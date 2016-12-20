Retief Goosen Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (48) / 2/3/1969 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 185

Latest News Recent News

With tee times moved up due to the threat of inclement weather, Retief Goosen took advantage of the early tee time in round four of the Puerto Rico Open, styling a bogey-free, 8-under-par 31-33=64 to take his claim as the early clubhouse leader on 18-under 270. The 48-year-old arrived on the heels of nine straight missed cuts but started his week with rounds of 68-67-71=206 (-10) to set aside that poor form. He saved the best for last, splitting 12 (of 14) fairways today to take full advantage of lift, clean, and place. Goosen parlayed that into 16 greens, allowing him a stress-free navigation around Coco Beach Golf & Country Club. On the week, he's swallowed just two bogeys which has allowed him to throw his name into the mix despite ranking just T14 in total birdies at the moment. The South African has put some pressure on the leaders by submitting this early clubhouse lead, but he'll need them to really tighten up for it to hold. Whether it holds for a win or not, this will be his first top 10 since the 2015 Barracuda Championship (Solo 6th).

Two-time champ and World No. 257 Retief Goosen arrives for the Valspar Championship mired in a months-long-slide. UPDATE: With rounds of 76-73, Goosen missed the cut by seven, his eighth straight missed cut. The 48-year-old has seven PGA TOUR titles in 308 career events, the most recent was here in 2009 at the then-named Transitions Championship. Overall, he's 10-for-13 with three top 10s, adding a win in 2003 and solo 5th in 2010, just missing out out a fourth top 10 last year with T11 (70-69-72-72). The South African arrives off seven straight missed cuts dating back to a T47 at the Travelers last August. Source: PGATOUR.com

World No. 208 Retief Goosen is 0-for-2 to begin the 2016-17 campaign, including a missed cut (by five) in his most recent start at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms Championship on rounds of 74-73. Dating back to last season, the 47-year-old has missed five of his last six cuts, cashing only a T47 at the Travelers back in August. He ended 2015-16 at 141st in the FedExCup standings, missing the Playoffs for the first time in three years, but retained his card at 122nd on the money list, with five top 25s in 16 events. Although no top-10 finishes, his season was highlighted by three straight top 15s (T14-T12-T12). The South African's last of seven TOUR wins was the 2009 Transitions Championship in Tampa, 139 starts ago.