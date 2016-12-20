Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Khris Davis (quad) playing in minors game
Raisel Iglesias (elbow, hips) throwing again
Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) out for Opening Day
Yankees cut ties with veteran SP Jon Niese
Eduardo Nunez (shoulder) returns to lineup
Alex Cobb scratched with tight lower back
Stephen Strasburg starting opener for Nats
Steven Matz dealing with elbow irritation
Tigers release veteran reliever Mark Lowe
Andrew Toles crunches grand slam in win
Kipnis works in the batting cage Saturday
Anibal Sanchez fires six no-hit innings Sat.
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Retief Goosen
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Retief Goosen
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
48
) / 2/3/1969
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 185
Latest News
Recent News
With tee times moved up due to the threat of inclement weather, Retief Goosen took advantage of the early tee time in round four of the Puerto Rico Open, styling a bogey-free, 8-under-par 31-33=64 to take his claim as the early clubhouse leader on 18-under 270.
The 48-year-old arrived on the heels of nine straight missed cuts but started his week with rounds of 68-67-71=206 (-10) to set aside that poor form. He saved the best for last, splitting 12 (of 14) fairways today to take full advantage of lift, clean, and place. Goosen parlayed that into 16 greens, allowing him a stress-free navigation around Coco Beach Golf & Country Club. On the week, he's swallowed just two bogeys which has allowed him to throw his name into the mix despite ranking just T14 in total birdies at the moment. The South African has put some pressure on the leaders by submitting this early clubhouse lead, but he'll need them to really tighten up for it to hold. Whether it holds for a win or not, this will be his first top 10 since the 2015 Barracuda Championship (Solo 6th).
Mar 26 - 1:19 PM
Two-time champ and World No. 257 Retief Goosen arrives for the Valspar Championship mired in a months-long-slide.
UPDATE:
With rounds of 76-73, Goosen missed the cut by seven, his eighth straight missed cut.
The 48-year-old has seven PGA TOUR titles in 308 career events, the most recent was here in
2009
at the then-named Transitions Championship. Overall, he's 10-for-13 with three top 10s, adding a win in 2003 and solo 5th in 2010, just missing out out a fourth top 10 last year with T11 (70-69-72-72). The South African arrives off seven straight missed cuts dating back to a T47 at the Travelers last August.
Mar 8 - 10:00 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
World No. 208 Retief Goosen is 0-for-2 to begin the 2016-17 campaign, including a missed cut (by five) in his most recent start at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms Championship on rounds of 74-73.
Dating back to last season, the 47-year-old has missed five of his last six cuts, cashing only a T47 at the Travelers back in August. He ended 2015-16 at 141st in the FedExCup standings, missing the Playoffs for the first time in three years, but retained his card at 122nd on the money list, with five top 25s in 16 events. Although no top-10 finishes, his season was highlighted by three straight top 15s (T14-T12-T12). The South African's last of seven TOUR wins was the
2009
Transitions Championship in Tampa, 139 starts ago.
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 01:47:00 PM
Seven-time PGA TOUR winner Retief Goosen is in Greensboro, North Carolina, for his fourth Wyndham Championship, and arrives at No. 140 in the FedExCup standings.
UPDATE:
Goosen shot 70-69=139 to miss the cut by two shots and will
miss the Playoffs
at a projected 140th in FEC points. TBD: He
might
retain his card however, entering the week 120th on the money list.
The 47-year-old took six weeks off after a missed cut at the U.S. Open, returning with T47 at the Travelers and a missed cut last week at the John Deere. The early departure at Oakmont ended a nice run of T12-T12-T14. Overall, the South African has five top 25s this season in 15 starts, but no top 10s. His season best is T11 at the Valspar 23 weeks ago. Goosen is 3-for-3 at the Wyndham with T17 in 2011 a lone top 25.
Wed, Aug 17, 2016 07:17:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Goosen sets the early target in Puerto Rico
Mar 26 - 1:19 PM
Two-time champ Goosen mired in slump
Mar 8 - 10:00 AM
Goosen's last TOUR win was 139 starts ago
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 01:47:00 PM
Goosen 140th in FedExCup ahead of Wyndham
Wed, Aug 17, 2016 07:17:00 PM
More Retief Goosen Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
6
0
0
0
0
140
26
1
47
1
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard
n/a
0
0
1
3
23
9
0
0
Valspar Championship
n/a
0
0
0
2
25
9
0
0
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
0
7
20
8
0
1
Waste Management Phoenix Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
21
10
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
25
7
0
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
26
4
0
0
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
David Hearn is rounding into form just in time for the Puerto Rico Open.
