mentioned RSM and if this co-lead holds up, it'll be his first at any point after Rounds 1 thru 3. On 11 (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation, he gained 3.824 strokes approaching and 5.225 tee-to-green. The Florida native carded nine birdies, three of those 2-putt varieties, and the rest from inside of 14 feet. He posted 1.600 putts per GIR and 0.834 SG: Putting with 27 total putts.

Blayne Barber heads to the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois this week looking for his season-best fourth consecutive cut made. Barber returns to the event for the first time since placing 40th in 2016 at TPC Deere Run, his only appearance in his still fledgling PGA TOUR career. He was 26th at the Travelers Championship, 53rd at the Quicken Loans National and 39th at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier last weekend. TPC Deere Run has some of the easier fairways on TOUR to hit, so don't worry much about his so-so inaccuracy. But this is a 7,200-yard setup, and you need a little oomph off the tee. And Par 5 Scoring this week is nearly as important as Par 4 Scoring. Barber has been good in neither of those areas, ranking 89th on TOUR in Par 4s and 130th on Par 5s. When he reaches the green, his putter has been horrendous. He ranks 190th on TOUR in Putts Per Round (29.87), so there is not much to like about Barber this week.

World No. 393 Blayne Barber contests The Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and arrives at 159th in the FedExCup standings. UPDATE: Barber missed the cut by two on 7-over 74-73=147 The Lake City, Florida, native has two career top-3 finishes in 87 career events. A career-best P2 at the 2017 RSM Classic, and a T3 here in 2016 (70-66-69-70). Overall, he's 3-for-3 on the par-70 PGA National's Champion Course, adding a T62 last year, T32 thru 54 holes (67-71-69-78), and a 58th on debut in 2015. The Auburn alum is 4-for-6 on the season with just one top 25, a T25 at the RSM back in November, and checks in off a T67 at the WM Phoenix Open three weeks ago. In his six starts this season totaling 21 rounds, he's been in the top 10 after two rounds, both at the above-mentioned RSM. Source: PGATOUR.com