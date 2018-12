Justin Harding Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (32) / 2/9/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 180

Justin Harding thrashed a bogey-free 8-under-par 31-33=64 in round three of the Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open at Four Seasons to finish Saturday's play joint-leader with Kurt Kitayama on 16-under 200, three shots clear of the chasing pack. Masahiro Kawamura, Matthieu Pavon and Chikkarangappa S share third on 13-under, a stroke ahead of Victor Perez. South African Harding had started the day in T7 after rounds of 67-69 but really put his foot to the gas Saturday. He splashed red at 2, 3, 4, 6 and 8 to turn in just 31 and added further par breakers at 11, 13 and 18. #Teamcurrentform gamers will be delighted with this. Harding is a four-time winner this year and was one of just two players in the field this week ranked inside the top 100 in the OWGR. That's significant as the three past winners of this tournament were all top 100 players. After two victories on the Asian Tour and two on his home Sunshine Tour since May, Harding now has a golden chance to become a European Tour winner for the first time.

Justin Harding is looking to rediscover his midsummer form in the Hong Kong Open at Hong Kong GC, Fanling. The Lamar University grad has been a prolific winner of minor Sunshine Tour events since turning pro in 2010, in fact he has collected seven titles and two of them were in May. He followed that up with a pair of wins on the Asian Tour in July. It was a dazzling effort with them all coming in just six starts. In all he has 14 top tens this calendar year, but here is where it gets tricky: They’ve all been in non-European Tour co-sanctioned starts. In fact, in 44 such events he lacks one top ten and has just three top 30s. He makes his tournament debut this week and has finished outside the top 40 in his last two starts (CIMB Classic, HSBC Champions). Source: EuropeanTour.com

Justin Harding made a hole-in-one during round two of the Tshwane Open, but limped round the rest of the course for a 5-over-par 36-39=75, leaving the round one leader 63-75=138 heading into the weekend. Despite the excitement of the ace it was not a good day for Harding. Playing from the 10th tee he started bogey-bogey and might have hoped that the ace on the 141-yard 14th had righted the ship. Alas the brutal 18th cost him one shot and the par-4 fourth another two. Birdie-3 on No. 7 seemed to offer hope only for the klaxon to sound and disrupt his flow. He returned to bogey 8 and 9. His previous best effort in a European Tour event is T11 in the 2014 Alfred Dunhill Championship. He can still challenge that but is now 5 behind the leader.