Player Page

Retief Goosen

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (48) / 2/3/1969
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 185

Latest News

Recent News

With tee times moved up due to the threat of inclement weather, Retief Goosen took advantage of the early tee time in round four of the Puerto Rico Open, styling a bogey-free, 8-under-par 31-33=64 to take his claim as the early clubhouse leader on 18-under 270.
The 48-year-old arrived on the heels of nine straight missed cuts but started his week with rounds of 68-67-71=206 (-10) to set aside that poor form. He saved the best for last, splitting 12 (of 14) fairways today to take full advantage of lift, clean, and place. Goosen parlayed that into 16 greens, allowing him a stress-free navigation around Coco Beach Golf & Country Club. On the week, he's swallowed just two bogeys which has allowed him to throw his name into the mix despite ranking just T14 in total birdies at the moment. The South African has put some pressure on the leaders by submitting this early clubhouse lead, but he'll need them to really tighten up for it to hold. Whether it holds for a win or not, this will be his first top 10 since the 2015 Barracuda Championship (Solo 6th). Mar 26 - 1:19 PM
More Retief Goosen Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201760 0 0 01402614711
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCardn/a001323900
Valspar Championshipn/a000225900
The Honda Classicn/a000720801
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a0004211010
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000425700
Safeway Openn/a000626400
 

 